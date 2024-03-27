The wizarding world of Harry Potter is a bingeable must for many — but are the movies on Netflix? Here’s what you need to know.

It’s probably fair to say that all of us have imagined being approached by a bearded stranger on a motorbike with the promise of attending a magical school — but sadly, it’s only something that has happened in the Harry Potter films.

First released back in 2001, the eight movies garnered international hype until its end in 2011, and judging by the Potter legacy in theme parks, stage shows, and endless merchandise, that hype still lives on.

Article continues after ad

Rewatching the films all the way through is something of a rite of passage, but are the Harry Potter movies on Netflix? Here’s everything you need to know.

Are the Harry Potter movies on Netflix in the US?

No, none of the Harry Potter movies are currently available on Netflix in the US.

Currently, the franchise is only available to stream on FUBO, Peacock, and USA.

Article continues after ad

It’s slightly different news for the Fantastic Beasts sub-franchise and the Harry Potter reunion special, all of which are also available to stream on Max.

We’ll be sure to keep this page updated should this change.

Are the Harry Potter movies on Netflix in other countries?

Yes — Harry Potter movies are currently on Netflix in the UK, Australia, and Japan.

Article continues after ad

This is because the eight Warner Bros. films are licensed in each of these countries. They’ve been available on the streaming platform since July 2023, with no signs of being removed any time soon.

How to watch Harry Potter on Netflix from the US

In order to watch the franchise on Netflix from the US, subscribers will need a VPN.

ExpressVPN is the ideal choice, allowing you to access streaming platforms and services otherwise geo-blocked from your location with the following steps:

Sign up for ExpressVPN

Connect to any US location and either log in to Netflix or create an account

Watch and enjoy

For more breakdowns about the Harry Potter world, you can learn more about why Snape killed Dumbledore to how many Horcruxes exist in the franchise. Check out even more Harry Potter coverage alongside more amazing movies to stream this month.

Article continues after ad