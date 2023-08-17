4 Dracula movies & shows to watch if you liked The Last Voyage of the Demeter

The Last Voyage of the Demeter is the lasted movie taking inspiration from Bram Stoker’s famed 1987 novel Dracula and some fans are itching for more blood-sucking, spooky, and haunting movies and shows to watch.

The tale of Dracula is as old as time. He has been the subject of many nightmares, supernatural movies, tv shows, books, and even music. Stoker’s Dracula spawned the first original vampire full of evil and darkness. No, the sparkly rich Edward Cullen from Twilight does not apply.

André Øvredal 2023 supernatural horror movie storyline was inspired by the second chapter of Stoker’s novel. It entailed Dracula’s coffin going on a voyage at sea. A vampire on board leads to trouble as the ship’s crew is in mortal danger. They have to try and survive the trip to London.

Fans of vampires and horror found some charm in The Last Voyage of the Demeter, but there are plenty of other movies and TV shows that elicit a chill up the spine or a unique take on Dracula.

Bram Stoker’s Dracula shares more of the vampire’s story

Stoker’s 1992 film gives the audience more information about the infamous vampire’s back story in a way the The Last Voyage of the Demeter doesn’t as it includes Van Helsing and Jonathan Harker.

Once a great prince, Count Dracula (Gary Oldman) is now cursed to live for eternity. To survive, he must feed off the blood of humans. A young lawyer named Jonathan Harker (Keanu Reeves) is tasked with going to Transylvania to barter a deal for Dracula’s estate. Dracula hides his true nature until he sets his sights on Jonathan’s fiancé, Mina (Winona Ryder).

Mina is a spitting image of Dracula’s former love and imprisons Jonathan. The vampire ventures to find her and keep her at any cost. Stoker’s Dracula is one of cinema’s most well-renowned adaptations of the novel as Jonathan takes on the help of hunter Abraham Van Helsing (Anthony Hopkins).

Dracula Untold provides an original origin story

In 2014, Luke Evans starred in Dracula Untold, an action horror movie that was made using Bram Stoker’s novel as inspiration, but gave Dracula a brand new origin story as it gives the vampire a much more sympathetic persona than the blood-thirsty monster with no admiration for humanity.

Dracula Untold takes place in the 15th century with Vlad Drăculea (Evans), the Prince of Wallachia and Transylvania. He was nicknamed ‘Vlad the Impaler, Son of the Dragon,’ due to his past nature of death and violence. Seeing his destruction, he changed his ways.

Unlike other versions of Dracula, the movie details how Vlad discovered a unique creature in a cave while scouting for an Ottoman Empire invasion. After the creature kills his group of soldiers, he later learns it is a vampire. It was cursed by a demon after seeking absolute power.

Vlad soon learns the Ottoman Empire wants war and young boys as soldiers. To protect his people and his son, Vlad seeks out the vampire and makes a deal at the cost of his humanity.

Netflix’s Dracula shares vibes with Last Voyage of the Demeter

Blood, brides, world domination, and a hunter are at the center of Netflix’s three-episode miniseries Dracula, which is based also based Stoker’s novel much like The Last Voyage of the Demeter.

When one thinks about Dracula, there is a set atmosphere of old castles, cobwebs, red blood, and maybe a velvet cape. So, when Dracula premiered on Netflix in 2020, it wasn’t a surprise to see some of the common themes from Stoker’s novel.

But, the uniqueness of the series comes from its narrator and point of view. The story jumps back and forth between Jonathan Harker (John Heffernan) and his time with Dracula (Claes Bang). Their story takes place in the 15th century. In reality, the story is being told by Jonathan to a nun named Sister Agatha (Dolly Wells).

Dracula follows the same story of the young male venturing to take care of Dracula’s estate. Jonothan finds himself trapped by the vampire and his plans for world domination. Without giving it away, Dracula has a few fun twists to its timeline and story.

Dracula takes on a new American identity in NBC series

The original vampire origin story is revamped in NBC’s Dracula as he takes on a new name and career path But, do not worry, the series does keep some of Stoker’s key themes despite its somewhat outlandish derailment from Dracula’s true origin story.

Dracula (Jonathan Rhys Meyers) is revived by a graveyard thief after centuries of slumber. Venturing to Victorian London, he disguised himself as Alexander Greyson, an entrepreneur bringing science and electricity to the time period. But, in reality, Dracula wants revenge against the Order of the Dragon and forms an unlikely alliance with Abraham Van Helsing (Thomas Kretschmann).

In true Dracula style, there’s a small problem as he becomes infatuated with a young woman named Mina Murray (Jessica De Gouw). Any guesses on who she is? She happens to be a reincarnation of his dead wife. If you become hooked on the series, fair warning, NBC canceled the show after one season.

You can find out where to watch The Last Voyage of the Demeter here, and details about the 2023 movie Renfield here.