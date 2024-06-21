House of the Dragon’s new opening credits sequence explained

The history of Westeros is rich with intriguing characters, complex relationships, and absolute carnage. Now, the opening credits sequence of House of the Dragon reflects this, and we’ve got all the details you need to know.

The wait for House of the Dragon Season 2 was long and painful, but we got there in the end. But, while we expected war in the Seven Kingdoms, the show has brought one extra surprise.

It’s the little details that are so impressive with this show, and the creatives behind the series have introduced a new opening credits sequence that’s very different to that of House of the Dragon Season 1.

Here’s how all the Easter eggs from the tapestry in the credits sequence play into the complicated history of the Targaryen dynasty.

What’s new with the opening credits?

As you can see from the clip below, the opening credits no longer feature Viserys’ model of King’s Landing, replaced instead by an intricate tapestry detailing relationships, battles, and deaths from the history of the Targaryen family.

Naturally, with Viserys dying in the first season, a new intro feels pretty apt. Suffice to say, the creatives behind the show have gone all out to put this one together, and the attention to detail is immense.

Thanks to a thread from Thrones Facts on X/Twitter, we can break down all the key moments.

Valryians and dragons

HBO

First up, we see the realm of Old Valyria, with Valyrians attempting to bond with dragons to get them to do their bidding. Not an easy task, but being able to harness blood magic certainly helps.

These people are some of the first in Game of Thrones lore to be able to tame dragons and are the early ancestors of House Velaryon.

Daenys the Dreamer

HBO

A key moment in the history of the Targaryens is depicted here, as Daenys the Dreamer has visions of the impending Doom of Valyria. When she tells her father, Aener, he moves all the Targaryens to Dragonstone.

12 years later, the Doom of Valyria comes to fruition, and the Targaryens are the only dragonlords to survive.

Aegon, Visenya, and Rhaenys

HBO

Flying dragons isn’t just for fun; it’s also a great way to conquer all of Westeros. Just ask Aegon, Rhaenys, and Visenya, as seen in this section of the tapestry.

Aegon’s conquest

HBO

The next part of the House of the Dragon opening credits features one of the most important parts of Targaryen history: Aegon’s conquest.

Among the many deaths occurring during this long and bloody period, we see the slaughter of Harren, King of the Rivers and the Ilse, and Marn Gardner, King of the Reach, in the tapestry (pictured above).

On both sides, there are shields emblazoned with the sigils of both of the houses. In the middle, Harren the Black is slain, with his axe by his side.

The Harrenhal castle had just been constructed days before Aegon and Balerion swooped to kill the bloodline and wreak havoc on the realm.

House Arryn, Stark, and Tully bend the knee

HBO

With House Targaryen reigning supreme, noble families across Westeros had no option but to bend the knee in support.

Here, we see the colors and symbols for House Arryn, House Stark, and House Tully, as lords and ladies bow before their rulers.

The three-headed dragon

HBO

What could be more imposing and formidable than a dragon? How about a three-headed dragon? House Targaryen’s iconic emblem is presented in all its glory in this part of the House of the Dragon opening credits.

King’s Landing

HBO

We are all familiar with King’s Landing now. It’s a key location for both seasons of House of the Dragon, and for much of Game of Thrones, too.

The wide-reaching structure was built 300 years before the events of the original show. That means it was built just over 100 years before the period in which House of the Dragon is set.

Aegon, and his two sisters, Rhaenys and Visenya, arrived in what is now known as the Crownlands and began to construct their kingdom.

The Red Keep wasn’t completed until after Aegon the Conqueror’s death, in 37 AC.

Maegor the Cruel

HBO

Rulers in Westeros rarely come to a kind end, do they? Here’s Maegor the Cruel, the second son of Aegon I, as he is killed on the Iron Throne.

Maegor ruled from 42-48 AC. He was also known as The Abomination on the Iron Throne and was infamous for his polygamous ways and the brutal treatment of his enemies (and his allies). He ultimately died all alone, with very few supporters of his reign left.

Jaehaerys rules

HBO

One king who endured a relatively stable time on the throne is Jaehaerys. He ended up being the longest-serving Targaryen in the history of Westeros, with a 55-year reign.

In the House of the Dragon opening credits, he can be seen with his wife and sister (the same person, obviously), Alysanne.

Viserys is king

HBO

Now we are really into the thick of the events of House of the Dragon. Here, we see Viserys given the throne instead of his sister, Rhaenys.

The Great Council made the decision, despite Rhaenys being older, in 101 AC. Viserys would go on to rule until 129 AC, when we see him die of leprosy in the TV show.

We know Viserys always felt somewhat guilty about the decision to give him the crown instead of his sister. This even influences his own decision to advocate for Rhaenyra to succeed him on the throne.

The Greens and the Blacks

HBO

In House of the Dragon Season 1 Episode 8, Rhaenyra and her children, accompanied by Daemon, visit King’s Landing to have dinner with Viserys, Alicent, and their offspring.

It’s the final time the two sides of the family meet (relatively) peacefully, before all hell breaks loose, leading to Lucerys and Aemond’s fight in the season finale.

The Greens and the Blacks are shown on opposite sides of the table here, to represent the impending division.

Rhaenyra and Aegon both want the throne

HBO

As we head into House of the Dragon Season 2, we see Rhaenyra on her throne in Dragonstone, and Aegon II on the Iron Throne in King’s Landing.

The Dance of the Dragons is coming, as we know. Here, the tapestry shows Aegon sending ravens to drum up support, while Rhaenyra sends dragons to gather her army.

Vhagar mauls Lucerys and Arrax

HBO

The final image in the new House of the Dragon opening credits depicts the tragic death of young Lucerys. Vhagar dominates the tapestry here, his imposing figure encircling the bloodied wings of Arrax, and the corpse of Lucerys.

This moment sparks war in the kingdom, as Rhaenyra makes her “son for a son” demands. This then prompts the Blood and Cheese incident and the coming Dance of the Dragons.

House of the Dragon showrunner, Ryan Condal, has suggested this sequence will remain for the foreseeable. He said we may even get new features added to the tapestry in the future, too.

House of the Dragon showrunner, Ryan Condal, has suggested this sequence will remain for the foreseeable. He said we may even get new features added to the tapestry in the future, too.