House of the Dragon and The Boys get unexpected crossover — and it’s all thanks to Homelander

They’re not two shows you’d normally put in the same sentence, but The Boys and House of the Dragon have been brought together in the most unexpected way.

Have you ever wondered how your favorite shows might somehow come together to form one perfect crossover? Well, fans of The Boys and House of the Dragon need wait no more — all thanks to Antony Starr.

The actor, who is best known for playing Homelander in the hit Prime Video superhero series, has been spotted taking a seat on the famed Iron Throne. Unsurprisingly, fans of the two shows have gone absolutely wild for it.

“Homelander first of his name, King of The Seven,” one fan posted on X/Twitter, with a second weighing in, “The crossover we didn’t know we needed but the one we now want.”

“Don’t smile at me, okay? I feel like he’s going to fire his laser eyes in the next second,” a third stated, with a fourth tweeting, “Homelander is a Lannister.”

Another mused, “Homelander on the Iron Throne is a terrifying idea. Joffrey who?” while another agreed, “Can we talk about how he also would have made a pretty good Jamie Lannister?”

As fan reaction suggests, there are possibly more similarities between the two shows than meets the eye. Currently, Homelander is more unhinged and powerful than ever before, enlisting Sister Sage to accelerate the ongoing culture war.

Meanwhile, House of the Dragon Season 2 involves Greens vs Blacks thrashing it out in an almighty civil war. There’s a lot of unnecessary fallout, which is also true of Homelander’s behavior towards Starlight supporters.

While we’ll never actually see Homelander on the Iron Throne – and it’s not exactly clear why Starr was there in the first place – The Boys Season 4 and House of the Dragon Season 2 are only just getting started, with plenty more episodes left to come this month.

We called the Game of Thrones prequel “a brutal display of dragons and dynasty,” and the next supe installment an “imperfect but unmissable superhero satire.”

