Edge of Tomorrow 2: Everything we know

Edge of Tomorrow – aka Live Die Repeat – is one of the most acclaimed sci-fi films of the last few years – so, here’s everything we know about the sequel, which is set to again star Tom Cruise and Emily Blunt.

Directed by Doug Liman, and released in 2014, Edge of Tomorrow is a sci-fi Groundhog Day that finds Tom Cruise stuck in a time-loop as he and Emily Blunt battles aliens to save the world.

The movie was a modest hit, so a sequel wasn’t initially fast-tracked. But the film’s reputation has grown in the intervening years, meaning more and more fans are keen to see the story continue.

And with Liman, Cruise and Blunt all seemingly game for Edge of Tomorrow 2, this is everything we know about the proposed sequel.

Will there be an Edge of Tomorrow 2?

Way back in December 2015, Edge of Tomorrow screenwriter Christopher McQuarrie told Collider that Part 2 was good to go, stating: “We have the idea for the sequel locked and loaded.”

A few months later, director Doug Liman told IGN that “it’s going to revolutionize how people make sequels.” Then let slip to Collider “it’s a sequel that’s a prequel.” Liman also announced that the movie would be called Live Die Repeat and Repeat.

But in spite of the filmmakers building hype for the sequel, screenwriters came and went, with Race scribes Joe Shrapnel and Anna Waterhouse working on a draft. Liman taking a pass with Jez Butterworth, who worked on the original. And Invention of Lying writer Matthew Robinson working on a rewrite.

But scheduling issues for both director and stars meant the movie couldn’t secure a start date. While the global shutdown delayed matters further, with the Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning movies tying Cruise up for years. But the end is in sight for that epic production. Meaning Edge of Tomorrow 2/Live Die Repeat and Repeat might be edging ever closer…

Emily Blunt “so ready” for Edge of Tomorrow sequel

In a new interview with Emily Blunt, the actress – who plays Sergeant Rita Vrataski in Edge of Tomorrow – said she is very ready to get going with the sequel.

Blunt tells the Happy Sad Confused podcast that she’s read a script for the movie, saying: “There was one that Doug [Liman] kind of slithered over to me. I mean, I would love to make it a reality but I just don’t know when or how. And how many Mission Impossibles does he [Cruise] need.”

Blunt then adds that she wants to see Tom play the “cowardly hero” again. Promises that she it “not the impediment” to making the movie. And states that she is “so ready” for the sequel.

Is there an Edge of Tomorrow 2 release date?

Edge of Tomorrow 2 doesn’t have a release date right now, but we’ll update this space upon any announcement.

Rest assured, we'll update this article if Emily Blunt gets her wish.

