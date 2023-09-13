Doctor Strange 2 concept art reveals Scarlet Witch’s disturbing accessory

The official art concept book for Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness shows Scarlet Witch wearing a disturbing crown.

It’s been almost two years since Marvel premiered Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and fans still can’t get enough of it.

The sequel to 2016’s Doctor Strange, the movie followed Strange as he fought against Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) as she wielded a dark and powerful book full of ancient magic.

Doctor Strange 2 was directed by Sam Raimi, a well-known horror director, but it wasn’t over the top with its horror aspects. However, the film’s art concept book depicts a gorier side of the movie, including Scarlet Witch’s terrifying accessory.

Doctor Strange 2 art shows Scarlet Witch’s scary crown

A selection of photos from Marvel Studios’ Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: The Art of the Movie were recently posted to Reddit.

These photos show off various redesigns of Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch, but they all had one thing in common: they showed her wearing a crown made of her own flesh.

This art makes sense when you realize that the movie’s art team thought the Wanda’s use of the Darkhold, a tome filled with incredibly evil spells, was originally meant to physically transform her.

These Scarlet Witch prototypes are perfectly in line with how the movie depicted the Scarlet Witch as she became more violent and dependent on the Darkhold as she tried to get back to a universe where her children were alive.

Because the Darkhold holds so much evil within it, these designs outwardly reflected how corrupted Wanda was becoming and would’ve shown how far she had fell from grace if they were left in the final cut of the film.

