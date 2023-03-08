Markiplier “can’t say anything” about speculation he’s in the FNAF movie

YouTube star Markiplier has finally spoken out on the suspicion that he could be making a cameo in the upcoming Five Nights at Freddy’s feature film.

Wildly popular video game franchise ‘Five Nights at Freddy’s’ is finally getting the Hollywood treatment as Blumhouse Productions works on translating the iconic horror games into a major motion picture.

Thus far, quite a bit of information has been released regarding the upcoming film, with Deadline reporting that Hackers’ Matthew Lillard and The Hunger Games’ Josh Hutcherson have been cast in the flick (although their exact roles are still unclear).

Now, another big factoid has dropped about the movie — one that fans of the games have been waiting on ever since the news initially broke about Blumhouse’s forthcoming adaptation.

Scott Cawthon Scott Cawthon’s Five Nights at Freddy’s horror game franchise is getting a major motion picture.

Mark ‘Markiplier’ Fischbach is one of the most prominent content creators on YouTube, whose viral playthroughs of the FNAF video games skyrocketed him to the forefront of internet stardom on top of his pre-existing status as online royalty.

It’s safe to say that Mark’s playthroughs of the series have become an integral part of the games’ community. So, naturally, fans were curious as to whether or not he’d be playing a role in Blumhouse’s FNAF movie.

Markiplier responds to speculation of being in FNAF movie

Fischbach spoke out about his speculation in a March 8 interview with Variety, where he admitted that he’s not actually at liberty to say anything about the movie… but he did reveal that there were quite a few conflicts with his busy schedule.

“Everyone wants to know,” the YouTuber admitted. “There was a lot of confusion. Yeah, I can’t say anything particular about that. There was a lot of scheduling conflict. And I can’t say anything.”

Markiplier/YouTube Markiplier is currently filming a movie – but it’s not Blumhouse’s upcoming FNAF adaptation.

This recent statement lines up with another big announcement Mark made on his channel earlier this month, where he claimed he’s in the middle of filming a movie that he’s writing, directing, and even acting in — so it’s safe to say his project isn’t the Blumhouse FNAF flick.

This is just the latest upcoming event for the star, who’s also slated to host a pre-fight show alongside fellow YouTuber JackSepticEye at the Creator Clash 2 influencer boxing match in April.