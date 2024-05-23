Deadpool & Wolverine will be first 2024 movie to achieve major box office feat

Deadpool & Wolverine is one of the most anticipated movies of Summer 2024. Now, it looks like the upcoming MCU movie will also be a record-setting affair in its opening weekend.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, insiders say Deadpool & Wolverine is currently on track for a stellar debut and is expected to be the first movie of 2024 to have a $100 million opening weekend.

While 2024 has been a big year for movies, no movie has yet to cross $100 million in its opening weekend. The last films to attain such a goal in 2023 are a rogue’s gallery of hits, including Barbie, The Super Mario Bros. Movie, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Disney/Marvel Deadpool & Wolverine will be breaking records and each other all summer long

That expected success shouldn’t come as a surprise, though, as the previous Deadpool films are among the highest-grossing movies of all time. According to Box Office Mojo, 2016’s Deadpool sits at #42 with a $132 million opening weekend, while 2018’s Deadpool 2 comes in slightly lower at $125 million.

That placement puts it in interesting but unsurprising company, including films like Avatar: The Way of Water and The Batman. 2010’s Iron Man 2 sits comfortably between the two at #44 with a $126 million opening weekend.

Marvel Cinematic Universe movies have long dominated opening weekends, holding six of the top 10 slots with films like Black Panther and Spider-Man: No Way Home, while Avengers: Endgame’s $357 million opening sits at #1. While Deadpool is traditionally further down the list, the promise of the X-Men and a summer with no other MCU films could give this film more traction.

The third Deadpool movie, which brings the formerly Fox-based Merc with a Mouth and Wolverine to the MCU at long last, is already turning heads. AMC exec Adam Aron recently shared that Deadpool & Wolverine is already shattering records at AMC, with more Day 1 ticket sales than any previous R-rated film.

Deadpool & Wolverine will shatter box office records when it hits theaters on July 26. While you’re waiting, you can check out every Deadpool & Wolverine cameo we know about so far or why fans are so convinced Taylor Swift is in Deadpool 3.