Marvel Comics’ Blood Hunt reading guide: Spider-Man tie-ins, Morbius’ return & more

Marvel Comics is home to a vampire takeover for 2024’s Blood Hunt event, which sees Spider-Man, the Avengers, the X-Men, and more unite to battle a supernatural threat.

Summer events are nothing new, but Marvel has something unusual. They’re heading into the summer sun with Blood Hunt, a vampire-focused event taking over the publisher starting in May.

The presence of vampires and other monsters may surprise some fans, but it shouldn’t. Marvel’s always had one toe dipped into the realm of horror comics after their early success in the genre. Even when Marvel shifted to superhero comics, characters like Dracula and Werewolf by Night kept the legacy alive, regularly crossing over with titles like X-Men and Moon Knight.

Before creatures of the night rule the day, here’s everything you need to know about Marvel’s Blood Hunt event.

What is Marvel’s Blood Hunt?

First announced at New York Comic-Con, Blood Hunt is a limited series event that takes the Marvel Universe by storm during the Summer of 2024.

With the world blanketed in an eternal night, vampires and other creatures of the night come forth to overwhelm Earth. With the world seemingly doomed, Earth’s heroes band together to stand against what seems to be an inevitable death.

The ramifications of Blood Hunt are looming, with writer Jed MacKay teasing that the Marvel Universe will be forever changed during an interview with Marvel for the event.

“Blood Hunt is an event, which is something world-shaking and important,” MacKay told Marvel. “But perhaps more important is what the world looks like after it’s been shaken about…”

Every Marvel’s Blood Hunt tie-in comic, mini-series, & one-shot

Marvel’s Blood Hunt kicks off with a Free Comic Book Day tie-in. After that, the story will continue in a five-issue mini-series, with tie-in issues spanning everything from Amazing Spider-Man to Doctor Strange.

The core Blood Hunt series will actually have two distinct releases: a normal edition for all ages and a special red band expanded edition with additional gore and violence. This continues Marvel’s current trend of leaning into more violent offerings, like Wolverine’s current Sabretooth War arc.

Blood Hunt Main Series & tie-ins

BLOOD HUNT DIARIES #1

On sale 3/6



Get a sneak peak at the biggest crossover event of the comics industry this year! This promotional comic includes lettered preview pages of BLOOD HUNT #1, interviews with superstar writer JED MACKAY and various tie-in creators, a full title checklist, PLUS a thrilling behind-the-scenes look at the series concept art! Readers can learn about all the BLOOD HUNT tie-ins, and some secrets of the event, starting here!



Buy Blood Hunt Diaries #1 on Amazon FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2024: BLOOD HUNT/X-MEN #1

(W) Jed MacKay, Gail Simone

(A) Sara Pichelli, David Marquez

(CA) Kael Ngu



Time once again for a shot of all-new Marvel goodness, absolutely free! First, witness the overture to this summer’s major crossover event starring the Avengers – Blood Hunt! And then get a glimpse of the future of mutantkind as Jubilee learns that you cannot go home again! BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

Colors by MARTE GRACIA

On Sale 5/1



The bloodiest event in Marvel Comics history will be even bloodier than you imagined! The dawn of a new Marvel era begins this spring from the pen of scribe JED MACKAY pairing up with superstar artist PEPE LARRAZ in ways never seen before! As eternal night takes hold of the Marvel Universe, an overwhelming army of bloodsucking terrors will emerge, united by a single vision for the first time in millennia. To keep them at bay, a new world order may need to be put in place.



Pre-order Blood Hunt #1 on Comixology BLOOD HUNT #2 (OF 5)

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 5/22



The vampires’ first strike has laid low the world, and their endless legions run riot across the planet. The broken Avengers join the fighters of the Midnight Mission and unlikely allies Bloodline and Dracula in seeking out the one man who can do something about this: Doctor Strange. But after the apocalyptic events of BLOOD HUNT #1, what is left of Earth’s Sorcerer Supreme?



Pre-order Blood Hunt #2 on Comixology BLOOD HUNT #3

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by PEPE LARRAZ

On Sale 6/5



NIGHT HAS FALLEN. WILL THE SUN RISE AGAIN? As the heroes rally at the Sanctum Sanctorum, they must first deal with a threat close to their hearts! And while they raise the torch of defiance, the new lord of the vampires enacts his dreaded scheme! BLOOD HUNT #4 BLOOD HUNT #5 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #5

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

On Sale 5/1



Cry for the moon! For the new and vengeful Moon Knight, taking Marc Spector’s name isn’t enough—as he now turns his sights (AND FISTS) on everything Marc held dear in life! MacKay has slowly laid the groundwork for the vampire invasion throughout his work on Moon Knight. Don’t miss the culmination of years-worth of plotting as the Midnight Mission becomes one of the few havens left during the vampire takeover!



