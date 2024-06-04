The 102 best action movies of all time

Crash! Bang! Wallop! Welcome to Dexerto’s list of the 102 best action movies ever made! From the earliest days of cinema, filmmakers have sought to capture the most thrilling and sensational images possible.

It was in the late ’60s and early ’70s, however, that the action genre truly exploded (no pun intended) in popularity, reaching a golden age in the 1980s and cementing stars like Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sylvester Stallone, and Sigourney Weaver as Hollywood legends.

Today, action movies dominate the screen and often blend with other genres, including war films, westerns, and superhero movies. Yet, there are so many high-octane releases each year you have to be pretty fast (and furious) to keep up with these thrilling films.

That’s where we come in. We’ve scoured the genre, from Atomic Blonde to xXx (we couldn’t think of an action movie beginning with Z), to bring you a definitive list of the best action movies ever made.

102. 300 (2006)

Warner Bros.

Director: Zack Snyder

Cast: Gianni Nunnari, Mark Canton, Bernie Goldmann, Jeffrey Silver

What it’s about: When the “God-King” Xerxes turns his attention to conquering Greece, King Leonidas marshalls 300 of his bravest Spartans warriors to stop the tyrant and his armies.

What we think: Zack Snyder’s films may not be everyone’s cup of tea, but it’s undeniable that he knows how to craft an effective visual, and 300 is probably the best example of his unforgettable stylistic skills. Who could forget Leonidas kicking Xerxes’ messenger into the pit or ground trembling as the horde of Persian soldiers poured over the hillside like a tsunami of violence only to break against the Spartan’s defense like a wave hitting a sea wall?

RT score: 61%

Where to stream: Hulu

(Words by Tom Percival)

101. Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)

20th Century Fox

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Andy Serkis, Jason Clarke, Keri Russell, Toby Kebbell

What it’s about: The modern Planet of the Apes timeline continues in this sequel, as Caesar and his band of apes really start to assert their dominance over the world. Malcolm and his human crew are keen to work alongside Caesar to bring electricity back to San Francisco, but tensions flare as rogue members from both sides prefer to find conflict rather than collaboration.

What we think: While its successor is a solid introduction to this new trilogy, Dawn takes things to a higher plane, with Matt Reeves imbuing the sequel with a dark and gritty energy without losing any of the heart needed to make these kinds of movies work. The huge set piece as apes and humans enter into battle, and Koba wields two guns while riding a horse before commandeering a tank… yeah, that’s cinema, baby!

Rotten Tomatoes score: 91%

Where to stream: Disney+

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

100. Kung Fu Panda (2008)

Paramount Pictures

Director: John Stevenson and Mark Osborne

Cast: Jack Black, Dustin Hoffman, Angelina Jolie, Ian McShane, Jackie Chan

What it’s about: A chubby but lovable panda finds himself joining an elite group of fighting warriors after being mistakenly dubbed as “the chosen one.”

What we think: When it comes to the best action movies, animated movies shouldn’t be forgotten. Kung Fu Panda is not confined to the limits of silly things like gravity and reality, and it plays that to its full advantage. Po is a lovable, funny hero, which makes his adrenaline-fuelled journey to becoming a talented warrior all the more special.

RT score: 87%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

99. Battle Royale (2000)

Toei

Director: Kinji Fukasaku

Cast: Tatsuya Fujiwara, Aki Maeda, Tarō Yamamoto, and Chiaki Kuriyama

What it’s about: After being abandoned on a deserted island, 42 junior high students have explosive collars attached to their necks and are made to fight to the death until only one of them survives.

What we think: Battle Royale was the blueprint for The Hunger Games franchise, but its sheer brutality makes it so much better than the YA movies. This is a film that doesn’t hold back from showing you how far each kid will go in order to save their own life. It’s bloody, hard to watch at times, and gives off the feeling of watching the world’s most messed up sporting event. Battle Royale is definitely not for the faint of heart, but if you do watch it, you’re in for a wild ride from start to finish.

RT score: 90%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

98. Rush Hour 2 (2001)

New Line Cinema

Director: Brett Ratner

Cast: Jackie Chan, Chris Tucker, John Lone, Zhang Ziyi, Roselyn Sánchez

What it’s about: Inspector Lee and James Carter partner up once again in order to find out who was behind the US Embassy bombing in Hong Kong, which was used to cover up a currency smuggling ring.

What we think: Despite the poor Rotten Tomatoes score, Rush Hour 2 is seen as superior to its predecessor. The movie is the perfect blend of comedy and action, as Chan and Tucker are on their A-game the whole way through. Chan is well known as an action star who does his own stunts, and he has no problem flexing his skills in this movie, whether he’s barehand ziplining off a building or kicking someone out of a window. Whether you want to laugh or get your heart rate up, Rush Hour is the movie for you.

RT score: 50%

Where to stream: The Roku Channel

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

97. Atomic Blonde (2017)

Universal Pictures

Director: David Leitch

Cast: Charlize Theron, James McAvoy, John Goodman, Til Schweiger, Eddie Marsan, Sofia Boutella

What it’s about: Known as one of the deadliest agents in MI6, Lorraine Broughton travels to Berlin after the Wall comes down to retrieve a secret dossier and take down a crime ring.

What we think: Theron shines in her role as the deadly and no-nonsense Lorraine. In a world where we constantly get male-led action movies, it’s fun to see a woman step up to the plate of kicking a bad guy’s butt. Atomic Blonde can be seen as a gender-flipped James Bond story as Lorraine is internationally recognized for her spy talent, just like 007 is. It’s an action-packed thriller with a unique premise, so make sure it’s on your next movie night watch list.

RT score: 79%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

96. The Northman (2022)

Universal

Director: Robert Eggers

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Anya-Taylor Joy, Claes Bang, Willem Dafoe, Nicole Kidman, Björk

What it’s about: The Viking prince Amleth swears revenge on his uncle Fjolnir, who murdered his father in order to take his throne. Decades after Fjolnir’s coup, Amleth makes his move, having dedicated himself to becoming the fiercest warrior possible.

What we think: Robert Eggers goes berserk, using his propensity for environmental realism to recreate Norse myth in as bloody and relentless fashion as he can manage. Relentless barbarism simmers through Amleth, finding his way to Fjolnir, and brutalizing anyone in his way. Single-shot rampages and full-frontal nudity leave little to the imagination, but that’s the point: the glory of Valhalla comes only to those truly dedicated. To live otherwise is almost certain death.

RT score: 90%

Where to stream: Starz

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

95. Plane (2023)

Lionsgate

Director: Jean-François Richet

Cast: Gerard Butler, Mike Colter, Yoson An, and Tony Goldwyn

What it’s about: When pilot Brodie Torrance is forced to make an emergency landing on an island inhabited by pirates, he has to team up with a prisoner he was transporting to protect his passengers. Yes, it’s every bit as stupid as it sounds.

What we think: Sometimes, when you’re watching a movie, you don’t want to think; you want to see explosions, Gerard Butler shooting indiscriminately, and bad guys getting their blocks knocked off by an airplane’s wheel. As Plane gives me all three of those things, I’m inclined to think it’s a brilliant action movie. What can I say? I’m a simple man.

RT score: 78%

Where to stream: Starz

(Words by Tom Percival)

94. Kingsman: The Secret Service (2014)

20th Century Studios

Director: Matthew Vaughn

Cast: Colin Firth, Samuel L. Jackson, Mark Strong, Taron Egerton

What it’s about: Secret agent Harry Hart recruits delinquent Eggsy Unwin to join the Kingsman spy organization. As Eggsy and his fellow recruits are put through life-threatening tasks disguised as training, the villainous Richmond Valentine starts to enact his plan to solve climate change via mass killing.

What we think: Kingsman: Secret Service is one of the most unique spy movies because it allows itself to be as bloody as possible. There are some scenes in this movie that definitely wouldn’t be shown in a James Bond film (we’re thinking of a certain moment in a church in particular). On top of the brutal action, Kingsman also delivers charming yet complex characters you can’t help but root for. Other than one out-of-place moment towards the end, Kingsman: The Secret Service is the perfect action flick.

RT score: 75%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(words by Kayla Harrington)

93. The Hunger Games (2012)

Lionsgate

Director: Gary Ross

Cast: Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson, Liam Hemsworth, Woody Harrelson

What it’s about: In a dystopian society, poor children are reaped from their districts in an annual ceremony to compete in the brutal and violent competition known as The Hunger Games, with a young Katniss Everdeen soon becoming Panem’s only hope for peace.

What we think: When it comes to YA adaptations, The Hunger Games was second only to Harry Potter. But The Hunger Games had a bloodthirsty attitude that made it feel so incredibly high-stakes and adult. The spectacle only grew bigger as the franchise went on, but the first installment is a perfect example of how action can still be thrilling on a ground level. Minimal explosions, maximum fun.

RT score: 84%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

92. Resident Evil (2002)

Sony

Director: Paul W. S. Anderson

Cast: Milla Jovovich, Michelle Rodriguez, Eric Mabius, James Purefoy, Martin Crewes, Colin Salmon

What it’s about: An amnesiac woman joins a group of commandos to stop a zombie virus from escaping the secret lab under her mansion. Unfortunately, their job involves a lot more than wiping out undead scientists.

What we think: Resident Evil’s movie adaptation brings a distinctly nu-metal flair to the slower, more methodical video game. Alice, a new, red-dress-sporting protagonist played by Milla Jovovich, replaces Jill Valentine, and rather than figuring out cascading puzzles in the Spencer Mansion, we’re poking through a destroyed laboratory. Her comrades are eaten and sliced apart by lasers, and she kicks a zombie dog, so this iteration is still in capable hands, with Slipknot riffs to boot.

Article continues after ad

RT score: 36%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

91. Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)

20th Century Studios

Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie, Vince Vaughn, Adam Brody, Kerry Washington, Keith David, Chris Weitz

What it’s about: John and Jane Smith live a routine and dull married life, but they both harbor a big secret. They’re assassins, with the other having no idea about their partner’s real profession. When they’re tasked with killing the same man, the truth is revealed. A series of explosive events take place as they learn they have been given a mission to kill each other.

What we think: Whether you’re a fan of the genre or not, this spy thriller is well worth your time. The storyline seamlessly combines action, fight sequences, gunfire, and intrigue, all while weaving in a complex romance between a couple who were once in love. Jolie and Pitt’s on-screen chemistry is palpable, adding depth to this fresh take on a classic spy narrative.

