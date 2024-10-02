Venom 3 Knull casting ‘revealed’ – and it’s not Norman Reedus

Venom 3 is set to introduce Knull, creator of the symbiotes, and the character’s casting has seemingly been revealed in a new report.

Venom 3 (titled The Last Dance) will bring Tom Hardy’s bonkers anti-hero trilogy to a close, sending Eddie Brock and his tongue-wagging pal on the run from government agents and aliens as they crash down on Earth.

Whether or not it’ll set up Spider-Man 4 remains to be seen, but the newest trailer revealed the debut of a major Marvel villain: Knull, the god of darkness and father of the symbiotes. He is incredibly powerful (the character could easily defeat Thanos).

He was spotted briefly in the trailer, but fans couldn’t see who was playing him. Earlier rumors (pulled out of thin air, I’d add) suggested it was The Walking Dead’s Daryl Dixon star Norman Reedus, but if this new report is true, it’s someone else entirely.

Andy Serkis is set to play Knull in Venom: The Last Dance, according to DanielRPK. He’ll also appear in other Marvel projects in the future, the insider claimed.

This seems to line up with a prevalent prediction: Knull won’t be the main focus of Venom 3, and he may not get a lot of screen time. It could set up the next Spidey movie, or if Sony’s universe collides with the MCU, it could all lead to Avengers: Secret Wars.

Serkis is an interesting choice for two reasons: he already had a role in the MCU, playing Ulysses Klaue in Age of Ultron and Black Panther; and he directed Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

“Well that’s definitely promising. At least in terms of voice acting and performance. Wonder if they plan more Venom movies or if he’s gonna be part of the MCU,” one user reacted.

“I know this is probably polarising to a lot of people – but imo it’s a very intriguing choice, especially if they go mocap. Those other projects most likely would include Spider-Man 4,” another speculated.

Before Venom 3 hits cinemas on October 25, check out our ranking of the Marvel movies, our guide to upcoming Marvel movies, and our list of the best superhero movies ever made.