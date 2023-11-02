Five Nights at Freddy’s 4-hour cut rumor goes viral

The devil is often in the detail – and a new rumor about the physical release of Five Nights at Freddy’s has fans falling for it head first.

Still in the throes of its theatrical run, Five Nights at Freddy’s follows a fairly faithful adaptation of the narrative seen in the first video game of the 2014 franchise.

The film’s synopsis reads “A troubled security guard begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria. While spending his first night on the job, he realizes the late shift at Freddy’s won’t be so easy to make it through.”

While Easter eggs have been aplenty, some fans still think there’s room to expand on the original video game lore – so much so, the mother of all rumors is now doing the rounds.

Fans are falling for the Five Nights at Freddy’s 4-hour cut joke

DiscussingFilm parody account DisbussinFilm has posted rumors that A 4-hour-long cut of Five Nights at Freddy’s is to be released, in line with complete video game lore.

While the account has cited Criterion as a source, the speculation isn’t without its grounding in reality. Before the movie hit cinemas, it was expected to have a runtime of over 3 hours, which is more in line with what some fans would like to see included in the physical release.

“I’ve been lied to, and someone is going to lose their feet over it,” one fan posted on X/Twitter in response to the now viral tweet.

“Parody accounts always ruin the fun this would’ve been hilarious,” weighed in a second, with a third user stating “Mattpatt will have a great day with that cut.”

For other fans, the parody distinction was harder to make.

“I will 100% now be buying the physical edition of fnaf well I was going to originally but now I want more,” said one, while another replied “This is honestly pretty surprising to hear. Movies rarely ever release cuts this long.”

“Hell yeah, the snyder cut of fnaf? I thought that was a joke, finally thank you Lord,” stated another.

While the physical release of Five Nights at Freddy’s is probably a way off, there’s currently nothing confirmed to suggest anything like a 4-hour lore cut would be included. The movie’s theatrical run clocks in at 1 hour and 50 minutes.

Reports of an R-rated cut have already officially been ruled out by the film’s creative team.