RT score: 60%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Gaby Silva)

90. Avengers: Endgame (2019)

Marvel Studios

Director: Anthony and Joe Russo

Cast: Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner

What it’s about: After half of the world’s population was snapped away by Thanos in Infinity War, the original Avengers travel back in time to steal the Infinity Stones and bring back their fallen heroes.

What we think: It took a little over a decade to get to the end of Marvel’s Phase 3, but it was absolutely worth it because we got the masterpiece Avengers: Endgame. The Marvel movie does such a fantastic job of blending several genres into a seamless two-hour runtime. There’s sci-fi, drama, action, and much more, so there’s something for everyone.

Avengers: Endgame is also the perfect example of how to end several character storylines without it feeling cheap or unearned. While there are a ton of MCU movies we would suggest watching before Endgame, you can watch it on its own and still have a great time.

RT score: 94%

Where to stream: Disney+

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

89. Monkey Man (2024)

Universal Pictures

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley, Pitobash Tripathy, Vipin Sharma, Sikandar Kher

What it’s about: Monkey Man follows a nameless young man who infiltrates high society as he attempts to get revenge on the people who took his mother from him.

What we think: Bone-crunchingly brutal and outrageously violent, Monkey Man revels in the carnage its anonymous main character causes while also telling an essential story about holding the powerful to account. While it doesn’t quite manage to blend its cartoonish cathartic violence with its attempt at a political message, there’s an undeniable earnestness to Monkey Man that makes it a joy to watch, and I can’t help but get excited to see what Dev Patel does next.

RT score: 89%

Where to stream: Not available to stream for free at the time of writing.

(Words by Tom Percival)

88. Dobermann (1997)

Polygram Film

Director: Jan Kounen

Cast: Vincent Cassel, Monica Bellucci, Tchéky Karyo

What it’s about: Imagine a heist movie with the most reprehensible, wacky characters possible, and you’re close to Dobermann. The titular crook has an affinity for firearms, and he’s ready to use them to get whatever he wants, especially for robbing banks and keeping his girlfriend happy. But, when things turn sour and police officers are killed, Dobermann and his crew venture into the seedy underworld of Paris.

What we think: Inspired by Quentin Tarantino movies and built with the sentiment that American action movies were too tame, Dobermann is a balls-to-the-wall, weird, and wonderful journey into a life of violent crime, and it’s a hell of a lot of fun. The moment where one crook literally paints the road red with the blood of his assailant is a particular highlight, and if that doesn’t tempt you to watch this movie, I don’t know what will.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 63%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

87. Last Action Hero (1993)

Columbia Pictures

Director: John McTiernan

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Austin O’Brien, Charles Dance, Tom Noonan, F. Murray Abraham. Robert Prosky, Anthony Quinn,

What it’s about: Danny Madigan finds comfort in watching action movies after the death of his father and especially idolizes the character Jack Slater. One day at the movies, his friend Jack gives him a golden ticket that thrusts him into Slater’s fictional world. What sounds like a dream quickly becomes a nightmare, though, when the movie’s main villain goes to the real world with the ticket, it’s up to them to stop him.

What we think: Last Action Hero is a quintessential ’90s delight that captures every kid’s wildest dream of stepping into their favorite movies. Brimming with self-referential humor and parodies of action movie clichés, it playfully deconstructs the genre, simultaneously poking fun at and celebrating its common tropes. The film is packed with exhilarating explosions and guilty-pleasure action sequences, all intertwined with the drama of a menacing villain.

Article continues after ad

RT score: 41%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Gaby Silva)

86. North by Northwest (1959)

MGM

Director: Alfred Hitchcock

Cast: Cary Grant, Eva Marie Saint, James Mason, Martin Landau

What it’s about: Marketing man Roger Thornhill finds himself in trouble when he is mistaken for the wanted George Kaplan. On the run from the police and a foreign spy, he meets Eve on a train, and all hell breaks loose.

What we think: A visual feast and the blueprint for clever and compelling action, North by Northwest is a must-watch for anyone who even remotely considers themselves to be a movie lover. The plane chase scene sets a standard that many have parodied (hello, The Simpsons), while Mount Rushmore has never looked easier to climb.

RT score: 97%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

85. Alien Vs Predator (2004)

20th Century Studios

Director: Paul W. S. Anderson

Cast: Sanaa Lathan, Raoul Bova, Lance Henriksen, Ewen Bremner, Tom Woodruff Jr., Ian Whyte

What it’s about: Xenomorphs and Yautja come face-to-face to settle who’s the toughest alien, a chaotic battle well beyond human strength. A bunch of regular people wind up caught in the middle, regardless.

Article continues after ad

What we think: Once Alien Vs Predator actually starts delivering on the premise, it’s a slugfest covered in neon blood and acid. The chosen venue is a pyramid drawing on historical theories about extra-terrestrials. It all fades away when a Predator finally stares down a Xenomorph, and the main event begins, a moment you can still hear Paul W. S. Anderson giggling about.

RT score: 22%

Where to stream: Hulu

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

84. Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981)

20th Century Studios

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Harrison Ford, Karen Allen, Paul Freeman

What it’s about: Indiana Jones is a globetrotting archaeologist hired by the US government to find the Ark of the Covenant before Nazis lay their hands on the fabled relic and whatever powers lie therein.

What we think: Steven Spielberg and George Lucas grew up watching, loving, and devouring the cliffhanger serials of their youth, and Raiders of the Lost Ark is their love letter to the genre. Harrison Ford was born to play Indiana Jones, Spielberg is a genius when it comes to escalating action, and John Williams’ iconic score elevates the material, turning Raiders of the Lost Ark into the ultimate crowd-pleasing action flick.

RT score: 93%

Where to stream: Disney+, Paramount+

(Words by Chris Tilly)

83. Wanted (2008)

Universal Pictures

Director: Timur Bekmambetov

Cast: James McAvoy, Angelina Jolie, Morgan Freeman, Chris Pratt

What it’s about: Wesley Gibson’s life has no meaning; he has a boring job, his boss hates him, and his girlfriend is sleeping with his best friend. One day, a woman crashes into his life like a tornado: Fox, an assassin with the Fraternity — and his late father was a member.

What we think: I saw Wanted on the big screen when I was a young boy, courtesy of Canada’s 18A rating. Even today, I’m not sure if I’ve ever experienced greater joy in cinema than watching Angelina Jolie swerve bullets straight into people’s heads. I rarely feel the same way about movies as I did when I was 11. Jesus, does anyone?

RT score: 71%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Cameron Frew)

82. Train to Busan (2016)

StudioCanal

Director: Yeon Sang-ho

Cast: Gong Yoo, Jung Yu-mi, Ma Dong-seok, Kim Su-an, Choi Woo-shik, Ahn So-hee

What it’s about: Several passengers aboard a bullet train from Seoul to Busan have to survive the zombie apocalypse on board, facing hordes of undead between stations.

What we think: Yes, these characters are trapped on that train with hundreds and hundreds of zombies, but on the other hand, the walking dead are also stuck on that train with Ma Dong-seok. Weapon reveals don’t often come as thrilling as Ma revealing his biceps, and he gets a particularly intense workout in staving off all the flesh-eating passengers. Yeon Sang-ho wrings all sorts of chaos from the concept, utilizing a smart script by Park Joo-suk, making something that could go off the rails at any moment seem relatively controlled.

RT score: 95%

Where to stream: Peacock

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

81. Fast Five (2011)

Universal Pictures

Director: Justin Lin

Cast: Vin Diesel, Paul Walker, Jordana Brewer, Tyrese Gibson, Ludacris, Sung Kane, Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Elsa Pataky

What it’s about: After breaking out of prison, Dominic Toretto and his family are hiding out in Rio de Janeiro. In order to buy their freedom, they must pull off one last heist, so they assemble their crew o to get the job done. However, things become complicated when they learn they must evade a corrupt businessman who wants them dead and an intense federal agent who’s currently hunting them down.

What we think: Fast Five is one of the more fun entries in the Fast franchise because it’s so over the top. One of the best parts of the Fast and Furious franchise is their commitment to insane stunts, and this movie has them in spades, especially when it comes to a certain safe dragging scene. Combined with the perfect casting of Johnson as Dominic’s rival, Luke Hobbs, Fast Five is a fast-paced thrill ride that anyone can enjoy.

RT score: 78%

Where to stream: Peacock

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

80. The Crow (1994)

Miramax

Director: Alex Proyas

Cast: Brandon Lee, Rochelle Davis, Ernie Hudson, Michael Wincott, Bai Ling, Shelly Webster

What it’s about: A musician is brought back to life for one day to get revenge on the gang that brutally murdered him and his partner on Devil’s Night. Gradually, he picks off their assailants, clad in leather and sporting black-and-white facepaint.

What we think: A revenge thriller through the lens of gothic romance and ’90s rock. Proyas turns James O’Barr’s mythical, sullen comic into a thunderous, rainy bullet storm that’s got style to spare. Eric Draven remains everything every metalhead, goth, and grunger wants to be. But there was only one Brandon Lee, and he was damn near born for this role. Now we just have to pray that The Crow remake lives up to the standard set by the original.

RT score: 85%

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

79. The French Connection (1971)

20th Century Studios

Director: William Friedkin

Cast: Gene Hackman, Roy Scheider, Sonny Grosso, Eddie Egan

What it’s about: A pair of NYPD cops in narcotics stumble across a heroin smuggling ring in Marseilles. They try to catch their leader, which is easier said than done.

What we think: Another on our list that is widely considered one of the best flicks of all time, The French Connection is all about the experience of watching. Gene Hackman is the man in this cop action drama, and the infamous car chase scene is one of the greatest of all time. Drug busting is hard work, but for us, it’s never been easier than this.

RT score: 96%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

78. Spartacus (1960)

Warner Bros.

Director: Stanley Kubrick

Cast: Kirk Douglas, Laurence Olivier, Jean Simmons

What it’s about: Born a slave and raised as a rebel, Thracian Spartacus is trained to fight and kill for the pleasure of those watching in ancient arenas, but he wants more from life. He leads his fellow slaves out of captivity and into the world, traveling from town to town and giving his legacy extra weight with every person he meets.

