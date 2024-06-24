House of the Dragon fans are changing their minds about hated character after Episode 2

House of the Dragon fans have changed their mind about Otto Hightower after the King’s Landing schemer proved he wasn’t 100% Team Aegon.

House of the Dragon Season 2 Episode 2 had plenty to deal with. There was Jaehaerys’ funeral, Erryk and Arryk’s big fight, and Daemon’s banishment. But the Game of Thrones spinoff still found time for Otto Hightower, and the result is a complete fan turnaround.

From day one, Otto’s actions have had hidden agendas. While he served as Hand during Viserys’ reign, he wasted no time in usurping Rhaenyra and crowning Aegon.

This made him a rather unlikable figure in the eyes of Team Black supporters. However, this week has shown Otto in a new light, pitting him against Aegon and Criston Cole after he disagreed with their tactics and hinted that Aegon’s claim wasn’t legitimate.

“I didn’t really like him last season but he’s grown on me,” said one Reddit user. Another wrote: “I usually loathe Otto, but today he was pretty spot on. Rhys is fantastic.”

“Rhys is soooo good,” said another. “His c***y turn around from the throne last week solidified him as one of my favorite actors.”

“I love Otto,” another agreed. “I’ve always enjoyed the calculating schemer types in this universe who behave as rational actors only to be undermined by their own stupid family. He’s something of a Tywin-lite.”

Evidently, watching Otto take down the bratty and unqualified Aegon was satisfying for all fans, regardless of what side they’re on. This results in Aegon firing Otto as Hand (a job which, annoyingly, goes to the much-hated Criston Cole), but most House of the Dragon viewers still think he did the right thing.

“I loved watching him chewing Aegon’s ass up. Just as much as I loved knowing Otto knew this was all his own fault,” said one user. “Otto’s becoming probably my favorite characterization in the series. He does seem largely interested in promoting and keeping the common good which I think makes him a fairly unique character.

“But his admission that they were all worse for Viserys’ death and Aegon’s ascension was beautifully done. And the fact that he was expecting to keep his job adds a whole other layer to it. Wonderful character.”

For more, check out the full House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule. We also have guides on Hugh Hammer and all the House of the Dragon dragons.