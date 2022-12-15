Henry Cavill fans say he “deserved better” after Superman & The Witcher

Cameron is Deputy TV and Movies Editor at Dexerto. He's an action movie aficionado, '80s obsessive, Oscars enthusiast, and a staunch Scot. He earned a First-Class Honours Degree in Multimedia Journalism from Glasgow Caledonian University, accredited by the NCTJ and BJTC. He began his career at UNILAD, starting as a Junior Journalist and becoming Entertainment Editor prior to joining Dexerto. You can contact him at cameron.frew@dexerto.com.

Henry Cavill fans have rallied behind the star after he was dropped as Superman under James Gunn’s plans for the DC universe, as well as his departure from The Witcher.

In October this year, Henry Cavill donned the red cape for a mid-credits cameo as Superman in Black Adam, marking his official return to the role five years after Joss Whedon’s Justice League.

A few days later, he announced his shock exit from The Witcher, handing over the role of Geralt of Rivia to Liam Hemsworth following Season 3 next year.

Alas, it appears Cavill has the worst luck: he’s no longer returning as Superman, with Gunn and Peter Safran poised to reboot the DCU – and fans aren’t happy about it.

Henry Cavill fans support him after being dropped as Superman

Gunn confirmed in a tweet that Cavill won’t be reprising his role as Superman in the new DCU. “Among those on the slate is Superman. In the initial stages, our story will be focusing on an earlier part of Superman’s life, so the character will not be played by Henry Cavill,” he wrote.

Cavill has also responded to the news, writing that the “news isn’t the easiest… my turn to wear the cape has passed, but what Superman stands for never will.”

The actor has been trending on Twitter since the news emerged, with one fan writing: “Henry Cavill not returning as Superman is one of the biggest fumbles ever after just securing his future. What an awful way to show him out. He deserved better.”

“Cavill deserved better. The man left The Witcher to finally have a shot at an OPTIMISTIC, HOPEFUL Superman, and this is what he gets,” another wrote.

“Henry Cavill loved The Witcher but he clearly wanted the studio to respect the book material and it must have disappointed him to see them mock it. He ended up eventually leaving it behind for Superman only for DC to drop him again within two months. This man deserved better,” a third tweeted.

“It’s upsetting to see his time as Superman come to an end, especially after a such public return. Can’t say I’m excited for the future of Superman on film right now,” a fourth wrote.