What we think: Stanley Kubrick made a number of sprawling epics, but while Barry Lyndon and 2001: A Space Odyssey are more meditative and poetic, Spartacus is rip-roaring and stirring. Sure, there are slower moments, but between gladiator battles, a rebel uprising, and expansive journeys across the desert, Spartacus has more than enough to keep you on the edge of your seat for the whole three-hour-plus runtime.

Article continues after ad

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Prime Video

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

77. The Batman (2022)

Warner Bros.

Director: Matt Reeves

Cast: Robert Pattinson, Zoë Kravitz, Paul Dano, Jeffrey Wright

What it’s about: A young Bruce Wayne is forced to confront his family’s questionable past after Riddler terrorizes Gotham City with a series of ritualistic killings.

What we think: Putting a darker spin on the superhero genre, The Batman gave us a young emo Bruce Wayne with a bone to pick with Gotham’s criminal underbelly. Closer to Zodiac than previous Batman movies, The Batman doesn’t hold back on the brutality. As a result, we have some truly knuckle-breaking fight sequences and elaborate set pieces that’ll always stick out in the Caped Crusader’s history. Here’s hoping The Batman 2 can live up to its predecessor.

RT score: 85%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

76. Gladiator (2000)

Universal

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Russell Crowe, Joaquin Phoenix, Connie Nielsen, Oliver Reed

What it’s about: After his entire family was murdered and he was sold into slavery, Maximus, a once great general, competes as a common gladiator for sport. However, beneath his showboating attitude, the general continues to plot his revenge against those who betrayed him.

What we think: While not seen as a typical action movie, Gladiator has every bit of blood, drama, and blood-pumping moments as any other movie in the genre. Crowe and Phoenix deliver such stellar performances as a general with nothing to lose and a paranoid prince whose hunger for power eventually becomes his undoing. Gladiator is definitely one of the more exciting historical epics and should be watched by anyone who likes to see epic ancient combat. Scott’s working on Gladiator 2 now, and if it’s even half as good, we’re in for a treat.

RT score: 80%

Where to stream: AppleTV

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

75. Spider-Man (2002)

Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Willem Dafoe, Kirsten Dunst, James Franco

What it’s about: After nerdy teenager Peter Parker gets bitten by a radioactive spider on a field trip, he inherits powers that turn him into a wall-crawling superhero.

What we think: Many will maintain that Spider-Man is still the blueprint for all modern superhero movies, and I’m one such person. Spider-Man is a near-perfect web-slinging ride, with one of the greatest supervillains ever put to screen, too. It’s high-stakes, colorful, and just unbelievable enough to keep it light. Nothing will ever recreate the feeling of seeing Peter Parker swing between skyscrapers for the first time.

RT score: 90%

Where to stream: Disney+

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

74. Skyfall (2012)

Sony Pictures Releasing

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: Daniel Craig, Javier Bardem, Ralph Fiennes, Judi Dench

What it’s about: After a hard drive containing the identities of undercover agents placed in terrorist organizations is stolen, Bond must track down the man responsible to avenge MI6.

What we think: Another James Bond movie? You bet! Skyfall sees Craig knee-deep in his Bond tenure, and it’s easily the best installment. Dipping into Bond’s backstory and introducing a villain who’s gleefully sadistic, it’s a ride from start to finish. The best part comes from the heart-pounding final sequence, which sees Bond scramble through a booby-trapped house, Home Alone-style.

RT score: 92%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

73. RRR (2022)

Pen Studios.

Director: S. S. Rajamouli

Cast: N. T. Rama Rao Jr, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran,

What it’s about: Set during the British Raj, RRR follows Indian revolutionaries Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem as they go from friends to enemies and friends again while battling cruel colonial powers.

What we think: Beguiling and bold, RRR is a joyous and jubilant mix of action, mayhem and music. At the heart of this film’s incredible success are Rajamouli’s and cinematographer K. K. Senthil Kumar’s incredibly eye-catching visuals, the wonderfully creative production design, and the sizzling chemistry of N. T. Rama Rao Jr. and Ram Charan.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 95%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Tom Percival)

72. Saving Private Ryan (1998)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Steven Spielberg

Cast: Tom Hanks, Matt Damon, Edward Burns, Tom Sizemore, Barry Pepper, Giovanni Ribisi, Vin Diesel

What it’s about: Set in the closing years of World War 2 as the Allies invade Europe, Captain John Miller and his unit are assigned the dangerous mission of finding Private James Francis Ryan and bringing him home after all his brothers are killed while fighting.

What we think: World War 2 is often romanticized in fiction as a noble war of good against evil. Saving Private Ryan strips that gloss from the conflict, depicting it as the terrible and brutal thing it truly was. The Omaha Beach scene, in particular, will go down in the annals of cinematic history as one of the most harrowing depictions of war ever put to the silver screen.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 94%

Where to stream: Paramount+ and Fubo

(Words by Tom Percival)

71. Everything Everywhere All At Once (2022)

A24

Director: Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan, Jamie Lee Curtis

What it’s about: While attempting to reconcile her taxes, a mother and business owner becomes entangled in an ever-changing world of alternate realities that grant her powers she could never have imagined.

What we think: It’s not often that an action movie with genuine heart comes around. Somehow, Everything Everywhere All At Once manages to combine genuinely impressive and well-choreographed action with a raw connective tissue that sees a family try to keep themselves together. Even better, it centers around the female perspective, focusing on the delicate relationship between a mother and daughter that threatens to tear apart at any moment. It’s highly successful on all fronts, throwing excellent punches to both the face and the heart.

RT score: 93%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

70. Braveheart (1995)

Paramount

Director: Mel Gibson

Cast: Mel Gibson, Sophie Marceau, Patrick McGoohan, Catherin McCormack, Angus Macfadyen, Brendan Gleeson

What it’s about: Scotland fights to resist the invading forces of colonial England in the late 1200s, led by the legendary Sir William Wallace.

What we think: Mel Gibson exclaiming, “FREEDOM!” as Sir William Wallace has become a meme, but it’s pure goosebumps when watching Braveheart. The muddy, verdant epic spares little in the killing fields, bodies stricken and torn apart by swords and bows and arrows. Sir William’s legacy was forged blood and an unshakeable will, Gibson has no problem bringing those qualities to the screen.

RT score: 76%

Where to stream: Paramount+

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

69. Ong-Bak

Sahamongkol Film International

Director: Prachya Pinkaew

Cast: Tony Jaa, Petchtai Wongkamlao, Pumwaree Yodkamol

What it’s about: When the head of a Thai village’s most sacred statue — named Ong-Bak — is stolen, a young warrior tracks it to Bangkok, where he battles an entire criminal underworld to win the precious object back.

What we think: Ong-Bak introduced the world to star Tony Jaa, and martial art Muay Thai. The latter combines brutal blows from fists, elbows, feet, shins, and knees, and Jaa was trained in the discipline from a young age. Collaborating with his mentor, Panna Rittikrai, on the choreography, the Ong-Bak fights were like nothing Western audiences had previously seen. While chases through the busy Bangkok streets are also incredible, with Jaa running, jumping, and at times appearing to fly through the air.

RT score: 85%

Where to stream: Prime Video, Distro TV, Fubo, Redbox, Plex, Pluto TV, Tubi,

(Words by Chris Tilly)

68. Big Trouble in Little China (1986)

20th Century Studios

Director: John Carpenter

Cast: Kurt Russell, Dennis Dun, Victor Wong, James Hong, Kim Cattrall

What it’s about: Truck driver Jack Burton gets dragged into the underworld beneath Chinatown, facing an ancient sorcerer called Lo Pan.

What we think: Sometimes, you just need your action films to be a lot of silly and largely unbelievable fun. Big Trouble in Little China is ridiculous from the get-go, toeing the balance between hilarious and just plain weird. It had its flop era in the 1980s but is now a much beloved B-movie.

RT score: 74%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

67. Master and Commander (2003)

20th Century Studios

Director: Peter Weir

Cast: Russell Crowe, Paul Bettany

What it’s about: Set during the Napoleon War, Master and Commander follows the captain of the HMS Surprise, Jack Aubrey, and his friend Stephen Maturin as they attempt to capture the Acheron, a French warship causing trouble in the Pacific Ocean.

What we think: A gorgeous-looking film about the highs and lows of sailing the seven seas, Master and Commander is a thrilling and intelligent blockbuster that balances deft character work with epic action scenes. On that note, the final battle between the Surprise and the Acheron is one of the most exciting, visceral, and realistic action scenes I’ve ever seen — you can almost smell the salt and smoke in the air while watching.

RT score: 85%

Where to stream: Not available to stream for free at the time of writing.

(Words by Tom Percival)

66. Ambulance (2022)

Universal Pictures

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Jake Gyllenhaal, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Eiza González, Jackson White

What it’s about: Veteran Will Sharp needs money to buy his wife life-saving surgery, so he turns to his criminal brother Danny for money. When the pair’s bank robbery goes wrong, though, they’re forced to hijack an ambulance (and kidnap the paramedic inside) as they try and outrun the LAPD.

What we think: While Michael Bay might be a divisive figure in the wider world of cinema when it comes to action, he can make anything exciting, and noting proves that quite like Ambulance; it’s basically one giant exciting chase sequence with some surprisingly decent character work courtesy of ensemble cast.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 67%

Where to stream: Starz

(Words by Tom Percival)

65. Dragon Ball Z: Fusion Reborn (1995)

Crunchyroll

Director: Shigeyasu Yamauchi

Cast: Sean Schemmel, Christopher R Sabat, Jim Foronda (English) / Masako Nozawa, Ryō Horikawa, Tesshō Genda (Japanese)

What it’s about: Evil spirits roam free after a blunder in the afterlife, leading to the demon Janemba rising up to challenge Goku and the Z Fighters. Too weak alone, the fusion dance becomes their only tactic.

What we think: The more you watch Dragon Ball Z, the more it becomes like an anime Madison Square Garden with a conveyor belt of massive exhibition fights. In Fusion Reborn, the new challenger is some Janemba who’s apparently the embodiment of evil or something. It doesn’t matter; he’s powerful and cruel, and Goku and Vegeta have to fuse to stop him. A kaleidoscopic bout ensues.

RT score: 85%

Where to stream: Crunchyroll

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

64. Logan (2017)

Disney

Director: James Mangold

Cast: Hugh Jackman, Patrick Stewart, Dafne Keen, Boyd Holbrook, Stephen Merchant, Richard E. Grant

What it’s about: Logan, aka Wolverine, is hiding away from the world while caring for a dying Professor Xavier. However, his plan to stay out of the public eye is thrown out the window when a young girl with matching metal claws appears on his doorstep. Despite his better judgment, Logan decides to protect the little girl and deliver her to a safer place while evading the people trying to capture her.

