The prequel series is just another step in George R.R. Martin’s fictional history, but how long before Game of Thrones is House of the Dragon Set?

While not much of a change takes place visually between House of the Dragon and its predecessor, Game of Thrones, there’s actually a huge gap in history between both shows.

Yes, both have dragons, Targaryens, and wars, but there’s a lengthy jump between both events, and further spinoffs will continue to fill the gaps in history.

Here’s when House of the Dragon is set, and just how far in time it lands from Game of Thrones.

When is House of the Dragon set?

House of the Dragon is set around 172-200 years before the events of Game of Thrones.

The death of Daenerys Stormborn’s father, King Aerys (The Mad King) happens about 172 years after House of the Dragon takes place.

Aerys is the last Targaryen to sit on the Iron Throne prior to Game of Thrones.

The Game of Thrones timeline is dictated by one event: the Conquest of Aegon Targaryen, which kickstarted the Targaryen’s royal dynasty. Everything prior to this is called “BC” (Before the Conquest), and everything after is “AC” (After the Conquest).

House of the Dragon takes place from around 112 years AC, with the specific Dance of the Dragons storyline happening in 129-131 AC. Overall, the series should cover around three decades worth of history.

Meanwhile, Game of Thrones spans 298 AC – 305 AC.

The upcoming prequel, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms, is said to take place about 100 years before the events of Game of Thrones, landing between both TV shows.

