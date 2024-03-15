How to watch the Titan sub documentary – is it streaming?

The OceanGate submersible disaster made news across the globe in 2023, with the shocking incident now examined in further depth in a new documentary titled The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute – read on to find out how to stream it if you’re not in the UK and if it’s on Netflix.

In June last year, OceanGate’s Titan submersible took five passengers to the depths of the North Atlantic Ocean to explore the Titanic wreckage. But less than two hours into the trip, the vessel lost contact with the surface ship.

The mystery quickly made international headlines, with spectators dissecting the terrifying conditions aboard the sub and the numerous conspiracy theories that arose. After days of searching, the craft was found to have imploded from the pressure of the surrounding waters, killing all passengers on board.

The tragic case, which sparked concerns about the nature of deep sea expeditions, is being turned into a Hollywood movie. But before then, a two-part UK documentary has been released, offering never-before-heard audio. Here’s how to watch it even if you’re not in the UK.

How to watch the Titan sub documentary

The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute is available to watch on the UK’s Channel 5 on-demand service, My5. If you’re in the US or elsewhere, you can easily watch Channel 5 content using a VPN.

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any UK location and register to My5

Watch and enjoy

Is the Titan sub documentary on Netflix?

No, The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute is only available on-demand on Channel 5, meaning it won’t be on Netflix anytime soon.

We’ll be sure to update this space if this changes.

What is the new Titan sub documentary about?

The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute is a two-part documentary that “creates a detailed picture of events surrounding the submersible’s expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, assesses the scale of the mission, and asks what lessons have been learned from the tragedy.”

ITN goes on to state: “The documentary plays never-before-heard audio from the Canadian Air Force of the banging detected during the search and recovery of the sub.

“Reports of the banging sounds only emerged late on the Tuesday – day two of the search – and were confirmed on Wednesday. But the Canadian Air Force reveals they heard the banging from day one of the search (Monday morning) and heard it on every search flight. Former British Submarine Commander, Ryan Ramsey, explains the role these sounds played in the search for the sub.”

Among the various individuals who appear in the doc is Arthur Loibl, one of the first men to explore the Titanic wreck in Oceangate’s Titan submersible. “He shares rarely-seen footage from his previous Titan expeditions and describes what it feels like to be over two-miles underwater,” adds ITN.