What we think: Logan works as both an action movie and a love letter to Jackman’s portrayal of Wolverine. It’s the only X-Men movie to get an R-rating, and it doesn’t waste an ounce of that potential. Logan is one of the best action movies because it doesn’t shy away from telling a raw story, even when it hurts to watch. The fight sequences are incredibly brutal in a way we haven’t seen in any X-Men movie. Logan allowed the character to live up to his full potential one last time before his death.

RT score: 93%

Where to stream: Disney+

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

63. Django Unchained (2012)

Columbia Pictures

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Jamie Foxx, Christoph Waltz, Leonardo DiCaprio, Samuel L. Jackson

What it’s about: After freeing a slave by the name of Django, the enigmatic Dr. King Shultz (Waltz) leads his new companion on a journey to enact revenge on the people who have wronged him while targeting a tasty bounty for himself, too.

What we think: It’s not all action, and Django Unchained is definitely more of a western than anything else, but like much of Tarantino’s work, this film has its fair share of gunfights, chaos, and explosions to position it on the peripheries of the genre. The scene where Django and Shultz find and kill the Brittle brothers, in particular, is a slick and stylish take on the archetypical shootout.

Article continues after ad

Rotten Tomatoes score: 87%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Prime Video

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

62. The Lord of the Rings: The Two Towers (2002)

Warner Bros

Director: Peter Jackson

Cast: Elijah Wood, Sean Astin, Viggo Mortensen, Orlando Bloom, Ian McKellen, Andy Serkis

What it’s about: Frodo and Sam are joined by Gollum on their journey to destroy the One Ring, while the remaining members of the Fellowship help defend Rohan in the Battle for Helm’s Deep.

What we think: The Two Towers is essentially one long, glorious, breathtaking battle sequence. The middle installment of Peter Jackson’s The Lord of the Rings trilogy makes for the easiest viewing if you only have time for one, revolving around the heroic stand against Saruman’s Orcs in Rohan. The energy, the remarkably clean cinematography, the music — the kind of film that makes time nonexistent.

RT score: 95%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

61. First Strike (1996)

Warner Bros

Director: Stanley Tong

Cast: Jackie Chan, Wu Chen-chun

What it’s about: The fourth chapter in the Police Story Saga, First Strike, sees Jackie on the tail of the terrorist go-between Natasha Rekshynskaya. What starts as a simple reconnaissance job, though, quickly escalates as Jackie battles to stop Jackson Tsui and the Russian mob from getting their hands on a nuclear bomb.

What we think: Every bit as over the top and enjoyable as the other Police Story movies, First Strike features Chan’s usual blend of high-octane kung-fu stunts intertwined with silly slapstick humor. Arguably, the film’s most iconic moment is the extended ladder fight sequence, which sees Jackie fight off several deadly assailants with a step ladder. It’s incredibly daft to see Chan twist and turn with his bizarre improvised weapon but also an impressive athletic display, which reminds the viewer why Jackie is considered one of the action genre’s greats.

RT score: 57%

Where to stream: Not available to stream for free at the time of writing.

(Words by Tom Percival)

60. Mad Max 2: The Road Warrior

Warner Bros.

Director: George Miller

Cast: Mel Gibson, Kjell Nilsson, Bruce Spence, Mike Preston

What it’s about: As Max tears through the wasteland of what was once Australia, he stumbles across a peaceful tribe threatened by the brutish and sadistic warlord Lord Humungus.

What we think: Bold and bonkers, The Road Warrior is an iconic piece of pop culture that laid the blueprint that almost all post-apocalyptic fiction would follow. In terms of action, Mad Max 2 is every bit as kinetic and propulsive as you’d expect, thanks to Miller’s skillful direction and Dean Semler’s sensational cinematography.

RT score: 94%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Tom Percival)

59. Armageddon (1998)

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Bruce Willis, Billy Bob Thornton, Liv Tyler, Ben Affleck

What it’s about: When a planet-killing asteroid starts hurtling towards Earth, a rogue group of oil drillers is enlisted by NASA to travel into space and destroy it against all odds.

What we think: Armageddon has become something of a joke in cinematic history, but someone should say it: it’s the best Michael Bay movie by a mile. Watching Armageddon feels like the result of someone injecting the American flag, jet fuel, and manly tears right into your bloodstream. Don’t try to make sense of it; just enjoy it — it’s so easy.

RT score: 43%

Where to stream: Fubo

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

58. Edge of Tomorrow (2014)

Warner Bros.

Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Tom Cruise, Emily Blunt, Bill Paxton

What it’s about: Set during an alien invasion of Earth, Edge of Tomorrow follows Major William Cage, a PR person drafted to fight on the front line of the war. In the chaos of battle, he’s trapped in a time loop that resets every time he dies, which sounds like a living nightmare but might just be the perfect weapon to end the alien’s threat.

What we think: Groundhog Day meets Saving Private Ryan, Edge of Tomorrow is a winning blend of exciting action, a compelling plot, and a fair bit of gallows humor. While its unique and ambitious concept makes this a gripping, idiosyncratic action romp, the real cherry on top of this blockbuster is Blunt and Cruise’s winning dynamic. They play off each other wonderfully and help ground the outlandishness of the story in a very human relationship.

RT score: 91%

Where to stream: Not available to stream for free at the time of writing.

(Words by Tom Percival)

57. Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014)

Disney/Marvel

Director: The Russo Brothers

Cast: Chris Evans, Sebastian Stan, Scarlett Johansson, Samuel L. Jackson

What it’s about: As Steve Rogers continues to acclimatize to the modern world, his life is turned upside down when he is confronted by a new villain with a familiar face. Now, Cap must discover the truth about his old friend, Bucky Barnes, and stop a sinister plot to destroy SHIELD from within.

What we think: Are superhero movies technically part of the action movie genre? Probably not, by and large, but this one certainly is. The set-pieces in Captain America’s second outing are incredibly dynamic, particularly the street battle between the titular hero, the titular villain, and Black Widow. Sadly, between this and the Infinity War/Endgame hype, I fear Marvel movies will never be this exciting again.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 90%

Where to stream: Disney+

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

56. Rambo IV (2008)

Lionsgate

Director: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Julie Benz, Matthew Marsden, Graham McTavish

What it’s about: Christian missionaries are kidnapped by Burmese soldiers, forcing mercenaries into a treacherous mission to rescue them. The jungle is unforgiving, so they eventually seek the help of a quiet veteran who spends his days catching snakes and tending to his boat… his name is John Rambo.

What we think: Some see it as the antithesis of First Blood; an exploitation picture that indulges in splattering, gut-churning gore rather than thoughtfully interrogating its hero. They may have been blinded by its brutality, but this is an extraordinary, morally murky film with horrifying, purposeful ultraviolence; as Col. Kurtz muttered, “the horror… the horror.”

RT score: 38%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Cameron Frew)

55. The Warriors (1979)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Walter Hill

Cast: Michael Beck, James Remar, Deborah Van Valkenburgh, David Patrick Kelly

What it’s about: A street gang known as the Warriors must get from the Bronx to its home on Coney Island after members are falsely accused of assassinating a rival gang leader.

What we think: Back when action movies were less shiny and more rough around the edges, The Warrior had its time to shine. It’s a no-frills yet heartfelt look at a group of misfits, with a few epic fight sequences through in for good measure. It’s a cult film for good reason, thanks to its moody ambiance and edgy yet uncompromising story.

RT score: 88%

Where to stream: FUBO

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

54. Hard Boiled (1992)

Golden Princess Film Production

Director: John Woo

Cast: Chow Yun-fat, Tony Leung Chiu-wai, Anthony Wong

What it’s about: A tough-as-nails cop hones in on an aspiring gangster smuggling guns and wreaking bloody havoc across Hong Kong. However, his investigation is complicated by an undercover officer who keeps stretching the limits of his deception.

What we think: Imagine Bruce Willis’ John McLane in his prime, except he’s played by Chow Yun-fat and named Tequila. Picture the greatest shootout you’ve ever seen, and this movie has at least five of them. Hard Boiled is John Woo’s craziest gung-ho masterpiece and an essential cornerstone of the action genre; through his eyes, bombast is pure poetry.

RT score: 92%

Where to stream: Only available on DVD/Blu-ray

(Words by Cameron Frew)

53. Rocky IV (1985)

Lionsgate

Director: Sylvester Stallone

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Carl Weathers, Dolph Lundgren

What it’s about: When his best friend, Apollo Creed, is killed in the ring by the brutish Russian fighter, Ivan Drago, Rocky Balboa demands revenge. The Italian Stallion agrees to fight Drago on his terms and heads to Russia for the fight of his life.

What we think: How anyone can watch Rocky Balboa and Ivan Drago trading blows or Rocky’s crazy training montage in the Russian mountains and not feel compelled to stand and cheer is beyond me. It’s fun, it’s emotional, it packs a hell of a punch, and it’s one of the best sports movies of all time.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 40%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Prime Video

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

52. The Equalizer (2014)

Sony Pictures

Director: Antoine Fuqua

Cast: Denzel Washington, Chloë Grace Moretz, Melissa Leo, Marton Csokas, William Pullman, Haley Bennett

What it’s about: Retired US Marine Robert McCall lives a quiet and routine life. However, after seeing the teenage Teri be mistreated by the Russian mob, he decides he can’t sit by and do nothing. So, he comes out of retirement as a self-avenging angel.

What we think: Denzel Washington perfectly embodies the quiet menace of his character, a former black-ops agent who can shift from calm to lethal precision in an instant. The Equalizer offers a compelling narrative of moral integrity, with McCall using his exceptional skills to protect those in need. The film is further elevated by its impeccable and smoothly executed action sequences.

RT score: 61%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Gaby Silva)

51. The Night Comes For Us (2018)

Netflix

Director: Timo Tjahjanto

Cast: Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim, Julie Estelle, Sunny Pang, Zack Lee

What it’s about: A triad enforcer goes against the organization to protect a young girl, causing a small army to come for his head. The hunt is led by an old friend who sees a chance to move up the criminal ranks.

