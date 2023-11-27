Frozen 4: Everything we know

Elsa and Anna exploded in popular culture following the release of Frozen.

Disney fans definitely aren’t ready to Let It Go when it comes to the kingdom of Arendelle – but will there ever be a Frozen 4? Here’s what we know.

Frozen-mania began back in 2013 when the original movie was first released, becoming so popular that it’s the only Disney movie to have had its sequel, Frozen II, release in cinemas.

Starring Kristen Bell and Idina Menzel as featured princesses Anna and Elsa, the story follows Elsa inadvertently using her power to make her kingdom experience constant wintriness. Anna teams up with mountaineer Kristoff and his reindeer to demolish the snowy spell.

While a threequel is supposedly somewhere in the not-too-distant future, is Frozen 4 also on the cards? Here’s what we know.

Is there going to be a Frozen 4?

Though nothing has been officially confirmed, multiple Disney executives seem certain that Frozen 4 is on the horizon.

During an interview on Good Morning America [via Variety], Disney CEO Bob Iger commented that Frozen 4 is allegedly “in the works.”

“Frozen 3 is in the works, and there might be a Frozen 4 in the works too. But I don’t have much to say about those films right now.” Iger explained. “[Director] Jenn Lee, who created the original Frozen and Frozen 2, is hard at work with her team at Disney animation on not one but actually two stories.”

Jennifer Lee herself also teased the arrival of a fourth installment during an interview with The Walt Disney Company, stating “We are deeply excited about the story we are shaping together, and it’s so epic it may not fit into just one film.”

There is currently no release date scheduled for Frozen 4 as the film has yet to be officially confirmed.

Given that Frozen 3 doesn’t have a confirmed release date either, fans might be waiting for a little while until they can see the proposed fourth installment. The threequel is allegedly slated for release at some point in 2025.

We’ll keep this page updated with all the latest information as soon as we have it.

Frozen 4 cast: Who will be in it?

There are currently no confirmed cast members for Frozen 4.

However, based on who is rumored to come back for Frozen 3, the below cast is the most likely to return:

Kristen Bell as Anna

Idina Menzel as Elsa

Josh Gad as Olaf

Jonathan Groff as Kristoff

Martha Plimpton, Sterling K. Brown, Alfred Molina, Jason Ritter, and Rachel Matthews all also stand a good chance of reprising their roles as they were last seen in Frozen 2. So far, only Idina Menzel has been officially confirmed to return for the threequel.

