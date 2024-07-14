House of the Dragon fans believe the blame for the bloody Targaryen civil war can be placed onto the shoulders of one character.

The violent battle between the Greens and Blacks is now fully displayed, thanks to House of the Dragon Season 2.

While both sides had a role in the conflict, some fans have started to assign the majority of the blame for the war to one character: Viserys Targaryen.

A user on the show’s subreddit asked what Viserys’ biggest mistake was that led to the Dance of the Dragons. One comment read, “Naming Rhaenyra as his heir and not doing anything about enforcing that claim thereafter.”

Article continues after ad

Max

House of the Dragon Season 1 chronicled the power struggle that occurred after Viserys died and the heir of to the Iron Throne was up the air.

While the king wanted his only daughter to inherit the title, Otto Hightower and his daughter Alicent usurped the throne in favor of her eldest son Aegon.

Article continues after ad

However, Viserys’s choice of succession wasn’t his only fault, as another commenter explained, “Viserys: Dragons are a power men should not have trifled with. Also Viserys: You get a dragon, you get a dragon, EVERYBODY GETS A DRAGON!!!”

Article continues after ad

House Targaryen is known for their fierce pet dragons from the vicious Vhagar to the sweet yet deadly Caraxes.

However, some viewers chastised Viserys for not being more strict on dragon ownership. One fan wrote, “It never occurred to me that it might’ve been smart for the King of Westeros to manage and mitigate who gets to have a dragon.”

As shown in Season 2 Episode 4, dragons will be the true end to House Targaryen, as they are behind the show’s two saddest deaths, Rhaenys and Lucerys Velaryon.

Article continues after ad

The Dance of the Dragons will continue to see more bloodshed, and it seems like it can all be linked back to the decisions made by one Targaryen king.

Article continues after ad

For more, check out our guide to everything George R.R. Martin has said about House of the Dragon Season 2. You can also read more about why the most emotional deaths won’t be the Targaryens and how we’re still waiting on one of Fire & Blood’s coolest characters.