Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2: Your biggest questions, answered

Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2 is almost here, which means it’s time to address some of the biggest questions surrounding the newest (and last) piece of the Dutton pie.

Since 2018, Taylor Sheridan‘s Western drama has continued to baffle and amaze viewers, posing questions like: Why does Beth say such outrageous things? Why hasn’t John Dutton gone to jail? And when will Jamie get some therapy?

But with Part 2 set to wrap up the complicated and morally debatable Dutton story, it’ll likely leave fans with more questions than answers.

Thankfully, we can solve some of your biggest queries about the return of Yellowstone right now.

Is this Season 6 or Season 5 Part 2?

Let’s put this to bed: there is no Yellowstone Season 6. Not for now, anyway.

The upcoming episodes are technically Season 5 Part 2. Part 1 finished in 2023, and this second half is simply continuing from where we left off.

It’s not a new season altogether, and right now the show is set to end once these episodes have aired.

So, unless there’s a shock announcement sometime soon, Yellowstone Season 6 isn’t a thing.

The confusion likely comes from the large gap between Part 1 and Part 2 – almost two years, in fact. That’s a long time to wait, and some fans have probably misinterpreted this big return as a new season completely.

Sad to say, there’s only a few episodes to come to wrap up Season 5, and ultimately, the show itself.

So wait, is Kevin Costner in the new episodes?

No, Kevin Costner won’t be in Season 5 Part 2.

The ex-Yellowstone cast member announced the news himself on social media earlier this year.

“Thinking about Yellowstone, that beloved series that I love, that I know you love. I just realized that I’m not going to be able to continue, Season 5 or into the future,” he said.

“I loved it and I know you loved it, and I just wanted to let you know that I won’t be returning. I love the relationship we’ve been able to develop, and I’ll see you at the movies.”

Due to scheduling issues (and, allegedly, failed salary negotiations), Costner decided to leave Yellowstone to focus on his Western film series Horizon: An American Saga. As such, the show was “cancelled”, with the remaining episodes in Season 5 Part 2 set to wrap things up.

When the official trailer for Season 5 Part 2 was released, there was a surprising amount of Costner featured. As such, many wondered if he actually was in the new episodes all along.

Unfortunately, this was a red herring, as these clips were picked out from older episodes. Unless Costner and Taylor Sheridan have decided to pull off the biggest surprise appearance in television ever, then you won’t be seeing John Dutton again.

Where can I watch Yellowstone?

In the US, Yellowstone airs on the Paramount Network and streams on Peacock. It does not stream on Paramount+.

Yes, that’s confusing – why doesn’t Yellowstone air on Paramount’s own streaming service? Well, it’s down to licensing. Yellowstone only streams on Peacock in the US, though in international waters, things are a little different.

Paramount

Paramount+ subscribers in the UK, Ireland, and Canada can stream Yellowstone and its spinoffs on the platform. It’s just in the US that it’s not available. (The other Yellowstone spinoffs, however, are available to stream on the platform in the US!)

Here’s how to watch Yellowstone in the US:

Live: Paramount Network, November 10, 8pm ET

Live: CBS, November 10, 10pm ET

Stream: Peacock, November 10, 8pm ET

For more, check out our theories on who’s most likely to die in Yellowstone Season 5 Part 2. You can also read our list of the most emotional Yellowstone moments, and check out the best TV shows like Yellowstone to watch now.