House of the Dragon: Vaemond Velaryon, explained

House of the Dragon Episode 7 sees Vaemond Velaryon go off his head, literally – so, here’s everything you need to know about the character and why he was especially angry in the new installment.

The Velaryons are arguably the most important family in House of the Dragon after the Targaryens. While the Targaryens hold the Iron Throne, the Velaryons rule the tides.

House Velaryon is an ancient house in Westeros, dating back to the days of Old Valyria, and as seen in the show, they’re among the closest allies of the Targaryens. Though, they’re not without their squabbles, like Lord Corlys and King Viserys I falling out over his rejection of his daughter.

In Episode 7, Vaemond appeals to the king but fails to hold his tongue – let’s dig into who he is, what happened, and what we can expect to happen next.

Spoilers for House of the Dragon to follow…

House of the Dragon: Who is Vaemond Velaryon?

Vaemond Velaryon is the younger brother of Lord Corlys, and he’s played by Wil Johnson in the show. He serves as a knight for House Velaryon and has two sons, Daemion and Daeron Velaryon.

HBO

This is a slight change from the books, with George R.R. Martin’s Fire and Blood having Vaemond as Corlys’ nephew.

He was first seen in Episode 3 alongside young Laenor, as they planned their strategy against the Crabfeeder in the Stepstones. It’s safe to say, Episode 7 will be the last time we see him.

House of the Dragon: What happens to Vaemond Velaryon?

The issue of who inherits Driftmark in the event of Corlys’ death is the main subject of Episode 8. Corlys isn’t seen during the episode, as he’s suffering from blood fever after having his neck slashed and falling into the sea during battle.

While Rhaenys doesn’t want to talk about it, Vaemond insists they must, as he should inherit Driftmark as he’s Corlys’ brother and it would be a true succession of the Velaryon bloodline.

Rhaenys tells him it will go to Rhaenyra’s second son Lucerys, as per Corlys’ wishes in Episode 7, but Vaemond strongly disagrees. As Rhaenys notes, even uttering such a belief could be heard as treason. “I speak the truth, Rhaenys, and you know it,” he tells her, condemning his brother’s calamities and ambition to be remembered in the history books over what’s right.

HBO

Later, he arrives in King’s Landing to challenge Lucerys’ inheritance of Driftmark. Otto tells Alicent that she needs to consider whether she wants a child in charge of their strongest fleet should war arrive on their shores, and Vaemond assures her she’ll have his full support if he’s chosen to rule the tides.

Otto then gathers everyone to decide who’ll inherit Driftmark. However, after Vaemond states his claim, Viserys makes a surprise arrival to ensure it goes to Lucerys, in line with Corlys’ wishes, which Rhaenys affirms.

Like a pot that boils over, Vaemond’s frustration soon turns to full-blown rage. Not only does he talk back to the king, but he calls Rhaenyra a whore and screams that her boys are both bastards, due to their true parentage.

Viserys stands up and says, “I’ll have your tongue for that”, but just as he pulls out his blade, Daemon cuts off Vaemond’s head, with the sword going right between his lips and through the other side of his skull.

In the book, his head is removed and his body is fed to Syrax, but we see his corpse being prepared to be sent back to Driftmark at the end of the episode.

House of the Dragon Episode 9 will be available to watch on October 16 in the US and October 17 in the UK.