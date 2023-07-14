Hayley Atwell was “deeply frustrated” by Doctor Strange 2 cameo

Hayley Atwell has revealed that she was “frustrated” by her surprise cameo in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.

Even though Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness premiered a little more than a year ago, fans are still talking about the multiple surprise cameos in the film, including Hayley Atwell’s portrayal of an Earth-838 version of Peggy Carter.

The film followed Doctor Strange and Wanda Maximoff (aka the Scarlet Witch) as they battled across different multiverses, one of which contained the Illuminati made up of Professor X, Captain Marvel (Maria Rambeau), Baron Mordo, Blackagar Boltagon, Reed Richards, and Captain Carter.

While it was awesome to see Atwell back in the role she’s played since 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, it seems like Atwell herself wasn’t too happy about the cameo and what it meant for her character as a whole.

Atwell doesn’t think Doctor Strange 2 cameo fit her character

While doing press for Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One, Atwell appeared on the Happy Sad Confused podcast where her appearance in Doctor Strange 2 was brought up.

Atwell revealed that, when fans ask her about Captain Carter’s tragic fate towards the middle of the film, she tells them it “wasn’t [her] choice.”

She went on to explain: “[Peggy] said, ‘I could do this all day’ and … she’s immediately cut in half by a Frisbee. And then the audience [was] like, ‘She can’t do it all day. Apparently you can’t, so, yeah, egg on your face.’ I’m like, Oh. That doesn’t really serve Peggy very well.”

For those who didn’t see the film, Captain Peggy Carter – which is a multiverse version of Peggy where she took the ‘Captain America’ serum instead of Steve – got into a fight with Wanda and was ultimately killed when Wanda threw her shield at her and it cut her in half. Check out the bloody scene below:

This wasn’t the first time Captain Carter was brought to life in the MCU as her first appearance was through the Disney+ series What If…? and Atwell said she prefers Captain Carter’s inclusion in the animated series as she has “much more to do” than the live-action Illuminati version.

That’s why Atwell says her cameo in Doctor Strange 2 “felt like a frustrating moment,” because Peggy “had less to do than what she did before she had the shield!’”

Even though Atwell wasn’t entirely happy with her contribution to Doctor Strange 2, fans still loved seeing her as Peggy, even for a short time, and hope she’ll return as Captain Carter in What If…? Season 2.

Atwell can be seen in Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part 1, which is in theaters now.