What we think: The brawl between Joe Taslim and Iko Uwais that finishes The Night Comes For Us should be considered a core workout for how tense it is. The journey there, marked by hordes of henchmen and brutal fight after brutal fight, makes the film truly visceral. Timo Tjahjanto is a modern action great.

RT score: 91%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

50. Nobody (2021)

Universal Pictures

Director: Ilya Naishuller

Cast: Bob Odenkirk, Connie Nielsen, Christopher Lloyd

What it’s about: Hutch Mansell seems like an ordinary family man, but when burglars make the mistake of invading his home, it’s revealed he used to be a deadly assassin for the US government, and he’ll stop at nothing to get back what’s his.

What we think: While Nobody definitely owes a debt of gratitude to Taken, True Lies, and other dad-core movies, there are enough visceral and inventive violent thrills to keep adrenaline junkies gripped. Odenkirk is every bit as brilliant as you’d expect as the seemingly mild-mannered Hutch, deftly balancing the intimidating and cuddlier aspects of his character. Can they do it again in Nobody 2? Let’s hope so!

RT score: 84%

Where to stream: FreeVee (with ads)

(Words by Tom Percival)

49. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Sony Pictures

Director: Sam Raimi

Cast: Tobey Maguire, Kirsten Dunst, Alfred Molina

What it’s about: Two years after the events of the first Spider-Man movie, Peter Parker is struggling to balance his double life, and things are only getting worse. As Peter’s powers go on the fritz – just as a lab accident transforms his old mentor, Otto Octavius, into the ruthless Doctor Octopus – our hero must choose what truly matters: being Spider-Man or living as Peter Parker.

What we think: As the best superhero movie of all time (as decided by Dexerto’s panel of experts), it’s perhaps unsurprising to see Spider-Man 2 on this list. But what earned it a spot? Well, one scene stands out in the film, and it’s as arguably the most remarkable fight scene in any superhero flick.

We’re talking, of course, about Spidey and Ock’s battle on the elevated train. It’s thrilling and action-packed, and it makes incredible use of the characters’ unique abilities while also informing us about their personalities. Every time I watch it, I get chills, and I struggle to think of a better action sequence in a superhero movie.

RT score: 93%

Where to stream: Disney+, Fubo, FXNow

(Words by Tom Percival)

48. Bad Boys 2 (2003)

Sony Pictures

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Martin Lawrence, Will Smith, Jordi Mollà, Gabrielle Union, Joe Pantoliano

What it’s about: Police Detective Marcus Burnett and his partner Mike Lowrey have to deal with Miami’s criminal underground once again as the streets are being flooded with ecstasy by kingpin Johnny Tapia. And, when they’re not fighting Russian and Haitian mobsters, they’re dealing with a tense partnership as Mike is currently dating Marcus’ sister Syd.

What we think: While the first Bad Boys movie was a great starting point for the franchise, Bad Boys 2 allowed these characters to feel like real people. Smith and Lawrence are such a powerhouse duo, both in their comedic timing and in their dedication to being action heroes. This is one of the rare instances where a sequel is better than the original, mostly because it really nails its tone and pacing.

RT score: 78%

Where to stream: Hulu

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

47. Sicario (2015)

Sony Pictures

Director: Denis Villeneuve

Cast: Emily Blunt, Josh Brolin, Benicio del Toro

What it’s about: After showing promise as part of the FBI, agent Kate Mercer is recruited by the CIA to be part of a Joint Task Force aiming to bring down the cartel. As the mission unfolds, she learns that not everything is as it seems and that her mysterious colleague, Alejandro Gillick, may have a mission of his own.

What we think: From the incredible acting on display from the lead trio to the masterful cinematography of Sir Roger Deakins and the haunting score of Jóhann Jóhannsson, Sicario is an example of highly talented artists working at the top of their game. There are at least three scenes in this Denis Villeneuve movie where you have to remind yourself to breathe; they’re that tense.

RT score: 92%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

46. The Matrix Revolutions (2003)

Warner Bros

Director: The Wachowskis

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Carrie-Ann Moss, Hugo Weaving, Laurence Fishburne, Jada Pinkett Smith

What it’s about: Mankind’s last stand against the machines comes to a head as they face a common enemy, the rogue Agent Smith. But Neo and Trinity have to reach the Machine City first.

What we think: Nobody does action cinema like the Wachowskis. Their incorporation of anime and kung fu with Hollywood spectacle made The Matrix a true landmark of the medium. The Matrix Revolutions isn’t as smooth or well-written as the first, but it makes up for that by being so loud and wacky. The remaining humans fight off Sentinels in clunky mechs as Neo and an army of Agent Smiths send shockwaves through glass and concrete, throwing hands at each other. Better than you remember.

RT score: 34%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

45. Commando (1985)

20th Century Studios

Director: Mark L. Lester

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Rae Dawn Chong, Alyssa Milano, Vernon Wells

What it’s about: After his daughter is kidnapped by a wannabe dictator and a vengeful former squadmate, ex-black ops commando John Matrix becomes a one-man army with one goal: rescue his child and kill anyone who stands in his way… or even lingers in the periphery. Either way, they’re getting blown up.

What we think: Commando is arguably the quintessential Arnie experience: all-time one-liners (“Let off some steam, Bennett”), ridonkulous kills, bulging biceps carrying rocket launchers and trees, and… Alan Silvestri’s best score south of the MCU. It was a crown jewel of my dad’s VHS collection, but its appeal as a child is largely the same in adulthood: mindless, cheesy fun that knows itself better than most movies.

RT score: 67%

Where to stream: AMC+

(Words by Cameron Frew)

44. Total Recall (1990)

Song Pictures

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Sharon Stone, Michael Ironside, Rachel Ticotin, Ronny Cox, Dean Norris

What it’s about: Douglas Quaid is a bored construction worker in the year 2084 who dreams of taking a trip to Mars. Taking matters into his own hands he visits Rekall, a company that implants false memories to make it feel like he’s gone to Mars. But something goes horribly wrong, and he learns his entire life is a lie.

What we think: When it comes to the sci-fi genre, Total Recall is a classic thanks to its mind-boggling idea of false identities, fake memories, and wondering if your reality is real or fabricated for someone else’s benefit. Not to mention, the movie was ahead of its time, creating visual effects that left an impression, like the baby coming out of the stomach and Quaid’s bulging eye sockets.

RT score: 82%

Where to stream: Paramount+, MGM+

(Words by Gaby Silva)

43. The Rock (1996)

Buena Vista Pictures Distribution

Director: Michael Bay

Cast: Sean Connery, Nicolas Cage, Ed Harris

What it’s about: When a terrorist takes a group of tourists hostage at Alcatraz and threatens to release a large-scale nerve gas attack, a chemist and ex-con must unite to infiltrate their base.

What we think: The team-up of Sean Connery and Nicolas Cage is a miracle of the big screen, and their odd-couple dynamic makes them one of the best duos in action movie history. Yes, The Rock has huge-scale explosions and a great villain, but it’s also magnificent on a quotable level, including the “His Wife” grave joke and Connery’s “Winners go home and f**k the prom queen,” delivery.

RT score: 67%

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

42. Crank (2006)

Lionsgate

Director: Neveldine/Taylor

Cast: Jason Statham, Amy Smart, Jose Pablo Cantillo, Dwight Yoakam

What it’s about: Hitman Chev Chelios wakes up with a big problem: his heart will stop if he doesn’t keep his adrenaline levels high. As he barrels through LA’s criminal underworld, jacking himself however he can — including defibrillators, cocaine, and public sex — he tries to find the man who poisoned him.

What we think: On paper, it’s a nasty, feverish exercise in bad taste, a head-empty excuse to unleash a keyed-up, sweaty Stath onto the streets. In reality… that’s exactly what it is, but it’s also gonzo gold, appallingly laugh-out-loud and, yes, pulse-racing in a way that still feels bracingly singular. This may be the rallying call of the insufferable, but in Crank’s case, it’s true: it wouldn’t get made today.

RT score: 62%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Cameron Frew)

41. Demolition Man (1993)

Warner Bros.

Director: Marco Brambilla

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Wesley Snipes, Sandra Bullock

What it’s about: Sylvester Stallone is John Spartan, a no-nonsense LA cop from the far-flung future of 1996 with a vendetta against the psychotic crime lord Simon Phoenix. When a hostage situation goes wrong, however, both men are cryogenically frozen at the California Cryo-Penitentiary. 36 years later, Phoenix escapes his icy prison, and the LAPD is left with no choice but to defrost Spartan, the only man who can bring Simon to justice.

What we think: Overblown, outlandish, and borderline absurdist, Demolition Man is as subtle as a punch to the face but a lot more entertaining. The film works on two levels; it’s an exciting action flick packed with explosions, gunfights, and punch-ups while also a funny and incisive satire that skewers rampant consumerism, censorship, and authoritarianism. Still, as fun as all that is, the real reason to watch Demolition Man is to see Stallone and Snipes indulge in what we can only presume was a secret overacting competition.

RT score: 63%

Where to stream: Not available to stream for free at the time of writing

(Words by Tom Percival)

40. Man on Fire (2004)

20th Century Fox

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Denzel Washington, Dakota Fanning, Christopher Walken, Radha Mitchell, Mickey Rourke

What it’s about: Creasy, a former CIA officer, is hired by a wealthy family in Mexico to protect their daughter Pita amid a spate of brutal kidnappings. Just as he starts overcoming his demons, she’s taken — putting him on a bloody collision course with the gang responsible. ‘I’m gonna kill ’em; anyone who was involved, anybody who profited from it, anybody who opens their eyes at me.’

What we think: This is a tale of two halves: an irresistibly adorable character study about two unlikely souls intertwining, and the wrath of a ‘father’ scorned… aka, Denzel Washington shoving a bomb up a man’s butt. Then again, nobody made movies like Tony Scott, then, now, or likely ever again. He went to the next life; Man on Fire is a reminder that we should be glad he was around in ours.

RT score: 39%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Cameron Frew)

39. Seven Samurai (1954)

Toho

Director: Akira Kurosawa

Cast: Toshiro Mifune, Takashi Shimura, Seiji Miyaguchi, Daisuke Katō

What it’s about: A veteran samurai teaches village natives how to defend themselves when the village is attacked by bandits.

What we think: The word “pioneering” gets thrown around a lot for classic films, but if movie buffs really want to do their action due diligence, Seven Samurai is a must. It’s considered to be one of the best foreign language films of all time; its authentic feel is both incredibly moving and forward-thinking for its time. Epic in scale and in its sense of self, Seven Samurai just has to be seen to be believed.

