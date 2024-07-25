Kit Harington just returned to Game of Thrones, but there’s a catch

Over five years after the Game of Thrones finale, Kit Harington has returned to Westeros – but prepare to be disappointed.

Harington rose to fame playing Jon Snow, the so-called prince who was promised. He became one of the show’s most iconic characters; facing down an army in the Battle of the Bastards, witnessing the Night King’s powers of resurrection, and even riding a dragon.

Alas, after so much buildup, Game of Thrones gave him a wildly satisfying ending: exiled north of the wall, leaving Bran as king (*shudders*).

House of the Dragon Seasons 1-2 have renewed fans’ faith in the franchise, but if you’ve been hoping to see Harington again, you’re in luck… sort of.

Harington has reprised his role as Jon Snow in Game of Thrones: Legends, a mobile RPG. “I’m ready to forge my own destiny, compose my strategy, refine my tactics,” he says in the advert.

“I’ll solve every puzzle, I’ll overcome every challenge to defeat the deadliest threat we’ve ever faced: the Long Night.”

The free game allows you to team up with the likes of Arya Stark and the Hound, forcing you to clear puzzles in order to charge your Champions’ special abilities. You’ll also take part in events from Game of Thrones’ lore and form your own house.

Sadly, if you want to see Harington as Jon Snow in another TV show, you’ll be waiting a while. His sequel series has been put on ice indefinitely.

“Currently, it’s off the table, because we all couldn’t find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough,” he said earlier this year.

“So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It’s firmly on the shelf.”

In the meantime, keep up with our House of the Dragon Season 2 release schedule, and check out our guides on Daeron Targaryen, Seasmoke, and Hugh Hammer.