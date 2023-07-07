Den of Thieves 2: Cast, plot, title, and more

Gerard Butler’s Den of Thieves was an enjoyably silly action romp back in 2018 – here’s everything we know about its forthcoming sequel.

The original Den of Thieves was testosterone-fuelled fun that pitted a department of the LA Sheriff’s Department against a group of former Marines robbing the Federal Reserve.

Gerard Butler starred alongside the likes of 50 Cent and O’Shea Jackson Jr., and the resulting film made nearly three times its budget at the global box office.

So it’s no surprise that Den of Thieves is getting its own sequel – here’s everything we know about Part 2.

Den of Thieves 2 cast: Who’s in it?

Most of the characters who survived the first film are returning for the sequel, with Michael Bisping the latest actor announced. Here are the main cast members re-entering the den, plus the characters they are playing:

Gerard Butler: “Big Nick” O’Brien

O’Shea Jackson Jr: Donny Wilson

Michael Bisping: Connor

Jordan Bridges, Salvatore Esposito, Evin Ahmad, and Swen Temmel are also joining the ensemble.

Den of Thieves 2 plot: What’s it about?

Here’s the official synopsis for Den of Thieves 2: “The sequel picks up with Big Nick tracking down bad guys on the streets of Europe and getting closer to capturing Donnie. Donnie, meanwhile, has become caught up in the dangerous world of diamond thieves and the Panther mafia, as a heist on the world’s largest diamond exchange is being planned.”

Christian Gudegast again both writes and directs.

Den of Thieves 2 title: What’s it called?

The official title for the sequel is Den of Thieves 2: Pantera. That subtitle is in reference to the aforementioned Panther mafia.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film began production in the Canary Islands in April, and continues through July.

For more movie previews, head here.