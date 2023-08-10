How to watch Dracula: The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is the newest Dracula movie to hit the big screen. Here’s how you can watch it.

When it comes to horror icons, there’s none quite like Dracula. His tale has persisted through centuries, terrifying the young and old alike. It was the 30th anniversary of Francis Ford Coppola’s take last year, and now a new Dracula movie is heading to our screens, though the journey may be damned.

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is almost here, much to the excimer of vampire fans. With a star studded cast and intriguing plot, this movie is looking to be a staple for horror lovers.

But when and where can you watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter? We’ve got all the information you need, so read on, and we’ll explain.

Where to watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter

As of writing, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will only be available to watch exclusively in cinemas on August 11, 2023.

Now, this date actually may vary if you live outside of the US. For example, if you live in the UK, the movie will not release in theaters until August 18. Of course, the way to figure out what date and time you can watch it is to check out the website of your local cinema.

Alternatively, you can head to the official Last Voyage of the Demeter website, which will give you a full list of available locations and showtimes. You can purchase your tickets directly through said website.

Based on a single chapter from Bram Stoker’s 1897 novel Dracula novel, the film follows this official synopsis: “Dracula’s unholy presence dooms the crew of the merchant ship Demeter as it sails from Carpathia to London.”

Is The Last Voyage of the Demeter streaming?

No, The Last Voyage of the Demeter is not available for streaming as it will be playing exclusively in cinemas for some time. However, it is likely that the film will eventually make its way to the streaming service Peacock.

There is also limited information on whether the movie will be released for digital purchase.

As a Universal Pictures movie, The Last Voyage of the Demeter will most likely be made available to stream first on Peacock, before moving to other platforms, as is the case with other Universal flicks. An ad-supported Peacock Premium plan costs $5 a month, while an ad-free Peacock Premium Plus plan costs $10 a month.

To get a taste of what’s to come, check out the movie’s trailer below:

