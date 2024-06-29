House of the Dragon star hypes up romantic bond between unexpected Targaryens

House of the Dragon star Ewan Mitchell spoke candidly about a brewing romantic bond between two unexpected Targaryens.

The Greens and Blacks have had tension simmering under the surface for decades, but it all came to a head during Lucerys and Aemond’s fight that ended in the younger boy’s death.

House of the Dragon Season 2 has continued to showcase the horrific aftermath of the event, which included Aemond almost being assassinated by Blood and Cheese on the orders of his uncle Daemon.

While some would find the threat of their family member wanting them dead horrifying, Mitchell, who plays Aemond, revealed his character was actually flattered by his uncle’s attention thanks to complicated feelings towards him.

“I’ve always thought Aemond is Daemon’s biggest stan; so much of the image Aemond has curated over the years, it is almost like a homage to his hero,” Mitchell told Polygon.

He continued, “Aemond idolizes Daemon; there’s almost this romantic quality that Aemond feels that Daemon got this close—or, rather, he sent people to end Aemond’s life, but he didn’t want to do it himself. […] So Aemond likes being noticed by his idol.”

House of the Dragon fans have compared Aemond and Daemon to one another because the two are eerily similar.

Both men are second-born sons who think that they can do greater things with the power bestowed upon them by their older brothers. They’re natural fighters who don’t stop until they reach their goal, and, for the most part, they’re unapologetic killers.

Because the pair are so closely linked by their personality traits on paper, Mitchell wanted to translate onto the small screen by putting Matt Smith, who plays Daemon, on a pedestal.

This came naturally l to the young actor because he watched Matt Smith play the Eleventh Doctor on Doctor Who during his childhood.

“Matt Smith brought such a vibrancy and an electricity [to the Doctor], and the youthfulness that was a little more accessible to me as a kid,” Mitchell explained. “So I thought there was something interesting in never taking Matt Smith off that podium. I wanted to kind of keep my distance.

“I wanted to save our eye contact for a moment that we share in Episode 8 of Season 1, that moment where they face off against each other at the banquet table.”

While Daemon has failed his mission of killing Aemond so far, House of the Dragon has six more episodes for him to try to achieve his goal.

