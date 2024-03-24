Euphoria star compares Season 3 secrecy to blockbuster franchise

Euphoria star Sydney Sweeney compares keeping the secrecy around Season 3 to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Max’s hit teen drama series Euphoria took the world by storm when it first premiered in 2019, but did face some criticism for its seemingly chaotic second season.

Nevertheless, fans are been eagerly awaiting the show’s third season and, while there hasn’t been too many specific updates so far, it seems like star Sydney Sweeney can’t help but give fans something to look forward to.

While appearing on the Happy Sad Confused podcast hosted by Josh Horowitz, Sweeney dodged questions about being concerned about the series ever returning before being asked if she was excited to start filming Season 3.

Article continues after ad

“Honestly, it’s, like, as scary as talking about Marvel,” Sweeney said, “I said one thing, and it went everywhere.”

Marvel Studios

Recently, the actress mentioned that she would begin filming her role as Cassie Howard in just two months, which is the most information fans had received thus far as Season 3 was originally supposed to film in 2023, but the production was pushed back primarily due to the cast’s packed schedules.

Article continues after ad

Secrecy around the production is akin to Marvel‘s as both sets seem to go above and beyond to make sure no details leak before they can be officially announced.

Article continues after ad

At this point, it’s unclear when exactly fans will get Season 3, but at least they can rest easy knowing that filming will begin soon.