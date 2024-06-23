Beloved Harry Potter actor reveals what it’d take to bring him back for TV series

Harry Potter actor Matthew Lewis, the man behind Neville Longbottom in the films, revealed he would join the cast for the upcoming TV series if there was a way for the show to meaningfully build on his character.

A new Harry Potter TV series is currently in the works at Max, so many viewers are hoping to see their favorite actors reprise their iconic roles.

While no one from the original eight movies has signed up to make any cameos, Lewis, who played Neville Longbottom, divulged the one reason why he would return to the Wizarding World.

“It’s not something I’m looking at or want to do but would not turn my nose up at,” Lewis told People Magazine. “I’d be very interested to see if it was Neville as an adult — a whole different vibe. That could be interesting. I would certainly look at that and consider it.”

Seeing Neville as a successful adult would also be quite a treat for fans as the actor’s glow-up over the course of the Harry Potter movies solidified him as many people’s favorite wizard.

However, despite wanting to see how Neville has grown since the Battle of Hogwarts, Lewis added that he’s “not in any rush to go back to the world.”

The actor continued, “The reason I got into this job in the first place was because I have a very short attention span. I am very, very poor at maintaining anything for any length of time. I’ve had many, many hobbies and passions over the years. Not a single one do I still do. I fall madly in love with things and then almost immediately forget about them.

“I’ve been a nurse, I’ve been a police officer, I’ve been a soldier, I’ve been a wizard, I’ve been all these different things. I never know what’s up next, and I love that.”

While Lewis seems to be on the fence when it comes to returning to his Harry Potter roots, his co-star Daniel Radcliffe has made it clear that he wants no part in the TV show.

“I’m definitely not seeking it out in any way,” Radcliffe admitted to ComicBook.com. “My understanding is that they’re trying to very much start fresh and I’m sure whoever is making them will want to make their own mark on it and probably not want to have to figure out how to get old Harry to cameo in this somewhere.”

While no one has been cast in the Harry Potter TV series at this time, it’s been confirmed that the first season is set to premiere in 2026.

While no one has been cast in the Harry Potter TV series at this time, it's been confirmed that the first season is set to premiere in 2026.