Is John Wick really dead? 5 big clues he’s still alive

John Wick tragically died at the end of his fourth movie. But did the character really expire? Here’s evidence to suggest the Baba Yaga is still very much alive.

It’s been precisely 10 years since John Wick first kicked and punched and shot his way onto cinema screens, launching a truly great action movie franchise in the process.

It’s also become one of the most lucrative, with the four John Wick movies grossing more than $1 billion worldwide, and launching spinoff movies and TV shows.

With each successive film grossing more than the last, it was something of a surprise when the title character was killed off in Chapter 4. But the following clues suggest John might not be entirely dead.

We don’t see John Wick die

John Wick is shot multiple times during his duel with Caine in John Wick Chapter 4, and the character then collapses on the steps of the Basilica of Sacré Coeur.

But, we don’t see the character draw his last breath. And movie tradition states that if you don’t watch your protagonist expire onscreen, there’s a likely chance that they aren’t completely dead.

That sequence is followed by a scene where Winstone, the Bowery King, and John’s trusty pit bull are standing by John’s grave. But they’re alone and the grass is long, suggesting time has passed since his funeral. Meaning we’ve seen neither John’s death nor his burial.

“Where do you think he is?” asks the Bowery King. “Who knows” comes Winston’s response, which is just vague enough to give us hope.

The dog knows

Lionsgate

During the above exchange, John’s dog suddenly looks to the side, as if he’s spotted something. His ears also prick up, while he makes an excited doggie noise.

But is it one of recognition? Has the unnamed pit bull spotted someone he loves? Is John watching his friends from some secret spot near the grave?

Canines have played a key role in all four JW movies, so if John is alive, a dog would know.

“Death” is the only escape

Lionsgate

At the start of Chapter 4, John travels to Morocco to converse with The Elder about his future. But the news isn’t good. “None of us can escape who we are,” he’s told. “And no one escapes The Table.”

Laboring the point, The Elder adds: “The only way John Wick will ever have freedom or peace now or ever is in death.”

“I know,” says John. Has an idea to fake his own death just formulated in Wick’s mind? Quite possibly, as he then shoots The Elder, setting wheels in motion for that emotional climax on the steps.

Wick survives in a deleted scene

Lionsgate

In an interview with Empire magazine, Chad Stahelski revealed that he filmed an alternative Chapter 4 climax, where John Wick is very much alive.

“We shot an ending where you actually saw John Wick at the end of the movie,” Stahelski explained. “So it was very clear that he was still alive. The audiences we tested with absolutely preferred the ambiguous ending.”

So the thought process was there, and the footage actually exists, which could be used in a sequel should Chapter 5 happen. Speaking of which…

Chapter 5 is inevitable

Lionsgate

To celebrate John Wick’s 10th anniversary, Stahelski did a wide-ranging interview about the franchise with The Hollywood Reporter, in which the subject of Chapter 5 was raised.

Wanting to find ways to extend the franchise that wouldn’t be a “cheese-out” of Chapter 4’s poignant final moments, the writer-director said he’s got multiple ideas for how Wick’s adventures could continue.

“Is there an opportunity to do [John Wick 5]? Of course, there is, whether it’s for money or for creativity,” said Stahelski. “Jesus, in the last three years, I’ve already had three or four versions of a John Wick 5.”

So expect John Wick to return sooner rather than later.

As for right now, John Wick will next be seen in a movie that plays out between the events of Chapter 3 and Chapter 4 – here’s everything we know about Ballerina.

We’ve also got Dexerto’s ranking of the John Wick movies, plus our list of the best action movies of all time.