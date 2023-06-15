Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe shuts down idea of cameo in new HBO series

Harry Potter actor Daniel Radcliffe has shut down the idea that he will appear in the new HBO TV series, stating that it would be “weird” for him to cameo in the new show.

When it comes to big book and movie franchises, many will think of the Harry Potter series as being one of the most successful. After all, the books are best-selling and the movies were all well received both critically and commercially.

And it’s not stopping there as it has since been confirmed that a brand new TV series is coming to HBO Max. The show was announced as part of Warner Bros. Discovery’s presentation on April 12, 2023. Primarily to reveal HBO Max and Discovery+ merging into a new streaming service named Max.

Despite being such a beloved franchise, the immediate response from fans was more negative than positive. In large part due to the heightened issues surrounding author J.K Rowling and her public comments that many have labeled as transphobic.

Warner Bros. HBO has revealed plans to adapt the Harry Potter series into a TV show.

Regardless, the new TV series is in the works and, as one can expect, the main cast from the original movies have all been asked to give their thoughts on the upcoming adaptation.

Daniel Radcliffe says it would be “weird” to cameo in new HBO Harry Potter series

In a recent interview with Deadline, Harry Potter himself, Daniel Radcliffe, was asked about the new TV adaptation. Specifically, if he could see himself appearing in the series in a cameo role or as another character.

“I don’t think so, no,” he began. “Certainly, everything I’ve read about the series they’re starting fresh, so it’d be a bit weird to have me pop in… I think that Harry Potter was always destined to become like Sherlock Holmes… There’s probably an eight-year-old kid out there whose life is going to change in a couple years, so my brain does go there.”

So far, the show is only in the early development stages. With no cast having been announced or revealed. However, we’ll be sure to keep you updated on all things Harry Potter.