Pre-order Vengeance of the Moon Knight #5 on Comixology AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #49

Written by ZEB WELLS

Art and Cover by JOHN ROMITA JR.

On Sale 5/8



Spidey is caught in the fangs of BLOOD HUNT! Vampires are running rampant through New York City and while the Avengers are caught in the middle, someone has to take care of the citizens of the Big Apple. That person? Yep, Spider-Man. But if only it were that simple. Things never are and this issue leads directly into Spider-Man’s larger role in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT!



Pre-order Amazing Spider-Man #49 on Comixology AVENGERS #14

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 5/8



New team lineup debuts! With the current Avengers tied up and under siege during BLOOD HUNT, Captain Marvel calls for aid—and who better to assemble a new team of Avengers than Steve Rogers? Captain America gathers the forces of Quicksilver, Hawkeye, Hercules and Hazmat to take on the hordes of vampires attacking all over the world. And when they encounter an organized army of vampires in uniform led by a surprise villain, it gets personal!



Pre-order Avengers #14 on Comixology DOCTOR STRANGE #15

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 5/8



Doctor Strange… the vampire?! Picking up immediately after the shocking events of BLOOD HUNT #1, Strange and Clea must help the heroes of Earth fight back against the vampire army! But is it already too late for our Sorcerer Supreme?



Pre-order Doctor Strange #15 on Comixology VENOM #33

Written by AL EWING Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 5/8



Vampires sink their teeth into symbiotes! As the earth is smothered in eternal night, Venom unleashes their lethal justice on the hordes of bloodsucking vampires threatening the innocents of New York City. But there’s one vampiric foe that thirsts not for blood—but for SYMBIOTES! Vampires aren’t the only threat—the dead now rise! Lee Price, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, has been ripped from his grave. And he’s got a bone…or a brain to pick…with his old partner!



Pre-order Venom #33 on Comixology VENOM #34

Written by AL EWING

Art by JUAN FERREYRA

Cover by CAFU

On Sale 6/5



Lee Price returns! The Captive is loose! And the vampiric super-foe thirsts for one thing: Venom! And the Captive isn’t the only problem—the dead now walk an Earth smothered in eternal night. Vampires infest New York City, and Lee Price, one-time host to the Venom symbiote, rises from the grave! And he has unfinished business with his old partner. AVENGERS #15

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by C.F. VILLA

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 6/12



A bloody brawl on a vampire-infested helicarrier! Captain America’s ad hoc team of Avengers old and new must face a foe commanding an army of vampires… IN THE SKY! With a group of decidedly earthbound heroes! Don’t miss this action-packed, bloody tale of heroism and hemoglobin! FANTASTIC FOUR #21

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by IVAN FIORELLI

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 6/12



Formulating a cure? Reed and Alicia are in New York for a day trip to an art museum, when suddenly the skies turn black with darkforce energy and vampires attack, everywhere, all at once! It’s Reed Richards versus the world as he tries to save everyone he can—AND come up with a cure for vampirism!



But vampires are magic, illogical, impossible. Can Reed come up with a cure? And even if he can’t, how is he going to keep all the survivors alive and safe? And can Sue, Ben, and Johnny, all alone in Arizona, keep their families safe? It’s a BLOOD HUNT tie-in you won’t want to miss as the Fantastic Four take on a world overrun with vampires! MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #21

Written by CODY ZIGLAR

Art by TRAVEL FOREMAN

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 6/12



The Endless Night! Endless hordes of bloodsucking vampires ravage the Earth beneath pitch-black skies of Earth’s last night! But vampire-slayer Blade has a plan, and his only hope for victory rests with Miles Morales! But Blade’s mission comes with a cost—one Spider-Man may be unwilling to pay! DOCTOR STRANGE #16

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 6/12



Doctor Strange… the Vampire?! Earth’s mystic defender is off the board as the skies darken! Can Wong and Clea save Stephen from himself? Or… can they save themselves from him? VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #6

Written by JED MACKAY

Art by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

On Sale 6/12



The Midnight Mission joins the hunt! As the Marvel Universe devolves in panic and fear with the unfolding BLOOD HUNT, writer Jed MacKay casts his gaze from the events of the main event to this companion tie-in! With more chaos on their hands than ever before, and no tested leader to show them the way, the Midnight Mission is on their own as they fight like hell to save New York and its people from being completely overrun by vampires! FANTASTIC FOUR #22 MILES MORALE: SPIDER-MAN #22 AVENGERS #16 DOCTOR STRANGE #17 VENGEANCE OF THE MOON KNIGHT #7

Blood Hunt limited series

In addition to the main mini-series, a number of Blood Hunt limited series will spin out of the event. Some pretty substantial Marvel events will happen here, including the return of the Midnight Sons and Black Panther being transformed into a vampire.

