Two dragons from Game of Thrones & House of the Dragon may be brothers

Two dragons from Game of Thrones and House of the Dragon could be brothers despite being born centuries apart.

The Targaryen civil war has taken up the most screen time during House of the Dragon Season 2, but some viewers continuously tune in just to see the family’s dragons.

Because House of the Dragon’s predecessor, Game of Thrones, only featured three dragons during its eight seasons, it’s been a treat to see beasts such as Vhagar and Arrax, who have such distinct personalities.

However, one dragon from each show could have a closer connection than anyone realized, as Seasmoke and Drogon may be brothers.

Even though fans first saw Drogon in Game of Thrones, which takes place almost 200 years after House of the Dragon Season 1, the two dragons may have been a part of the same batch of eggs.

A popular fan theory suggests Drogon and Seasmoke were birthed by Dreamfyre, who Princess Rhaena Targaryen first rode, Aegon I’s first grandchild, and then by Helaena.

Viewers have noticed that the two dragons share various similar features, especially their facial scales and the edges of their wings.

Season 2 Episode 3 director Geeta Vasant Patel confirmed that the eggs Daenerys Targaryen received in Game of Thrones Season 1 came from a batch laid in House of the Dragon, so the theory could prove true.

The eggs Daenerys received hatched to become the fearsome trio of Drogon, Rhaegal, and Viserion.

It’s a bit ironic that one of the fiery beasts Daenerys would eventually use to try to put a true Targaryen on the Iron Throne would come from the same family as a dragon who also fought for the exact cause.

