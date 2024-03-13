What are the 7 Horcruxes in Harry Potter?

Harry Potter was able to defeat Lord Voldemort by destroying his seven Horcruxes before their final duel, but what are the seven Horcruxes?

The Harry Potter franchise as a lot of intricate lore within it, but some of the most notable amongst them is Lord Voldemort‘s seven Horcruxes.

A Horcrux is an item, or person, a witch or wizard can attach a piece of their soul onto so they can become immortal. It’s revealed in Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince that a Horcrux is usually one item, but Voldemort went the extra mile and created seven.

Harry and his friends eventually destroyed the seven Horcruxes before Harry’s final battle with Voldemort, but what are the seven Horcruxes and how were they destroyed?

What are the seven Horcruxes in Harry Potter?

The seven Horcruxes found in Harry Potter are Tom Riddle’s diary, Marvolo Gaunt’s ring, Salazar Slytherin’s locket, Helga Hufflepuff’s cup, Rowena Ravenclaw’s lost diadem, Nagini the snake, and Harry Potter.

Each Horcrux was introduced in one of the books/movies starting with Tom Riddle’s diary in Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.

While some of the items were destroyed off screen, all seven Hocruxes, including Harry himself, were destroyed in some way before the final battle against Voldemort began.

How were the seven Horcruxes in Harry Potter destroyed?

The seven Horcruxes in Harry Potter were destroyed using venom, a sword, fire, and the Killing Curse.

Tom Riddler’s diary was destroyed by Harry in Chamber of Secrets when he stabbed it with a basilisk fang as the venom from the snake is one of the few ways to destroy a Horcrux for good.

Albus Dumbledore destroyed Marvolo Gaunt’s ring off screen using the Sword of Gryffindor, which was stained with basilisk venom from Harry’s fight against the beast in Chamber of Secrets.

The sword was also used by Ron Weasley to destroy Salazar Slytherin’s locket while Helga Hufflepuff’s cup was stabbed with another basilisk fang by Hermione Granger.

Rowena Ravenclaw’s lost diadem was accidentally destroyed by Draco Malfoy’s friend Vincent Crabbe after he set the Room of Requirement on fire using the fiendfyre curse in order to kill Harry, Ron, and Hermione in the Deathly Hallows.

Once again the Sword of Gryffindor was used to destroy a Horcrux when Neville Longbottom grabbed it and decapitated Voldemort’s pet snake Nagini at the end of the Deathly Hallows.

And finally, Harry was murdered by Voldemort in the Deathly Hallows by way of the Killing Curse, which destroyed the Horcrux inside of him, but he was brought back to life using the same Horcrux magic as Voldemort inadvertently made himself Harry’s anchor to Earth when he used Harry’s blood in a spell to give him a new body in Goblet of Fire.