RT score: 100%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

38. From Dusk Till Dawn (1996)

Miramax

Director: Robert Rodriguez

Cast: Quentin Tarantino, D.J. Cotrona, George Clooney, Salma Hayek, Danny Trejo

What it’s about: The Gecko brothers are on the run from the police and FBI after a crime spree. They soon find themselves in a battle with a gang of vampires.

What we think: Acclaimed director Quentin Tarantino emerges from behind the camera to take a starring role, shoving Salma Hayek’s foot down his throat. Not only does it have one of the most ridiculously seductive dance scenes of all time, From Dusk Till Dawn sends Clooney-tino on an unforgettable spin through tequila shots, guns, and surprise vampires. In a nutshell, it’s got it all — and in the most brilliantly trashy way.

RT score: 63%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

37. Alien (1979)

20th Century Studios

Director: Ridley Scott

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, Veronica Cartwright, John Hurt, Ian Holme

What it’s about: The space crew of Nostromo intercepts a distress signal from a planet and sets out to investigate it. However, they are attacked by an alien that invades their ship.

What we think: As the space version of an Agatha Christie whodunnit, watching people being picked off one by one by a shifty creature has never been more exciting. The archetype for how to do the sci-fi thriller, there’s a good reason why it’s considered one of the best of all time — and that’s not just because an alien rips out of a guy’s chest. Not only did it make Ridley Scott, but it made Sigourney Weaver, too.

RT score: 93%

Where to stream: Hulu

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

36. Mission: Impossible — Ghost Protocol (2011)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Brad Bird

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jeremy Renner, Simon Pegg, Paula Patton

What it’s about: After the IMF is mistakenly shut down following a bombing of a national landmark, Ethan Hunt and his team must go rogue (again) to clear their names.

What we think: Look, Fallout gets the bulk of praise for Ethan Hunt’s escapades, but Ghost Protocol is at least the second-best Mission Impossible movies. It’s pure, unfiltered fun, with some truly spectacular set pieces that you just don’t see anymore. Everything from the explosive opening sequence to the high-rise climax is equally impressive, though the Burj Khalifa sequence is an unforgettable movie moment.

RT score: 93%

Where to stream: Paramount+

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

35. First Blood (1982)

Orion

Director: Ted Kotcheff

Cast: Sylvester Stallone, Richard Crenna, Brian Dennehy

What it’s about: John Rambo is a Vietnam War veteran who, after learning his old friend and comrade has died, goes on a journey without really knowing where his destination will be. When he is pulled over by police in the small town of Hope, Washington, for simply looking out of place, Rambo loses his cool and heads into the woods, kickstarting a violent manhunt.

What we think: While later films in this series have become schlocky, generic action movies, the first Rambo movie is surprisingly profound and affecting. First Blood has plenty to say on the conditions of war and how soldiers are treated when they return to everyday life and find themselves unable to fit into the norms of society. Indeed, Stallone’s rousing monologue in the big finale of the film offers one of the most powerful scenes in the genre at large.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 86%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

34. The Bourne Identity (2002)

Universal Pictures

Director: Doug Liman

Cast: Matt Damon, Franka Potente, Julia Stiles, Brian Cox, Chris Cooper, Clive Owens

What it’s about: A man is saved near death by a fishing boat but has no recollection of who he is. He does, however, have a set of extraordinary combat skills that will come in useful as he’s being hunted by CIA assassins.

What we think: The Bourne Identity is a cornerstone of both Matt Damon’s filmography and the action genre. The film’s gripping storyline follows Damon’s character as he tries to learn his old identity, uncovering a far more complex plot than he ever imagined. Renowned for being a faithful adaptation of the original book, the movie also earns high praise for its gritty and realistic fight sequences. It taps into the thrilling fantasy that we might all be secret spies without knowing it.

RT score: 84%

Where to stream: Apple TV+, Prime Video

(Words by Gaby Silva)

33. Kung Fu Hustle (2004)

Columbia TriStar Film Distributors International

Director: Stephen Chow

Cast: Stephen Chow, Huo Xin, Chan Man-keung

What it’s about: Set in 1940s Shanghai, Kung Fu Hustle sees wannabe gangster Sing finding himself caught between the poor villagers of Pigsty Alley and the notorious Axe gang, who want their turf. Spectacular action – and hilariously violent carnage – follows.

What we think: Written, produced, directed by, and starring Stephen Chow, Kung Fu Hustle combines his passion for martial arts movies with Chow’s love of MGM musicals and Looney Tunes cartoons. The result is a heady mix of comedy and action, the latter overseen by legendary fight choreographer Yuen Woo-ping, who was coming off the back of one-two punch The Matrix and Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon.

RT score: 91%

Where to stream: Pluto TV

(Words by Chris Tilly)

32. Ghost in the Shell (1995)

Amazon Prime Video

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Cast: Mimi Woods, Richard Epcar, Tom Wayner (English) / Atsuko Tanaka, Akio Otsuka, Iemasa Kayumi (Japanese)

What it’s about: In a cyberpunk future, augmentation has blurred the lines between humans and robots. Makoto, an artificial special agent, hunts a mysterious hacker whose abilities and knowledge raise even more complex questions about humanity.

What we think: There are no two ways about it: Ghost in the Shell is a science fiction masterpiece. Mamoru Oshii unabashedly dives headfirst into the heady philosophical ideas in Masamune Shirow’s manga, packaging them in stunning sequences and the elaborate technocratic nightmare that is New Port City. So explosive and sleek, it’s an argument for human hands unto itself.

RT score: 95%

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

31. Taken (2008)

20th Century Studios

Director: Pierre Morel

Cast: Liam Neeson, Maggie Grace, Famke Janssen

What it’s about: When Kim, the daughter of ex-CIA officer Bryan Mills, is kidnapped by human traffickers, things look bleak. But luckily, her dear old dad is a man with a certain set of skills. Skills he’s accquired over a very long career. Skills that make him a nightmare for people like the ones who took his daughter.

What we think: Implausible and undemanding Taken may not be the most intellectually stimulating film, but you’ll be too entertained by its cathartic and impeccable crafted scenes of violence to care. Satisfying blood splatter aside, what makes this film work is its sheer efficiency in 90 minutes; you get to see good triumph, evil punished, and we even get a Shakira cameo for good measure.

RT score: 60%

Where to stream: Hulu, Fubo, Starz, Tubi

(Words by Tom Percival)

30. Collateral (2004)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jamie Foxx, Jada Pinkett Smith, Javier Bardem

What it’s about: Max drives a late-night cab in Los Angeles, but his shift suddenly becomes a matter of life and death thanks to Vincent, an assassin who makes him drive from hit to hit. As they push each other beyond their limits, it becomes clear that only one will see the sunrise.

What we think: Michael Mann’s first digital film-print may be the only valid argument against celluloid, an intense, intimate nightmare that simmers under the amber sky of a nocturnal city. While it’s nothing without Foxx’s proof-of-juice performance, it feels more like a requiem for the Cruise we once had — a mesmerizing, terrifying force of nature that embraced the dark side.

RT score: 86%

Where to stream: Paramount+

(Words by Cameron Frew)

29. The Fugitive (1993)

Warner Bros.

Director: Andrew Davis

Cast: Harrison Ford, Tommy Lee Jones, Sela Ward, Joe Pantoliano

What it’s about: Dr Richard Kimble didn’t kill his wife — but Deputy US Marshal Sam Gerard doesn’t care, especially when he escapes his prison transit and goes on the run, with Gerard leading a statewide manhunt as Kimble hunts for a one-armed murderer.

What we think: The Fugitive, a phenomenal, eminently rewatchable movie with Ford and Jones at the peak of their powers, has no shortage of set-pieces: the train crash, the dam jump, the prowl through Chicago’s St Patrick’s Day parade. But as a six-year-old boy, its most exciting scene was lower-key: an innocent man running down a neverending stairway, grasping every handrail as he looked back at an unjust fate on his tail. Even now, I feel like Dr Kimble whenever I run down some steps. If anyone says no when you want to watch it, repeat Gerard’s words: “I don’t bargain.”

RT score: 96%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Cameron Frew)

28. The Dark Knight (2008)

Warner Bros.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Christian Bale, Michael Caine, Heath Ledger, Gary Oldman, Aaron Eckhart, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Morgan Freeman

What it’s about: Batman faces his greatest threat yet when Gotham’s criminal elite turns to a dangerous mastermind known as The Joker to help deal with the Dark Knight.

What we think: The Dark Knight cemented itself as one of the greatest superhero movies of all time, thanks to Heath Ledger’s legendary performance as the Joker. However, it doesn’t just excel as a superhero movie; it’s also an incredible action movie. From fiery chase scenes to a heart-stopping final act surrounding two boats and some explosives, The Dark Knight never takes its foot off the gas for a moment.

RT score: 94%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

27. The Raid (2011)

Sony Pictures

Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Iko Uwais, Joe Taslim, Donny Alamsyah, Yayan Ruhian

What it’s about: Rama, a new officer in the Indonesian National Police, joins a 20-man raid on an apartment block that’s become the headquarters of local crime lord Tama Riyadi. Unsurprisingly, things don’t go according to plan, and Rama finds himself trapped in a building filled with deadly criminals. His only way out? Violence, of course.

What we think: Breathlessly paced and incredibly intense, The Raid might be a bit shallow at times, but it makes up for that with some of the most impressive and downright beautiful fight choreography ever put to celluloid. All of the scenes of violence are exciting, but in a movie jam-packed with incredible set pieces, it’s the blisteringly brutal fistfight between Mad Dog and Jaka that’ll live long in your memory long after you’ve turned off the movie.

RT score: 87%

Where to stream: Pluto TV

(Words by Tom Percival)

26. Robocop (1987)

Orion Pictures

Director: Paul Verhoeven

Cast: Peter Weller, Nancy Allen, Ronny Cox, Kurtwood Smith,

What it’s about: In a grimy, near-future Detroit, Officer Alex Murphy is shot to pieces by Clarence Boddicker, a psychotic gang lord guilty of every sin you can imagine. He’s saved by the umbrella corporation that owns the police, who use what’s left of his body to create a new force of law and order for the city’s crime-infested streets: RoboCop.

