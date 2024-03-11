If you’re considering doing a Harry Potter movie marathon, here’s how long it would take to watch all eight films.

Harry Potter is one of the most successful film franchises of all-time. Based on the books by J. K. Rowling, the series kicked off with Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone — or Philosopher’s Stone if you live in the UK — in 2001.

Movies then followed pretty much annually, with each film concerned with a different school year at Hogwarts. While the lengthy final book — Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows — was split into two movies.

So if you are planning an epic Harry Potter watch, here’s how long you’d have to set aside…

How long would it take to watch all the Harry Potter movies?

It would take 1,179-minutes to watch all eight Harry Potter movies. That’s nearly 20-hours.

The shortest Harry Potter movie is also the last — Deathly Hallows Part 2 — which clocks in at 130-minutes, while the longest is Chamber of Secrets, which lasts for a butt-numbing 161-minutes.

Here’s those run-times in full:

Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone – 152-minutes

Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets – 161-minutes

Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban – 142-minutes

Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire – 157-minutes

Harry Potter and the Order of Phoenix – 138-minutes

Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince – 153-minutes

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 1 – 146-minutes

Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows – Part 2 – 130-minutes