DRACULA: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)Written by DANNY LORE

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by ROD REIS

On Sale 5/8



ALL WILL BOW TO THE LORD OF VAMPIRES! Blade is Dracula’s ultimate nemesis: the most formidable vampire hunter in the world. Blade is Brielle Brooks’ father: the man who’s training her to follow in his footsteps. During BLOOD HUNT, when day is night and all is not as it appears, these enemies may find their interests – however briefly – aligned…for the fate of humanity?!



Pre-order Dracula: Blood Hunt #1 on Comixology STRANGE ACADEMY: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by DANIEL JOSÉ OLDER

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by HUMBERTO RAMOS

On Sale 5/8



The vampire onslaught of Blood Hunt knows no bounds, reaching all the way down to New Orleans, Louisiana, home of the Strange Academy! Doyle Dormammu, Zoe Laveau, Shaylee Moonpeddle, Germán Aguilar, and Toth get embroiled in an adventure that will take them around the Marvel Universe and right into the center of the Blood Hunt action! Their mission: find the ancient Darkhold and cast the spell that will destroy all vampires. There’s just one problem… Agatha Harkness boldly transformed the Darkhold into a child in last year’s Contest of Chaos!



Pre-order Strange Academy: Blood Hunt #1 on Comixology BLOOD HUNTERS #1 (OF 4)

Written by MARK RUSSELL, CHRISTOS GAGE & ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by BOB QUINN, JAVIER GARRÒN & BERNARD CHANG

Cover by GREG LAND

On Sale 5/8



– HAWKEYE is on the run – but does he have enough trick arrows in his quiver to avoid both the long arm of the law AND vampires out for his blood?! See Clint band together with a brave group of civilians in a pulse-pounding story by writer Mark Russell and artist Bob Quinn.

– MAN-WOLF and J. JONAH JAMESON do a little father-son bonding – while also fighting for their lives against a horde of bloodsuckers! It’s a new chapter of one of the oddest family dynamics in the Marvel Universe by writer Christos Gage and artist Javier Garrón.

– With Cloak missing in action, DAGGER strikes out in search of new and surprising allies. Witness the genesis of Marvel’s wildest team yet: the BLOOD HUNTERS in the start of a multi-part story by Erica Schultz and Bernard Chang that will run across all four issues! Who will Dagger recruit? You’ll have to wait and see! UNION JACK THE RIPPER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art by KEV WALKER

Cover by RYAN BROWN

On Sale 5/15



Vampires have inherited the Earth, and one lone man has made it his mission to protect it. But what does Joey Chapman have up his sleeves? And will it be enough? And who will Union Jack have to face to keep London from falling?



Pre-order Union Jack the Ripper: Blood Hunt #1 on Comixology AMAZING SPIDER-MAN: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by JUSTINA IRELAND

Art and Cover by MARCELO FERREIRA

On Sale 5/15



Among the Marvel Universe’s blood suckers, one stands out as the most tragic—MORBIUS, THE LIVING VAMPIRE! When vampires legions unite and usher in the eternal night, Morbius’ unique self-inflicted bloodlust may hold the key to reversing it—or strengthening it!

Spidey’s mission in Blood Hunt has become clear and, of course, it involves his old friend Michael Morbius. After he discovers the importance of his fanged foe to the vampire’s overall plans, Peter will have to decide if he needs to take him out or save him!



Pre-order Amazing Spider-Man: Blood Hunt #1 on Comixology BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by CHERYL LYNN EATON

Art by FARID KARAMI

Cover by ANDREA SORRENTINO

On Sale 5/29



T’CHALLA THE VAMPIRE! Black Panther has been transformed and tasked with carrying out a key mission, but even a dark transformation won’t keep him from his duties to Wakanda – for better or for worse… See the horror that awaits T’Challa yourself on Andrew Sorrentino’s BLACK PANTHER: BLOOD HUNT #1 cover.