What we think: RoboCop was my Rubicon into the giddily violent, potty-mouthed delights of R-rated movies; how could a young boy not fall under the spell of a cyborg who shoots a guy in the nuts through a woman’s skirt, spins his gun, and says, “Your move, creep”? It’s a dazzling, satirically gutsy touchstone not just of the ‘80s, but all of pop culture; even today, I’d buy that for a dollar.

RT score: 92%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Cameron Frew)

25. Heat (1995)

Warner Bros.

Director: Michael Mann

Cast: Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, Val Kilmer, Ashley Judd

What it’s about: A gang of high-end thieves feel the heat (get it?) from the LAPD when they leave a clue at their most recent heist.

What we think: Don’t be fooled by the criminally low RT score — Heat is an action flick for the ages. Bringing together the most epic triage of actors in action history, Heat quite literally piles on the pressure from the moment it begins. It only takes one watch for you to be quoting the script for the next 30 years.

RT score: 83%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

24. Face/Off (1997)

Buena Vista International

Director: John Woo

Cast: John Travolta, Nicolas Cage

What it’s about: Terrorist Castor Troy uses cutting-edge technology to swap faces — and, as a by-product, identities — with his nemesis, FBI Agent Sean Archer.

What we think: Face/Off is perhaps the silliest film on this list, giving the body-swap genre a ridiculous real-world spin. But thanks to the commitment of leads John Travolta and Nicolas Cage – and inspired action overseen by director John Woo – it’s also one of the most entertaining. Doves fly. Slow motion is employed. The stars chew every inch of scenery. And it all builds to an incredible speed-boat climax that has to be seen to be believed.

RT score: 93%

Where to stream: AMC+, MGM+, Paramount+

(Words by Chris Tilly)

23. Top Gun (1986)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Tony Scott

Cast: Tom Cruise, Val Kilmer, Kelly McGillis, Anthony Edwards

What it’s about: Maverick, a cocky pilot with an ego writing cheques his body can’t cash, is selected for Top Gun, an elite fighter pilot school. He takes to the skies with his wingman Goose, bristles against Iceman, and falls in love with Charlie, the school’s instructor.

What we think: Forget cabin crew and delayed flights. Top Gun was the peak of airborne excitement, and it still is (Editor’s Note: Except for Maverick). Cruise has never been better or sexier on screen, with the Goose’s legacy leaving a lump in anyone’s throat. Any film that can still deliver the goods in a sequel over 30 years later has to be GOAT status.

RT score: 96%

Where to stream: Paramount+

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

22. The Terminator (1984)

Orion Pictures

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Michael Biehn, Edward Furlong, Earl Boen, Lance Henriksen

What it’s about: A cyborg assassin known as the Terminator travels from 2029 to 1984 to kill Sarah Connor. Luckily, the human Kyle Reese has been sent back to protect Sarah and her unborn son, who’s destined to lead humanity in its war against the genocidal AI Skynet.

What we think: The Terminator is a must-watch, regardless of your preferred movie genre. This iconic film catapulted Schwarzenegger to stardom and is one of the best sci-fi movies of all time. The Terminator introduced a captivating world that blends time travel, a machine revolution, and high-octane action. Additionally, The Terminator was groundbreaking in its use of special effects to bring a human-like cyborg to life.

RT score: 100%

Where to stream: Tubi, Pluto

(Words by Gaby Silva)

21. Predator (1987)

20th Century Fox

Director: John McTiernan

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Carl Weathers

What it’s about: Vietnam War veteran Major Alan “Dutch” Schaefer and his military rescue team are holed up in the jungles of South America on a mission to save a member of the foreign cabinet. But they soon find themselves hunted by a mysterious, deadly alien creature that just so happens to be capable of turning invisible.

What we think: Predator manages to walk a very fine line between being badass and cheesy, but instead of succumbing to the pitfalls of either side of the spectrum, it embraces both and succeeds. Schwarzenegger is in top form, while Carl Weathers offers fantastic support as his musclebound best buddy. It’s no surprise the Predator movies have kept coming — this first film is how you take a good concept and turn it into a great movie.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 80%

Where to stream: Disney+

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

20. Enter the Dragon (1973)

Warner Bros.

Director: Robert Clouse

Cast: Bruce Lee, John Saxon, Jim Kelly, Shih Kien

What it’s about: A Shaolin martial artist travels to a secret island for a fighting tournament alongside Roper and Williams. However, he’s not just there to tussle: he’s on a mission to find evidence against Han, an opium crime lord believed to be trafficking women and dumping them in the ocean.

What we think: Nobody is immune to the thrills of Bruce Lee’s fist-clenching, leg-swinging athleticism, but Enter the Dragon is so much more than beat ’em up fare. It’s an extraordinary cultural mixing pot, blending elegant martial arts action with James Bond and blaxploitation, brimming with effortless, rich style, and — most importantly — it still kicks ass.

RT score: 88%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Cameron Frew)

19. Casino Royale (2006)

Sony Pictures Releasing[

Director: Martin Campbell

Cast: Daniel Craig, Eva Green, Mads Mikkelsen

What it’s about: In an effort to put a stop to the dealings of a private banker who funds terrorists, James Bond visits the illustrious Casino Royale to battle him at the poker table.

What we think: Taking a spy with a license to kill and unlimited gadgets and sitting him down at a poker table might not sound like a ride you’d want to board, but believe us when we say that Casino Royale is just as thrilling and nail-biting as the most worldly Bond. Craig’s debut as 007 is sheer perfection, and Mads Mikkelsen is a villain for the ages. Just don’t give him a rope.

RT score: 94%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

18. Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon (2000)

Sony Classic Pictures

Director: Ang Lee

Cast: Michelle Yeoh, Zhang Ziyi, Chow Yun-fat, Chang Chen

What it’s about: Set in the Qing dynasty, Master Li Mu Bai is a warrior about to retire and gives his sword to his lover Yu Shu Lien. The sword is stolen, sending Li on a journey to find it.

What we think: You can’t watch Crouching Tiger and not hold your breath through Lee’s intricate beauty of hand-to-hand combat. Bringing Michelle Yeoh’s talents to Western audiences marked a turning point in cinematic history… and wow, is every scene as majestic as the last.

RT score: 98%

Where to stream: Prime Video

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

17. Point Break (1991)

20th Century Fox

Director: Kathryn Bigelow

Cast: Patrick Swayze, Keanu Reeves, Gary Busey, Lori Petty

What it’s about: Johnny Utah — the coolest name in an action movie ever, by the way — is a rookie FBI agent tasked with taking down a notorious gang of bank robbers known as the ‘Ex-Presidents’ who happen to enjoy a spot of surfing in their downtime. To succeed, Utah must befriend the gang’s leader, Bodhi, and learn to shred waves like a pro.

What we think: Point Break is the ultimate example of dudes being bros, as Reeves and Swayze produce a charming and exhilarating partnership. But, of course, it’s all built on deceit, and the climax of this cat-and-mouse dynamic includes jumping out of a plane, firing shots into the air, and totally gnarly waves. Put simply, Point Break is as cool as they come, and it knows it, too.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 69%

Where to stream: Paramount+

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

16. Mission: Impossible – Fallout (2018)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Christopher McQuarrie

Cast: Tom Cruise, Henry Cavill, Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Sean Harris, and Angela Bassett

What it’s about: Ethan Hunt and his team must work together with CIA assassin August Walker in order to stop arms dealer John Lark from detonating nuclear weapons in Mecca, the Vatican, Jerusalem, and Saudi Arabia.

What we think: The sixth installment of the franchise, Mission: Impossible — Fallout, will have you biting your nails from start to finish. The stakes have never been high as Ethan literally has to save the world from nuclear annihilation. Fallout also features some of Tom Cruise’s most impressive stunts, most notably a mind-blowing sky-dive that will have you on the edge of your seat. If you’re looking for a heart-pumping movie night pick, make sure Mission: Impossible — Fallout is on your watch list.

RT score: 97%

Where to stream: Paramount+

(Words by Kayla Harrington)

15. Inception (2010)

Warner Bros.

Director: Christopher Nolan

Cast: Leonardo DiCaprio, Cillian Murphy, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Tom Hardy, Elliott Page, Marion Cotillard, Michael Caine

What it’s about: Dom Cobb has the ability to enter people’s minds to steal secret information. It leads him to be sought after in the world of corporate espionage. When he’s given an almost impossible task to implant information into someone’s memory, can he succeed?

What we think: Inception is a must-watch film, offering a mind-bending experience through its innovative concept of manipulating dreams within dreams. Christopher Nolan’s strong directorial style brings this complex story to life, supported by an impeccable cast led by Leonardo DiCaprio. It’s a cinematic journey everyone should experience at least once.

RT score: 87%

Where to stream: HBO Mac, Apple TV+, Prime Video

(Words by Gaby Silva)

14. The Mummy (1999)

Universal

Director: Stephen Sommers

Cast: Brendan Fraser, Rachel Weisz, Arnold Vosloo, John Hannah, Jonathan Hyde, Kevin J O’Connor

What it’s about: Roving adventurers awaken the evil Imhotep on their way to the City of the Dead in Egypt, spurring a race to stop the mummified high priest from regaining his flesh and returning to full power.

What we think: Exhilarating, funny, slightly icky, and just a tad bisexual, The Mummy is pure ’90s fun. Fraser and Weisz have chemistry to spare as the co-leads; him a gun-toting maverick, her a determined Egyptologist. Two skill sets needed against Vosloo’s Imhotep, who is truly menace incarnate.

RT score: 62%

Where to stream: Peacock

(Words by Anthony McGlynn)

13. Con Air (1997)

Touchstone Pictures

Director: Simon West

Cast: Nicolas Cage, John Cusack, John Malkovich, Steve Buscemi, Monica Potter, Colm Meaney

What it’s about: Army ranger Cameron Poe gets his parole and is returning home to his wife and daughter. Aboard a “jailbird” flight with some of the worst criminals, they plan to hijack the plane to venture to a non-extradition country. It’s up to Poe to stop them, even if it means not seeing his family.

What we think: While the movie received mixed reviews from critics, it’s a barrel of fun to watch when needing a decent action thriller. Set with a range of Hollywood A-list stars, it’s packed full of action through and through, from Poe trying to keep up a fake ruse to Buscemi’s bizarre yet creepy role as a horrid serial killer who has insightful criticism of the human psyche.

