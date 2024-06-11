House of the Dragon cast is split on who is the best GoT king

When it comes to the battle of the kings, the House of the Dragon cast is pretty split between one Game of Thrones ruler and their own.

House of the Dragon Season 2 is fast approaching, and it’s time to pick sides. If you’re a long-time viewer of the GoT spinoff, then you’ll have likely already chosen your loyalty between House Targaryen and House Hightower.

But the House of the Dragon cast themselves weren’t too sure of their alliance when asked about who they think is the better king. Or rather, who is the best worst king. The question pitted two pretty intolerable young rulers against each other, asking who would win in an argument: Game of Thrones‘ Joffrey or Aegon II?

The House of the Dragon cast ended up being rather split, with some siding with the blond-haired menace Joffrey over their own on-screen monarch.

“Aegon. He’d just hack his head off, wouldn’t he?” said Matthew Needham, who plays the cunning Larys Strong on the TV show.

Others weren’t as convinced, with Harry Collett, who plays Jacaerys Velaryon, saying: “Oh, I think Joffrey, sadly. But Aegon’s funny, so we don’t know.”

“I feel like Aegon would give him a run for his money. I don’t think anybody has nothing on Aegon,” said Clinton Liberty, who plays Addam of Hull.

On the fan side of things, it’s clear that viewers think Aegon would outwit Joffrey any day of the week.

As one Reddit user said: “Aegon would send Joffrey crying to Cersei.”

Another agreed, writing: “Aegon could do this in his sleep. It’s no question about it. Joffrey is a little b*tch even in GoT who has no guts whatsoever.” A third added: “One sheltered psychopath vs. a degenerate that goes to Flea Bottom for fun. Yeah, my money is on Aegon.”

One argued: “Aegon can swing his sword and has a dragon. Joffrey is only able to swing his d*** around because of his grandfather, mother and uncle and the Hound etc. He can’t do s*** on his own. The only thing he did with the sword presented to him was hack up the book Tyrion had given him. So Aegon will win this. And I’m not even Team Green!”

House of the Dragon Season 2 premieres on July 16 on HBO. For more, get up to scratch on the Seven Kingdoms and Blood and Cheese. Or, find out what’s happening with A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms.