History of the World Part 2: Release date, trailer, cast, plot, more

After 40 years, History of the World Part 2 is nearly here – so here’s everything we know about it, from its release date and trailer, to its cast, plot, and other details.

Mel Brooks may be 96 years old, but the legendary writer and director is far from done in Hollywood. One of his most well-known films is 1981’s History of the World: Part 1, which wasn’t actually meant to get a sequel – the “Part 1” was simply part of the joke. However, this is about to change.

History of the World: Part 2 is set to premiere later this year, marking the first time Brooks has had a creative writing role in over a decade.

But when will it be released? Who’s starring in the new project? And what will it be about? Well, read on and let us explain…

History of the World: Part 2 will premiere with two episodes on Monday, March 6, 2023.

Since this new project is an eight-episode series rather than a film, two episodes will be released every following day, with the final two episodes premiering on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

The show will premiere on the streaming platform Hulu, which makes sense as History of the World: Part 1 was released by 20th Century Fox.

History of the World Part 2 trailer: Is there a trailer?

Yes, there are multiple trailers, which you can view below.

There was initially a debut trailer for the show, which is introduced by Mel Brooks himself, which is then followed by the comedy and history combination that History of the World is known for.

A full-length trailer for History of the World Part 2 was then released more recently, which features more of the series’ talented cast and writers.

History of the World Part 2 cast: Who’s in it?

History of the World: Part 2 is packed with a massive star-studded comedic ensemble cast. Of course, Mel Brooks will be appearing in the show, as he tends to cameo in all his works.

The first History of the World of course had its own amazing cast of comedy talent, which would be very hard to compete with, but this series is certainly aiming to keep up. Check out the large cast list below:

Mel Brooks

Wanda Sykes

Ike Barinholtz

Nick Kroll

Danny DeVito

Josh Gad

Johnny Knoxville

Kumail Nanjiani

Seth Rogen,

Sarah Silverman

J.B. Smoove, and

Taika Waititi

Fred Armisen

Emily Ratajkowski

Zazie Beetz

Quinta Brunson

Dove Cameron

Pamela Adlon

Jay Ellis

Jake Johnson

Ronny Chieng

Nick Robinson

Richard Kind

David Duchovny

Zahn McClarnon

Andrew Rannells

Jason Mantzoukas

Jillian Bell

Tyler James Williams

Lauren Lapkus

Jason Alexander

Sam Richardson

Timothy Simons

Ken Marino

D’Arcy Carden

Joe Lo Truglio

Kimiko Glenn

Jack McBrayer

Rob Corddry

Brooks is also the writer of the series, along with co-creator David Stassen. The pair will also produce the series alongside Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, and Nick Kroll.

History of the World Part 2 plot: What will happen in the series?

History of the World: Part 2 has an official synopsis, which reads: “After waiting over 40 years there is finally a sequel to the seminal Mel Brooks film, History of the World Part I, with each episode featuring a variety of sketches that take us through different periods of human history.

As can be seen in the trailers, these sketches will include the Civil War conflict, the Russian Revolution, Shakespeare’s writer’s room, Noah’s arc, and Sigmund Freud.

No doubt the series will be filled with even more varied hilarious skits about history, but one big question remains to be answered: will we get to see “Jews in Space,” which was teased in the first film? Guess we’ll have to wait and see.

We’ll update this article upon further announcements about History of the World: Part 2.

History of the World Part 1 is available to rent via Amazon Prime Video, which you can sign up for here.

