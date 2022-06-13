New Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut will be released in cinemas

Your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man (or rather, Spider-Men) are back, as the recent MCU film is being re-released in cinemas as an extended cut.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is the sixth biggest box office hit in the world, as it took the world by storm during its initial run last year. The film was a cultural juggernaut, as it featured all three film iterations of the web-slinging hero in the same movie for the first time.

Now the film has the potential to become even bigger, as a new extended version, titled, “The More Fun Stuff Version,” will be released by Marvel and Sony Pictures in cinemas later this year. The new cut is in celebration of 60 years of Spider-Man comic books, and 20 years of Spider-Man films.

When will the Spider-Man: No Way Home extended cut be out in cinemas?

The extended film will be released in the US and Canada at the beginning of Labor Day weekend; Friday, September 2.

Tickets will be available on Tuesday, August 9, just over three weeks before.

The official @SpiderManMovie Twitter account made the extended film’s announcement, along with a teaser trailer, which featured all three Spideys – Holland, Garfield, and McGuire – joking with one another.

You wanted more Spidey and you got it! 🕷🕷🕷 #SpiderManNoWayHome: The More Fun Stuff Version swings into movie theaters in the US and Canada September 2! More countries to be announced soon! pic.twitter.com/4Ux3AwdpfO — Spider-Man: No Way Home (@SpiderManMovie) June 11, 2022

This is not the first re-release that Marvel has ever done, in fact, it has become something of a lucrative trend recently. Avengers: Endgame was re-released in June 2019 – which added six minutes of footage, and helped it do battle for the box office top spot with James Cameron’s re-released Avatar. No Way Home’s predecessor Far From Home also saw another outing in theaters, and was released with four extra minutes in August 2019.

More recently, Morbius was also re-released briefly this month after a meme about the film went viral.

No Way Home is also being sent back into theaters in the hopes that it will push the film towards $2 billion earned at the global box office, as it is currently at $1.89 billion.

The initial runtime for No Way Home clocked in at 148 minutes, making it the fourth-longest MCU movie to date, after Endgame, Infinity War, and Eternals. But apparently, there is still plenty to be seen that was left on the cutting room floor.

What will be in the Spider-Man: No Way Home extended version?

There has been plenty of fan speculation about what scenes will be extended or added. This includes more scenes with Charlie Cox as Daredevil, an extended bridge fight between Holland and the Green Goblin, and even a battle between the green villain and McGuire’s Spider-Man.

Amit Chaudhari, a Marvel VFX artist, has shared the names of five deleted scenes that Sony plans to include in this cut, which will add over 15 minutes to the film’s runtime. The scenes include:

Interrogation Scene Extended – 2:25 minutes

– 2:25 minutes Peter Day at Midtown High – 5:25 minutes

– 5:25 minutes Undercroft Montage – 1:35 minutes

– 1:35 minutes Happy’s Very Good Lawyer – 1:35 minutes

– 1:35 minutes The Spideys Hang Out – 4:25 minutes

Whether or not these scenes will officially be included is unconfirmed, but fans can definitely assume that there are some exciting things to look forward to.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will be back in theaters on September 9. Tickets will be available on August 9.