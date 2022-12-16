Henry Cavill confirms Warhammer 40,000 series & new cinematic universe

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Henry Cavill has confirmed he will star and executive produce a Warhammer 40,000 series on Amazon, set to transform the beloved game into a new cinematic universe.

It’s been a turbulent two months for Henry Cavill: he appeared as Superman in the mid-credits scene of Black Adam, officially announced his return to the DCEU, left The Witcher, and lost the role of Superman again.

While Cavill was believed to be returning as the Man of Steel, James Gunn and Peter Safran’s DC Studios reboot has rendered that Black Adam cameo almost entirely pointless, with many fans believing the actor “deserved better.”

However, within the space of a day, the tables have turned. Cavill is bringing one of his favorite properties to life with a starring and creative role: Warhammer 40,000.

Henry Cavill will star and produce Warhammer 40,000 series

In an Instagram post, Cavill wrote: “For 30 years I have dreamt of seeing a Warhammer universe in live action. Now, after 22 years of experience in this industry, I finally feel that I have the skill set and experience to guide a Warhammer Cinematic Universe into life.

“Partnering with Natalie Viscuso at Vertigo has been a blessing beyond words, without her we might not have found the perfect home at Amazon. And having a home like Amazon will give us the freedom to be true to the massive scope of Warhammer.

“To all of you Warhammer fans out there, I promise to respect this IP that we love. I promise to bring you something familiar. And I endeavor to bring you something fantastic that is, as of yet, unseen.

“Our first steps are to find our Filmmaker/Creator/Writer. Watch this space, my friends. For The Emperor!”

News of the show emerged late yesterday, amid the outrage from fans surrounding him being dropped as Superman. While known for his roles, Cavill has a reputation as a lover of Warhammer, spending his free time painting the figures and playing the game.

Warhammer 40,000 was first released in 1987, and is considered to be the most popular miniature wargame in the world. The franchise has been adapted into an animated film and two shows previously, as well as various video games.

It’s unclear when the Warhammer 40,000 series will be released, or who else will star in the show.

