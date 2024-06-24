House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 recap and ending explained

Here’s everything that went down in House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2, including a full recap and ending explainer.

The first episode of House of the Dragon Season 2 left viewers reeling after Aegon’s child was horrifically killed, thanks to the murderous duo of Blood and Cheese.

King’s Landing is now in chaos, and Aegon and the Hightowers will stop at nothing to find out who killed his heir. With only Rhaenyra Targaryen to blame, there’s no doubt that the battle for the Iron Throne will only get bloodier.

Here’s a breakdown of everything that happened in Episode 2, including the ending explained. Warning: major spoilers ahead.

A kingdom in turmoil

We pick up immediately after the brutal murder of Aegon’s infant son, Jaehaerys Targaryen, in Season 2 Episode 1. Blood and Cheese are on the run and the Red Keep is in full-blown panic mode when people are ripped from their beds and brought into the courtyard. A search is immediately underway.

Aegon, meanwhile, is losing his mind. He’s smashing the place up, screaming in fury over the loss of his heir. It’s enough to make him affirm, “I declare war!” Clearly, he thinks this is Rhaenyra Targaryen’s doing (even though we know it’s Daemon’s assassination attempt gone wrong).

Alicent is with Otto, breaking down over the night’s events. She thinks the Gods are punishing her for her deeds. The Small Council meets, and Aegon is still fuming. Quickly, news is spread that they’ve caught Blood in the city, carrying a child’s head in a bag.

Aegon obviously wants to kill him, but the Council urges him to get more out of the killer before sentencing him to death — he could have information.

Otto hatches a plan: he wants Jaehaerys’ body to be marched through the streets with Alicent and Helaena behind him, so the people of King’s Landing can see what Rhaenyra has done. The king won’t be made to do the same.

Aegon gets his revenge

Alicent tells Helaena of their new obligation. Helaena is numb, still reeling from the murder of her child, but she knows she doesn’t want to do the procession. When Alicent tries to talk about Helaena witnessing her in bed with Criston, Helaena doesn’t even seem to process what she saw.

Larys Strong is in the dungeons, preparing to torture Blood. However, it only takes a glimpse of his tools for Blood to confess all. He reveals that the ratcatcher was involved too. It’s enough to save him from Larys’ torture, but not from Aegon’s wrath, as the king enters the room and beats him over the head.

On the streets of King’s Landing, Alicent and Helaena embark on the procession, following the young prince’s body as the crowds weep and wail over the loss of their future king. Clearly, they are turning on Rhaenyra, too.

The crowds begin to grow more vocal, and Helaena becomes undone. She panics and holds onto Alicent, covering her ears and trying to hide herself away from the noise and stress. It only becomes more traumatic when the carriage carrying the coffin becomes stuck in the mud.

Rhaenyra finds out

Rhaenyra is shocked to hear of Jaehaerys’ murder, and even more so to find out that she’s being accused. She wants to deny the whole thing, as well as double the guard on Dragonstone. But Rhaenys looks at Daemon knowingly, and Rhaenyra soon does the same, with all the pieces falling into place.

Privately, Daemon tells Rhaenyra everything. She’s betrayed and furious with him, knowing how much this will hurt her efforts for the throne. In a fit of anger, she confesses that she cannot trust him, nor has she ever been able to. As a result, he storms off on his dragon to Harrenhal, and Rhaenyra instructs Baela to keep watch over King’s Landing.

Back at King’s Landing, the atmosphere is about as cold as it can get. Ciston clearly feels guilt at the attack happening on his watch, and it’s obvious enough that Alicent has to make sure he hasn’t told anyone about their tryst.

Criston then finds Ser Arryk Cargyll. He’s got a scheme of his own — he wants Arryk to pose as his twin brother Erryk, infiltrate Dragonstone, and kill Rhaenyra. Arryk obviously tries to refuse, but ultimately, he can’t deny the order.

We also finally get a look into Aemond’s mindset after all this has happened, as during a visit to a pleasure house, he confesses to feeling regret over killing Lucerys, and that it merely happened because he lost his temper.

A blacksmith who asked Aegon for advance payment during court in Episode 1 — Hugh Hammer — attends to a woman (their relationship is not specified) and her sick daughter. The woman tells him that food is running out at the market and the people are growing afraid. Hugh affirms to her that the king has promised financial relief, but she seems unsure.

At the Gullet, Alyn reunites with his brother, who encourages him to try to sail with Lord Corlys into battle. Corlys, meanwhile, is in bed with Rhaenys. Together, they consider that Daemon might be a threat to Rhaenyra’s rule, though they decide to trust him for the time being.

Rhaenyra strikes a deal

Rhaenyra goes to Mysaria in an attempt to find out what Daemon had planned. All Mysaria explains is that she gave him two names in exchange for her freedom, which she still is yet to be granted. Rhaenyra is still unwilling to let her go, with the risks outweighing the benefits of releasing her.

In King’s Landing, Aegon has made a bold move. As he cannot know the identity of the ratcatcher who betrayed them, he has ordered the murder of every ratcatcher who worked in the Red Keep, hanging them all outside the castle where their families weep under their bodies.

When Otto finds out, he storms into Aegon’s room, calling him a fool. Criston and Aegon then reveal that Arryk has gone to Dragonstone to assassinate Rhaenyra.

When Otto implies that Aegon’s reign is false, Aegon fires him as Hand and gives the job to Criston instead. (This is deeply insulting to Otto, but it’s clear that he won’t take this lightly.)

How does Season 2 Episode 2 end?

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 ends with Arryk and Erryk both dying in the battle to either kill or protect Rhaenyra, and Alicent and Otto coming to an understanding.

Eventually, Rhaenyra has a change of heart and lets Mysaria go. But as Mysaria is heading down to one of the ships, she spies Arryk walking up to Dragonstone.

Inside, Arryk sneaks his way to Rhaenyra’s room, just narrowly avoiding his brother. Rhaenyra is preparing to go to sleep, when he suddenly enters her room. At first she thinks it’s Erryk, until he comes running in and attacks his twin. Rhaenyra hides, yelling for her maid to fetch help.

The two twins battle it out, with Arryk making frequent attempts to kill Rhaenyra. But Erryk is a formidable fighter, and he eventually gets the upper hand. One of the brothers is slain viciously, and for a moment, it’s unclear who is left standing. But it seems as though it’s Erryk, as he apologizes to his queen and puts his own sword into his chest, killing himself from the guilt.

Back at King’s Landing, Alicent reassures Otto, who’s still reeling from his conflict with Aegon. She advises him to go to Highgarden so she can talk some sense into Aegon while he’s away. When she leaves Otto, she spots Aegon sobbing to himself.

When she reaches her room, Criston is waiting for her. She slaps him several times, attacking him until he grabs her and they kiss.

House of the Dragon Episode 2 is now available to stream on Max.