RT score: 58%

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video

(Words by Gaby Silva)

12. Speed (1994)

20th Century Studios

Director: Jan de Bont

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Sandra Bullock, Dennis Hopper

What it’s about: A bomber is terrorizing Los Angeles by planting explosive devices all over the city. One such bomb is attached to a transit bus, which arms when the vehicle goes above 50 miles per hour and will then blow when it drops below that number. It’s up to LAPD Swat Officer Jack Traver to disarm the device and save the day.

What we think: Speed is a film that messes with action movie tropes in the best possible way. The movie sets up a heroic duo at the start, only to immediately kill one of them off. The hero who remains is played by Keanu Reeves, whose boyish charm is in stark contrast to the muscle-bound bodybuilders who dominated the genre throughout the 1980s and early ’90s. But the real star of the show is that high-concept premise, with the fate of said bus keeping audiences on the edge of their seats and turning Speed into a bona fide blockbuster.

RT score: 95%

Where to stream: Starz

(Words by Chris Tilly)

11. The Raid 2 (2014)

Sony Pictures

Director: Gareth Evans

Cast: Iko Uwais, Julie Estelle, Yayan Ruhian, Cecep Arif Rahman

What it’s about: A sequel to the highly acclaimed The Raid, this time Rama finds himself tasked with infiltrating the Bangun crime syndicate. Going undercover with a new identity as Yuda, he places himself in prison to get close to Bangun’s son, Uco, and brings down the organization from the inside by playing the family against one another.

What we think: Just like the first movie, The Raid 2 is full of breathtaking fight choreography, not least of all the mass brawl that erupts inside the prison. As dozens of men collide in the rain and mud, Iko Uwais proves why he is the best in the business when it comes to the pencak silat style of combat, and director Gareth Evans imbues this sequel with a grander scale and higher stakes than ever before.

Rotten Tomatoes score: 82%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Jakob Barnes)

10. Terminator 2: Judgement Day (1991)

Tri-Star Pictures

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Linda Hamilton, Edward Furlong

What it’s about: This big-budget sequel to the 1984 cult classic The Terminator sees two killing machines sent back in time to find future resistance leader John Connor. One is there to protect him, and the other to kill the boy. The twist this time around is that Arnold Schwarzenegger plays the former, turning the villain into a hero as he fights a foe made of liquid metal.

What we think: The Terminator showed audiences what James Cameron could do with a $6 million budget. For this sequel, he was given $100 million, making T2 the most expensive movie ever at the time. But every dollar is up there on the screen, financing some of the most spectacular action ever committed to celluloid as the T-100 battles the T-800 in a shopping mall, on a freeway, and in the dramatic concluding set-piece in a steel mill.

RT Score: 91%

Where to stream: AMC, FX, Fubo, Paramount+

(Words by Chris Tilly)

9. Top Gun: Maverick (2022)

Paramount Pictures

Director: Joseph Kosinski

Cast: Tom Cruise, Miles Teller, Jennifer Connelly, Glen Powell

What it’s about: Years after his own stint at Top Gun, Maverick must revisit his past while training a group of young, cocky pilots in preparation for a deadly, near-impossible mission.

What we think: It’s not an overstatement to say that Top Gun: Maverick saved cinema. It was the movie that got butts in seats and then shot those butts into the air with its no-nonsense sense of adventure and raw essence of Americana. It’s better than the 1986 original in almost every way, upping the ante as much as it can be upped. Tom Cruise, we salute you. Now, please give us Top Gun 3, and fast!

RT score: 96%

Where to stream: Amazon Prime Video and Paramount+

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

8. True Lies (1994)

20th Century Fox

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Arnold Schwarzenegger, Jamie Lee Curtis, Tom Arnold, Bill Paxton

What it’s about: A spy-in-hiding is attempting to track down deadly nuclear missiles, but his mission is made all the more complicated when he discovers that his wife is contemplating having an affair.

What we think: Arnold Schwarzenegger, James Cameron, and Jamie Lee Curtis is a pretty great cinematic trio, but True Lies’ impact comes from the fact that it’s a perfect combination of comedy and action that could only come from the ’90s. It’s almost a rare piece of filmography from Cameron, showing that the character can pivot away from more serious themes and do it pretty damn well, too.

RT score: 70%

Where to stream: Hulu

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

7. John Wick (2014)

Lionsgate

Director: Chad Stahelski

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Willem Dafoe, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Lawrence Fishburne

What it’s about: After his wife’s death, hitman John Wick buries his guns and tries to grieve in the peace of retirement — until a group of ignorant goons kill his dog and steal his car, forcing the ‘Baba Yaga’ to return and seek vengeance.

What we think: It marked the beginning of the Keanussaince with the yelp of a dying puppy, but John Wick is much more than a canine-fueled revenge fable: it’s arguably the most important action film of the past 20 years (and still the best entry in the franchise), redefining modern choreography with bruising, tactical realism while never forgetting its pulpy appeal. In other words, it’s a banger.

RT score: 86%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Cameron Frew)

6. Aliens (1986)

20th Century Studios

Director: James Cameron

Cast: Sigourney Weaver, Carrie Henn, Bill Paxton, Michael Biehn

What it’s about: After the dramatic events of Alien, Ellen Ripley is sent back to the planet LV-426 to establish contact with a terraforming colony. She encounters the Alien Queen and her offspring and has to fight them to survive.

What we think: Whoever said that a sequel is never as good as an original clearly has never seen Aliens. While the captain of the ship has changed hands (from Ridley Scott to James Cameron), the consistency never drops — in fact, possibly upping the ante of creature-based drama. Ripley protecting a young whippersnapper pulls at the heartstrings, but she’s as badass as she’s ever been.

RT score: 98%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Jasmine Valentine)

5. Kill Bill: Vol. 1 (2003)

Miramax

Director: Quentin Tarantino

Cast: Uma Thurman, Lucy Liu, David Carradine, Michael Madsen

What it’s about: A nameless assassin suddenly awakens from a coma and embarks on a rage-filled rampage of revenge against her ex-colleagues after a deadly personal attack years before.

What we think: Pulp Fiction usually attracts the most talk when it comes to Tarantino’s movies, but Kill Bill is the ultimate example of how the filmmaker can blend styles to create a heightened experience. Vol.1 is the better of the two installments, with violence that’s both playful and brutal. When it comes to revenge missions, it doesn’t get better than this.

RT score: 85%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Jessica Cullen)

4. The Matrix (1999)

Warner Bros.

Director: The Wachowskis

Cast: Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Joe Pantoliano

What it’s about: Weird things start happening to Thomas Anderson, a programmer by day who moonlights as a hacker, better known as Neo. Soon, the fabric of his reality is ripped apart by Morpheus, who opens his eyes to the real world — and the ‘Agents’ who see his mere existence as a grave threat.

What we think: The Wachowskis literally changed cinema forever with The Matrix, a feast of visual effects and storytelling wizardry that’s still every bit as seminal, euphoric, and exhilarating 25 years later. Its ideal-shattering, cyberpunk vision broke the mold of something new, something original, even as far as its own philosophy. It bent the spoon, and try as they might, nobody else has figured out how.

RT score: 83%

Where to stream: Buy/rent from Amazon Prime

(Words by Cameron Frew)

3. Old Boy (2003)

Show East

Director: Park Chan-wook

Cast: Choi Min-sik,Yoo Ji-tae, Kang Hye-jung

What it’s about: A Korean businessman is kidnapped and locked in a prison cell with only a TV for company. 15 years later, he’s suddenly released and becomes consumed with figuring out who incarcerated him and why. However, the answers to those questions are more shocking than he could have possibly imagined.

What we think: Part of the ‘Asian Extreme’ wave that hit at the turn of the century, Oldboy is also the middle installment in writer-director Park Chan-Wook’s ‘Vengeance’ trilogy, coming after Sympathy for Mr. Vengeance, and before Lady Vengeance. Dark drama to some, black comedy to others, Oldboy isn’t for the faint-hearted. While thanks to the protagonist teaching himself martial arts during his imprisonment, there’s also some scintillating action, most notably the incredible side-scrolling fight sequence that’s rooted in video game culture and has been inspiring action filmmakers ever since.

RT score: 83%

Where to stream: Netflix

(Words by Chris Tilly)

2. Die Hard (1988)

20th Century Studios

Director: John McTiernan

Cast: Bruce Willis, Alan Rickman, Bonnie Bedelia

What it’s about: New York cop John McClane travels to LA on Christmas Eve in the hopes of saving his marriage and ends up embroiled in a terrorist plot (I’ve had worse Christmases). Trapped in Nakatomi Plaza with the charming Hans Gruber and his armed friends, John will have to use wits, fists, and even a roll of gaffa tape to stay one bare foot ahead of the terrorists.

What we think: Boasting a superbly simple but effective premise, brilliant set pieces, and some incredible character work, Die Hard might be a perfect movie and is undoubtedly John McTiernan’s sweat-stained masterpiece. Yet if you had a machine gun pressed to our head and asked us what we love most about Die Hard, we’d have to say Willis’s performance.

Yes, we know Rickman’s amazing as the suave Gruber, but plenty of digital ink has been spilled on sermons dedicated to cinema’s greatest villain. No, it’s Willis who has to sell poor John’s predicament, often alone or over a walkie-talkie, and he does a stellar job with the material. Just don’t ask us if it’s a Christmas movie.

RT score: 94%

Where to stream: Hulu, AMC+

(Words by Tom Percival)

1. Mad Max: Fury Road (2014)

Warner Bros.

Director: George Miller

Cast: Tom Hardy, Charlize Theron, Nicholas Hoult, Hugh Keays-Byrne, Zoë Kravitz

What it’s about: In a barren wasteland scorched by mankind and ruled by rationed water, Max is captured by Immortan Joe’s pasty-faced War Boys. One cog looks to break the machine: Imperator Furiosa, who attempts an audacious escape to ‘the Green Place’ with Joe’s chastity belt-wearing harem of five wives. As they drive into the endless, dusty horizon, he launches a chase to bring them back.

What we think: In 2014, two stages became clear in a movie fan’s life: pre- and post-Fury Road. Whether it’s five, 10, or 100 years from now, its power demands to be witnessed: a timeless, breathless phantasmagoria of fire and blood, the beauty and scale of which still moves me to tears. This isn’t just the best Mad Max movie; it’s the Valhalla of action cinema.

RT score: 97%

Where to stream: Max

(Words by Cameron Frew)

