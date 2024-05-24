How to watch Colonia — is the Emma Watson movie streaming?

We’ve broken down all of the Colonia streaming options and how to watch Emma Watson’s 2015 movie — which is also based on a harrowing true story.

The historical thriller may have come out almost a decade ago, but director Florian Gallenberger’s film has staying power.

Whether you prefer streaming services or have a shelf full of satisfying physical media, here are the best ways to watch the movie.

We’ve also included information about subscription prices and digital media storefronts for Colonia and any new movies you’re after.

How to watch Colonia

You can stream Colonia on Peacock, buy or rent it digitally, or purchase a physical copy.

The film is also available on DVD and Blu-Ray, and you’ll be able to find it on digital marketplaces like Apple TV and Amazon Prime for purchase or rental.

Colonia streaming options

Subscribers can stream Colonia on Peacock at no extra cost in the US. It’s also available with ads on Redbox and Crackle.

Crackle and Redbox are platforms that allow you to watch movies for free with the caveat of ads.

As for Peacock, subscribe and gain access to the streaming service’s entire catalog.

Peacock has two main plans which you can sign up for on a monthly or annual basis:

Peacock Premium (Monthly) $5.99 per month

Peacock Premium+ (Monthly) $11.99 per month

Peacock Premium (Annual) $59.99 per year

Peacock Premium+ (Annual) $119.99 per year

What is Colonia about?

Colonia is about a woman’s (Emma Watson) frantic search for her abducted boyfriend (Daniel Brühl) in a cult.

Watson plays Lena, and Brühl is her missing boyfriend, Daniel. When they got entangled in a Chilean coup in 1973, Daniel was taken by the secret police.

The hunt draws her to Colonia Dignidad, an infamous sect nobody has ever escaped. Presenting itself as a charitable mission led by a faithful preacher (Michael Nyqvist), it’s actually a cult run by a Nazi.

The story is loosely based on a true story, as the sect and the preacher were real. To learn more about the events, there’s a Netflix true crime documentary called A Sinister Sect: Colonia Dignidad.

