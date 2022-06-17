Kit Harington set to return as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones sequel

Kit Harington might return as Jon Snow in a Game of Thrones spin-off currently in the early stages of development at HBO.

While the wildly popular HBO series Game of Thrones ended on a low note according to many fans, the franchise is showing no signs of stopping. There is already a prequel series – House of the Dragon – set 200 years before Game of Thrones, which stars Matt Smith and debuts next month.

And now even more content is on the way, as The Hollywood Reporter claims that a Game of Thrones spin-off series – starring Kit Harington as beloved character Jon Snow – is in early development at HBO.

Other potential Game of Thrones spin-offs that have been tossed around – and often scrapped – include the “Tales of Dunk and Egg,” “9 Voyages,” “10,000 Ships,” “Flea Bottom” and even an animated series.

What will the Jon Snow series be about?

The series is expected to take place after the events of Game of Thrones, namely following the death of Daenerys Targaryen at the hands of her lover, Jon Snow himself.

The show’s final season also ended with Snow realising his true identity and heritage, which meant that he was a potential heir to the Iron Throne. But this led to his exile from Westeros, and the series concluded with him riding into the Haunted Forest with wolfly companion Ghost in order to begin a new life.

This new series will obviously not be based on the books, as Game of Thrones’ writer George R.R. Martin is still some way behind the show. Indeed, the series having to make story up during its final seasons was arguably when it started going downhill.

What has Kit Harington done since Game of Thrones?

The original show, created by David Benioff and D. B. Weiss – who don’t seem to be returning for the spin-off – earned actor Kit Harington two Emmy nominations, for Supporting Actor and Lead Actor in a drama series. After the series ended in 2019, Harington starred in one of the MCU‘s most recent films – Eternals – and also headlined historical Shakespeare play Henry V at the Donmar Warehouse in London.

Despite the script having issues near the series’ end, Harrington did a great job with his Game of Thrones role, so it will doubtless be exciting for fans to see him become Jon Snow again.

It’s also possible that Jon Snow’s close allies, namely Arya Stark (played by Maisie Williams) and Sansa Stark (played by Sophie Turner) could also appear in the spin-off series.

Perhaps this upcoming series will undo the damage that the end of the original did. Either way, it seems like HBO will be returning to Westeros to tell many more stories.

Game of Throne’s other upcoming spin-off, House of the Dragon, will premiere on Aug. 21.