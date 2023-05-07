Five Nights at Freddy’s movie trailer leaked online

The trailer for the Five Nights at Freddy’s was leaked onto Twitter before being quickly taken down.

The film was leaked on Twitter in two parts, and featured a large watermark designed for internal use to prevent leaks.

The tweets have since been taken down, and it’s not clear if the trailer was a work in progress or the final product.

Although fans might be dissapointed that they’ll have to wait a bit longer to see the trailer, it likely wont’t be too long before it drops officially, because The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie is set to release right in time for Halloween on October 27, 2023.

While filming for the FNAF project only kicked off in February 2023, fans can still expect to see the full movie by the end of this year, as Blumhouse CEO Jason Blum announced on Twitter.

Five Nights at Freddy’s is known for its creepy horror setting and use of constant jump scares as a gameplay element. Trapped inside a Chuck-E-Cheese-style kid’s restaurant, with animatronic puppets that come alive at night, the series is the perfect fit for the big screen.

It was announced several years earlier that Blumhouse Productions, known for its horror movies from Insidious to The Purge to The Black Phone, would be producing the FNAF movie, but little information has come out about the movie since.

Who is cast in the Five Nights at Freddy’s movie?

On December 16, 2022, Deadline reported that Matthew Lillard and Josh Hutcherson had been cast in the movie, though their roles have not been specified.

Insider DanielRPK also reported on January 24 that Elizabeth Lail has been added to the cast, potentially as a female police officer.

Emma Tammi, who directed The Wind and Blood Moon, has also been confirmed to write and direct Five Nights at Freddy’s.

For more information on the movie, check out our full guide here.