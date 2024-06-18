House of the Dragon: Who is the father to Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children?

As a prequel series to Game of Thrones, House of the Dragon was always going to have family at its core. Still, the parentage of Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children is messy to say the least.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is finally here, and we’re gearing up for the Dance of the Dragons. That means even more chaos is coming, and we can’t wait.

As the battle to be the next Targaryen king (or queen) wages on, the death of Rhaenyra’s son, Lucerys, has sparked all-out war.

It may be one of the best TV shows around, but House of the Dragon sure is complex. So, let’s get to the bottom of Rhaenyra’s children and carry out some paternity tests.

Article continues after ad

Rhaenyra Targaryen’s children in order

Rhaenyra gives birth to six children: Jacaerys, Lucerys, Joffrey, Viserys II, Aegon III, and Visenya. Sadly, Visenya dies during childbirth, so only five of Rhaenyra’s children make it through childhood.

Article continues after ad

HBO

Here are Rhaenyra’s children in order:

Jacaerys Velaryon (born 114 AC, died 130 AC)

Lucerys Velaryon (born 115 AC, died 129 AC)

Joffrey Velaryon (born 117 AC, died 130 AC)

Viserys II Targaryen (born 122 AC, died 172 AC)

Aegon III Targaryen (born 120 AC, died 157 AC)

Visenya Targaryen (born 129 AC, died 129 AC)

Lucerys is famously killed by Aemond and Vhagar in the House of the Dragon Season 1 finale. His death leads to the war between the Greens and the Blacks we see in Season 2.

Children from her first marriage

Rhaenyra has three children from her first marriage to Laenor Velaryon: Jacaerys, Lucerys, and Joffrey. However, their real dad may actually be Ser Harwin Strong.

HBO

When Rhaenyra gets married to Laenor, the pair come to an agreement: Rhaenyra can commit adultery, while Laenor can engage in a homosexual relationship with his lover, Joffrey Lonmouth.

Article continues after ad

Rhaenyra makes the most of this deal and has an affair with Harwin, the captain of the City Watch in King’s Landing. Her children bear a striking resemblance to Harwin, with their dark hair causing suspicion that they may not be Laenor’s children at all.

Legally, the three boys are registered as Laenor’s offspring, though it is believed he and Rhaenyra never even consummated their marriage at all.

Article continues after ad

Rhaenyra and Daemon’s children

The relationship between Rhaenyra and Daemon produces three children: Viserys II, Visenya, and Aegon III. There is no question over the paternity of these children.

Rhaenyra and Daemon begin their love affair when she is only young, sharing a kiss in secret during a night in the underground brothels of King’s Landing.

Article continues after ad

Later, when Laenor fakes his death and flees Dragonstone, Rhaenyra quickly marries Daemon. They have three children together, though Visenya, their second-born, is a stillborn.

Viserys II and Aegon III have bright, white hair, the standard for any pure-blood Targaryen child.

So, that clears up the paternity of Rhaenyra’s children. If you want more from Game of Thrones, dive into the Seven Kingdoms with our guides on Blood and Cheese, the House of the Dragon viewership figures, or explore some House of the Dragon fan-fiction.