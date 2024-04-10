Before the movies, there were the novels — but how many pages are in all of the Harry Potter books combined? Here’s what you need to know.

At some point in your elementary school education, you were likely handed a book to read about a magical wizarding world and a young orphan who didn’t know he was a part of it. And just like that, the world’s Harry Potter obsession began.

Comprised of seven books — rather than the eight films it was eventually split into — the first was released back in 1997, four years before the first movie was made.

Before you get stuck into your childhood reads all over again, here’s everything you need to know about how many pages are in all of the Harry Potter books.

How many pages are in all the Harry Potter books?

In total, there are 3,407 pages in all of the Harry Potter books together.

Considering some of them could be used as doorstops, this isn’t too surprising, as the novel franchise went on, each book began to get thicker, though the Order of the Phoenix — book number five — is easily the outright winner.

The full breakdown for pages in the Harry Potter books looks something like this:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – 223 pages

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 251 pages

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 317 pages

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 636 pages

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – 766 pages

Harry Potter and the Half-blood Prince – 607

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – 607

However, this number can change depending on what additions you are reading. According to Goodreads, the original UK additions are all slightly longer than the US additions, totaling 4,101 pages instead. That breakdown reads like:

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone – 310 pages

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 341 pages

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 435 pages

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 734 pages

Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix – 870 pages

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – 652 pages

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – 759 pages

This page total also increases slightly if franchise spinoff books are also included in the mix. These include:

The Tales of Beedle the Bard – 128 pages

Quidditch Through the Ages – 128 pages

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them – 128 pages

It’s safe to say that whether you’re reading the books or binge-watching the movies, you’ve got your work cut out time-wise. Even the audiobook option doesn’t cut things down much, with the longest — Deathly Hallows — clocking in at 24 hours of listening by itself.