Pre-order Black Panther: Blood Hunt #1 on Comixology MIDNIGHT SONS: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 3)

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by KEN LASHLEY

On Sale 5/29



THE RETURN OF THE MIDNIGHT SONS! What do you get when you cross two Ghost Riders, a daywalker, their supernatural-hunting friends, and a horde of vampires swarming the Earth? A whole lot of fangs, fire and penance… Don’t miss the original Midnight Sons reunite to deal with the shocking threat unleashed in Blood Hunt!



Pre-order Midnight Sons: Blood Hunt #1 on Comixology WOLVERINE: BLOOD HUNT #1 (OF 4)

Written by TOM WALTZ

Art by JUAN JOSÉ RYP

Cover by BEN HARVEY

On Sale 6/5



LOGAN FIGHTS BACK THE DARKNESS! Wolverine’s the best there is at what he does – and today, fighting vampires is going to have to top that list! As the sky darkens across the globe and vampires reign, what hidden plot puts Logan directly in their crosshairs? Hint: It’s like nothing you’ve seen in Blood Hunt yet! Be there as the plot (and blood!) thickens when a secret vampire sect enacts a startling strategy that’ll take Logan – and the world – to the brink! Guest-starring some surprise characters from Wolverine’s past and the return of Louise of the Nightguard!

Blood Hunt One-Shots

Marvel has teased six Blood Hunt one-shots that will tie into the event. On February 20, Marvel announced four of these books would be X-Men-related, bringing the mutants back into contact with vampires for the first time since 2010’s Curse of the Mutants. All the X-Men books will also be running alongside the X-Men reboot, From the Ashes, though the books appear to still be using Krakoa-era logos.

The final two one-shots will feature stories focused on Werewolf by Night and Hulk.

X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – JUBILEE #1

Written by PREETI CHHIBBER

Art by ENID BALÁM

On Sale 6/12



FANGS AND FIREWORKS!

Running from the past is one race you’ll never win – and as darkness suffuses the world, Jubilee’s past as a vampire is back to take a big bite out of her! It’s gonna take more than a couple plasma bursts to get out of this one, Jubilation… X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – MAGIK

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by JESÚS HERVÁS

On sale 6/26



MAGIK RAISES HELL!

Illyana Rasputina has returned to her homeland to search her soul and steel it for what comes next. But how will she protect her first home when a vampire army descends on Russia, seeking to turn it into a living hell? She may have been forged in the fires of Limbo, but has it prepared her for the Blood Hunt? X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – PSYLOCKE #1

Written by STEVE FOXE

Art by LYNNE YOSHII

On sale 7/3



NINJA VS. VAMPIRES!

After serving on the frontlines in the war against Orchis, Kwannon is enjoying some much-deserved downtime with her new lover Greycrow. But when darkness falls across Japan, Psylocke will wield her psionic blade against blood-sucking creatures of legend and faces a foe unlike any she’s ever seen. An all-new villain emerges in the mayhem of BLOOD HUNT! WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT #1

Written by JASON LOO

Art by ADAM GORHAM

Cover by DAVIDE PARATORE

On Sale 7/3



As BLOOD HUNT wreaks untold havoc, one of those affected in a most unexpected way will be Werewolf by Night! Imbued with new abilities, a new look, and a dangerous new direction, this Werewolf by Night is UNLIKE ANY YOU HAVE SEEN OR KNOWN BEFORE! Starring Jake Gomez, WEREWOLF BY NIGHT: BLOOD HUNT promises to be one tie-in story no BLOOD HUNT order is complete without! HULK: BLOOD HUNT #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON

Art by DANNY EARLS

Cover by JOSHUA CASSARA

On Sale 7/10



Hulk and Banner’s quest to save Charlie’s soul leads them through the Old West town of Old Tucson, population of one… but the last man in town has a heck of a story to tell. Before the night ends, Hulk and Banner will learn that there’s a lot more than meets the eye in Old Tucson, and that there’s a lot more under the desert floor than either of them could have guessed. Don’t miss this spine-chilling chapter of BLOOD HUNT! X-MEN: BLOOD HUNT – LAURA KINNEY THE WOLVERINE #1

Written by STEPHANIE PHILLIPS

Art by ROBERT GILL

On sale 7/17



LAURA’S BLOODIEST RESCUE MISSION YET!

The vampires will stop at nothing in their bid for supremacy, including capturing mutants for hellacious experiments to boost their own power. But not on Laura Kinney’s watch! The Wolverine slices a swath through the vamps, but when she encounters the truth behind their machinations, will an unlikely ally prove to be more than she bargained for?

