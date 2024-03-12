Lord Voldemort is chief antagonist in the Harry Potter stories, but who plays The Dark Lord in the movies?

As played by Daniel Radcliffe, Harry Potter is the hero of JK Rowling‘s wildly successful books, as well as the eight film adaptations that followed. But a great hero needs a great villain, and that job went to Lord Voldemort, aka “He-Who-Must-Not-Be-Named.”

At the start of the story, Voldemort murders baby Harry’s parents, in the process giving Potter his lightening scar. The Dark Lord then becomes consumed with his desire to kill Harry, believing the boy-wizard to be the only person who can stop his plans for domination over Muggles and wizards alike.

He appears across the Harry Potter film franchise – at different ages, and through a variety of guises – resulting in Lord Voldemort being played by multiple actors throughout the movies.

Who played Voldemort in Harry Potter?

Ralph Fiennes played Lord Voldemort in the Harry Potter movies, but different variations of the character were played by Ian Hart, Richard Bremmer, Christian Coulson, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, and Frank Dillane.

In 2001 movie Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone (or Philosopher’s Stone if you are in the UK), Ian Hart plays Defence Against the Dark Arts teacher Quirinus Quirrell. Who also happens to be in cahoots with Voldemort; the Dark Lord taking possession of his body, and appearing on the back of Quirrell’s head. Hart’s voice was used for Voldemort.

Richard Bremmer also plays Voldemort during the emotionally-charged scene where the Dark Lord kills Harry’s parents Lily and James at Godric’s Hollow.

Christian Coulsen is next up, playing Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets in 2002. Though this 16-year-old version of the character is Tom Marvolo Riddle, as it’s long before he assumes the Voldemort moniker.

Ralph Fiennes debuts as The Dark Lord

Ralph Fiennes made his debut as Lord Voldemort in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire in 2005, which is when we got a first look at his horrific physical form, via the character’s pale skin, emaciated body, and snake-light slits where his nostrils should be.

Fiennes plays this chief protagonist across the following four films – Order of the Phoenix, Half-Blood Prince, and both Deathly Hallows, in the process turning him into one of the great onscreen villains.

But through flashbacks Tom Marvolo Riddle reappears, with Ralph’s nephew Hero Fiennes Tiffin playing the character as a child in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince and Frank Dillane playing the teenage version later in the same film.

Meaning a total of six actors played Voldemort across the eight Harry Potter films.

