Jack Gleeson, best known as the despicable King Joffrey in Game of Thrones, looks unrecognizable after undergoing a complete transformation for a new TV role.

It’s been more than four years since the divisive final season of Game of Thrones, one of HBO’s biggest success stories, and the fantasy franchise continues to grow with the release of its spinoff show House of the Dragon and the upcoming Jon Snow series.

But fans still remember all too well one of GoT’s most infamous villains, King Joffrey, who was immature, impulsive, and often engaged in acts of cowardly violence and abuse without thinking of the consequences. It’s what made the events of the so-called Purple Wedding all the more satisfying.

Jack Gleeson proved his acting chops as the sadistic monarch, and now he’s set to take on a new role – and it’s a far cry from his Westeros days.

Game of Thrones villain looks completely different in new role

The BBC shared a first-look photo of Jack Gleeson as Wentworth, the character he’s playing in Nicolas Winding Refn’s upcoming TV adaptation of Enid Blyton’s The Famous Five books. And let’s just say, he looks a tad different – see for yourself:

As you can see, his blonde hair and regal attire have been replaced by a brunette mullet, mustache, pinstripe suit, and plenty of gold jewellery.

After the image was shared online, people have been flocking to the comments section to express their surprise, with one simply asking: “Joffrey?????”

Another said (all in caps): “TELL ME THAT AINT JOFFREYY LMAO.” And a third commented in astonishment: “Nicolas Winding Refn adapting Enid Blyton? With Jack Gleeson?!! And THIS PHOTO?!??”

While many were shocked by the transformation, others recognized him instantly. “No, I recognize those sadistic eyes,” said one, while another wrote: “V hard for him to get the Joffrey Baratheon put of him.”

But mostly fans are just excited to see Gleeson back doing what he does best after having taken a break from acting following Game of Thrones.

“If there is one actor am excited about, is this one,” tweeted one, with another writing: “So glad he’s back.” A third chimed in: “I am glad to see him back on the screen.”

