Will Daniel Radcliffe appear in the upcoming Harry Potter TV series?

A brand new Harry Potter series is in the works with Max, but will Daniel Radcliffe appear in the new show? Here is everything we know so far.

A new Harry Potter TV series is set to drop on Max at some point in 2026, the new show is set to be a complete reboot of the book franchise, with new actors starring in the upcoming adaptation of one of the best-selling book series of all time.

While the Harry Potter books are beloved, so too is the original film series, the original eight films earning over 7 billion dollars at the box office and kickstarting the careers of Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, just to name a few.

As such, fans of Harry Potter hold the film adaptations in high regard, with rumors already circulating online in regards to whether or not Radcliffe and other actors from the original films will appear in the new TV series from Max, either as cameos or in different roles.

With that being said, here is everything we know so far about whether or not the original Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, will be appearing in the upcoming Max adaptation of the franchise.

Warner Bros. Daniel Radcliffe starred as Harry Potter in every film and has become synonymous with the role

Will Daniel Radcliffe appear in the new Harry Potter TV show?

In a recent interview with E! Online, Radcliffe shut down the rumors that he will be involved in the new Harry Potter series.

The actor detailed how the new show is aiming to distance itself from the film adaptations, a decision he fully supports. “I think they very wisely want to [have] a clean break. And I don’t know if it would work to have us do anything in it. I’m very happy to just watch along with everyone else.”

Back in July 2023, Radcliffe also revealed in an interview with ComicBook, “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.”

Finally, the Harry Potter star admitted that he is not “not seeking it out in any way” but does wish those involved in the upcoming adaptation “all the luck in the world” and that he is “very excited to have that torch passed” to whoever takes on the role of Harry Potter in the TV show.

It’s important to note that, at the time of writing, none of the cast for the show has been announced, the series is still very much so in pre-production.

Therefore, we’ll be sure to update this article if there is any more information regarding Radcliffe’s involvement in Max’s upcoming Harry Potter series.