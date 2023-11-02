Fans react to the “downfall” of the MCU

The last couple of years haven’t been an easy ride for Marvel Studios – and it looks like things will only continue to get worse with a “downfall” anticipated by fans.

Recent reports claim that the MCU is in complete crisis, with Kang the Conqueror potentially being switched out for Dr. Doom as the franchise’s biggest antagonist, the Blade movie receiving a budget under $100 million, and needing to bring back dead Avengers in order to rectify waning popularity with fans.

On top of this, latest release The Marvels isn’t looking too hot either, with trailers, posters, and leaked spoilers all being criticized by the fanbase.

As Marvel grapples with its ever-growing mountain of problems, fans are beginning to weigh in on just how bad the studio’s fate actually looks.

Fans debate potential “downfall” of the MCU

X/Twitter Marvel fans are up in arms about the current MCU crisis, with one fan kicking off a now-viral thread with “we witnessing the downfall of the MCU in real time.”

“They tryna do anything cause phase 4 was terrible,” one fan argued. “they needa go back on strike if this the ideas they coming up with,” the original poster replied.

“That’s been happening since end game… Not sure what universe you’re a part of, our timeline has always looked this way,” another fan complained. “I’m done with comic book movies/shows till someone reboots them properly. Might just be anime live actions, where writers maintain creative oversight.”

Others weigh in on the possible suggestion to bring back dead Avengers for future films, with most agreeing that it would make the events of Avengers: Endgame completely pointless.

“No. what would be the point of bringing them back if they all sacrificed themselves in Endgame?? it would retcon what their decisions were for,” stated one user. “They shouldve started with this tbh. They didnt bring in any new characters/actors slowly while the others exited,” another fan’s theory read.

“But the studio hasn’t yet committed to the idea — if it were able to bring those actors back, it wouldn’t come cheap. Sources say Downey Jr.’s upfront salary for “Iron Man 3” was around $25 million.”…..” explained a third.

Will Marvel be able to overcome its real-life challenges? That remains to be seen.

“As much as I’d like to see the original cast return, at the end of the day, that’s not the problem. Nothing is going to change until they have better writers, better directors and so on and so forth! Oh, and an actual coherent direction! This all has to lead to something, after all!” one fan summed up.

