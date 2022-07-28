Marvel finally confirms whether Spider-Man: Freshman Year is MCU canon

Philip Trahan . Last updated: Jul 28, 2022

Marvel Studio’s Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed in an interview whether or not Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be canon to the MCU.

San Diego Comic Con 2022 gave Marvel fans tons of great announcements like an exclusive trailer screening for the Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

Marvel buffs in attendance also got more information on Marvel’s upcoming animated shows, like I Am Groot and Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Now that SDCC 2022, Marvel has confirmed whether or not Spider-Man: Freshman Year will be canon to the MCU plot, answering a lot of big questions on everyone’s minds.

Is Spider-Man: Freshman Year canon to the MCU?

Marvel/Disney Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated show on Disney+ that follow Peter Parker in high school.

In an interview with the publication ComicBook.com, Marvel Studio’s Head of Streaming Brad Winderbaum confirmed that Spider-Man: Freshman Year will not be canon to the MCU’s plot.

According to Winderbaum, Freshman Year will still take place before the events of Captain America: Civil War, but it will splinter off from the plotline fans know from the MCU at a key juncture.

Fans will likely remember Peter coming home from collecting a broken Blu-ray player only to meet Tony Stark in his New York apartment.

Well, according to Winderbaum “…because of things that happen in the multiverse because of new, random occurrences, it’s not Tony Stark who’s waiting for him there. It’s Norman Osborn…”

Sony Pictures/Marvel Tom Holland will not be returning to voice Peter Parker in Spider-Man: Freshman Year.

Of course, fans have already seen Norman Osborn in the MCU, thanks to Spider-Man: No Way Home, though that version of Norman Osborn was also a part of the multiverse.

Winderbaum goes on to explain that this meeting with Osborn will “sends [Peter’s] life in an unexpected trajectory that collides him with many unexpected characters in the Marvel universe.”

As such, it seems like Freshman Year will lean more towards Marvel’s What If… TV show and take interesting concepts and expand on them without affecting the overall plot of the MCU.

Fans already know that Tom Holland won’t be voicing Peter Parker in Freshman Year, so it seems this new Spider-Man show will certainly have to carve out its own identity in relation to the MCU when it lands on Disney+ sometime in 2024.