Five Nights at Freddy’s movie expected to have 3-hour runtime

Five Nights at Freddy’s is only months away from making its big screen debut and new reports have indicated that fans can expect a runtime of approximately three hours.

Blumhouse’s live-action adaptation of the Five Nights at Freddy’s game is nearing, with just under three months before its release on October 27.

The movie will follow a security guard who finds out that his new night-time job at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria comes included with its own set of killer animatronics.

Article continues after ad

Now industry reporter ‘Cryptic4KQual’ has claimed the movie is expected to be approximately three hours long… the same length as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water.

Cryptic4KQual did clarify that the information may be subject to change as it wasn’t final yet, stating, “A few months ago on my alt I did say the movie had a pretty long runtime but this isn’t final.”

Many fans flocked to Twitter to share their excitement over the news, with one tweeting, “[Three] hours of pure CINEMA, we WILL be seated.” Others, however, were concerned over the unusually long runtime estimation.

Article continues after ad

“I have mixed feelings if this is true,” one fan wrote. “On one hand, I think this isn’t a bad idea if they are going heavily into the [Five Nights at Freddy’s] lore. On the other hand, I’m afraid the pacing will likely suffer from this movie’s length, causing the story to be boring at some points.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

This runtime is especially unusual considering the genre, as a majority of horror movies come in under or around the 90-minute mark.

Article continues after ad

However, recent years have seen a spike in successful horror films that surpass this trend. Popular names include Leigh Whannell’s 2020 remake of The Invisible Man (125 minutes) and Ari Aster’s 2019 Midsommar (171 minutes).

For all the latest TV and movie news, be sure to check out our page here.