Euphoria star Angus Cloud dies at age 25

On the heels of another celebrity death, the public has learned Angus Cloud, one of the stars of Euphoria, has died at age 25.

Euphoria, Sam Levinson’s popular HBO Max show, has shed light on a lot of talented people from the likes of Hunter Schafer to Alexa Demie, but one actor who stood out from all the rest was definitely Angus Cloud, who played the drug dealer Fezco.

Though Fez was a drug dealer who supplied his wares to the high school aged kids at Euphoria high school, he was sweet, sensitive soul who loved and protected his friends no matter what. Cloud perfectly embodied the complex character with ease and grace.

Article continues after ad

It’s with a heavy heart that it’s been revealed Cloud has passed away at the age of 25.

Cloud is remembered as an artist and friend to Euphoria co-stars

In a statement given to TMZ, Cloud’s family remarked on the actor’s passing, stating: “It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today. As an artist, a friend, a brother and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways.”

HBO Max

“Last week, he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence.”

Article continues after ad

Cloud was incredibly close to most of his co-stars on Euphoria, but most of all to the show’s star, Zendaya, who he has repeatedly referred to as part of his ‘family.’

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

instagram.com/anguscloud

Cloud broke into the acting world through his role in Euphoria, which he was supposed to reprise as the show is to return in 2025.

Though fans may never know what caused such as young soul to be taken from the world too soon, at least Cloud can be remembered for his phenomenal acting and sweet interviews.

Article continues after ad

You can check out our other TV and movie hubs below:

Invincible Season 2 | The Boys Season 4 | Stranger Things Season 5 | Severance Season 2 | Harry Potter TV show | House of the Dragon Season 2 | Oppenheimer | Barbie | Blue Beetle | Extraction 2 | The Night Agent Season 2