House of the Dragon fans furious over “body shaming” Aemond’s actor

House of the Dragon fans have expressed their frustration with viewers “body shaming” Aemond’s actor following his nude scene in Season 2 episode 2.

The second season of House of the Dragon is finally here and the dance has now begun, with the Greens and Blacks facing off as each side suffers casualties. Episode 2 focused on the aftermath of Blood and Cheese, exploring how the Greens dealt with the horrific death of the young prince Jaehaerys.

Viewers were offered a more nuanced insight into Alicent’s children (minus Daeron, since he has yet to appear on the show). This included a peek into the psyche of the dangerous warrior, Aemond – whose antics escalated the war after his dragon Vhagar killed Lucerys in the Season 1 finale.

Having realized Jaehaerys’ assassination was likely meant for him, Aemond sought solace at a brothel, where he expressed remorse over Lucerys’ death and lay curled up in brothel madam Sylvi’s lap. However, to the disappointment of many fans, some viewers reacted to Aemond’s nude scene by “body shaming” his actor, Ewan Mitchell.

In a Reddit thread, one fan called out those comparing Mitchell’s scene to the “baby Voldemort” seen in the final Harry Potter movie, calling collation “gross” and “unfunny”.

In another post, a fan shared their anger after discovering Mitchell was being ‘body shamed’, stating it was “genuinely upsetting” and that the actor looked “amazing and perfectly normal”.

“I understand not liking a character [because] you root for someone else, but to body shame someone who actually looks amazing is crazy to me honestly,” they wrote.

“Team Green actors have had such a hard time with fans on and off screen. I feel so bad for them, this is a fictional show and doesn’t matter to this extent.”

However, others insisted the comparison had nothing to do with “body shaming”. One Redditor wrote, “I didn’t realize it was body shaming, I thought it was just the pose.”

“Yeah I am genuinely confused,” another agreed, stating Mitchell could “still totally get it” and “it was the pose that made it absurd.”

